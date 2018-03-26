BBC Local Live: South West

'Some taxi drivers look like they're going to rob you'
Jenny Kumah
Daily and Sunday Politics reporter
Controversial plans to introduce a dress code for Plymouth's taxi drivers will be voted on by city councillors later.
It's all part of a new policy and the council's plans to smarten up the trade ahead of visitors arriving in the city for the 2020 Mayflower celebrations.
Under the proposals, drivers would be banned from wearing jeans, hoodies and flip-flops.
At the moment there's a voluntary dress code but these proposals would make it compulsory.
I get they [city council] want to make it more professional and some drivers do look like they're going to rob you - instead of pick you up. But I think the council has got a lot more to put in place before they start worrying about what we look like.
Alternative water supplies for vulnerable after main burst
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
People in the Camborne and St Ives areas have no water or only low water pressure because of a burst water main at Trevu Reservoir, South West Water says.
It said: "The burst was quickly isolated in the early hours of this morning, but a re-valving exercise is currently under way, which may take some time to complete and for a pressurised supply to reach the required level.
"Alternative water supplies are being provided to the most vulnerable customers with registered priority needs.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we work to restore supplies as quickly as possible."
Mr Falla was deported to Nazi camps for working with the Guernsey Underground News Service (GUNS), who helped bring BBC News to islanders.
Publisher Blue Ormer said the fourth edition of "The Silent War" would include new photos and a foreword by Dr Gilly Carr, who helped to set up the Frank Falla Archive, recording the stories of islanders deported by the Nazi regime in the Channel Islands.
A launch event will be held on 6 May, the publisher said.
Hunt for van which rammed police car
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police have appealed for witnesses after a van reversed into a police car when officers tried to pull it over.
Two officers were injured when they tried to stop the white Vauxhall Astra Van between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate, near Okehampton, at about 23:00 on Friday.
As their car stopped behind the van, the driver "reversed at speed", damaging the vehicles and leaving the officers with minor injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The van drove away with a broken windscreen and a missing number plate.
The officers were able to continue with their shift, the force said.
Police said they were trying to trace the vehicle, which had the registration R418 GFB. It was last seen in the Northlew area.
Officers also said they wanted to speak to the occupants of a blue Peugeot 306 who drove past the incident.
The States Environment and Infrastructure Committee spent about £1,000 on signs warning islanders against buying cars in beach car parks, so islanders could "enjoy" the coastal areas.
Signs with slogans such as "Buyer beware, rust is not your colour! Salt is very corrosive, don’t waste your money. Please don’t buy vehicles from this car park," were placed in car parks at sites including the Vale and Cobo.
A States spokesman said the signs were a "proportional first step" to dissuade islanders from selling vehicles at coastal car parks, and a report on the trial would be put to the committee for consideration.
"I think now we're left with no choice but to take some form of legal action," said Mr Cook.
Man seriously injured in shopping mall assault
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A man is in hospital after an assault in a Plymouth shopping mall, police say.
Officers said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in the Drake Circus city centre mall at about 23:30 on Sunday.
His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening after what was described as an "isolated incident", they added.
A 17-year-old female was arrested at the scene.
Two schools shut because of water supply problems
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Two schools in Cornwall are closed as a result of water supply problems.
The States said initially the country was helping Jersey, having already developed its own digital IDs, but the States said its final proposals did not meet Jersey's requirements, and was expensive.
Deputy Scott Wickenden, Assistant Minister at the Chief Minister's Department, said while it was regrettable relations were affected, Jersey will get a more secure system that suits what the island needs.
Islander’s futuristic helmets exhibited at London gallery
Jersey Evening Post
A collection of futuristic helmets created by a Jersey artist have been displayed at the Tate Modern in London.
Police cat Colin guarding pool car keys
Cornwall Live is reporting that about 18,000 properties are affected.
A school in St Erth and another in Camborne have shut for the day because they had no water supplies, Cornwall Council's website said.
Girl, 7, told she can't be a mechanic because she's female
Plymouth Herald
A Plymouth schoolgirl is on course to follow her dreams and get her hands dirty in the world of motorsport.
Ambitious Mia Hosking has been told she won't be able to grow up to be a mechanic and banger racer - because she's a girl.
But the determined seven-year-old has now been contacted by female mechanics and drivers from across the country and told to follow her heart.
Memoir of Guernsey occupation journalist to be republished
Rob England
BBC News Online
The memoir of Frank Falla, a journalist in Guernsey during the German occupation is to be republished.
Mr Falla was deported to Nazi camps for working with the Guernsey Underground News Service (GUNS), who helped bring BBC News to islanders.
Publisher Blue Ormer said the fourth edition of "The Silent War" would include new photos and a foreword by Dr Gilly Carr, who helped to set up the Frank Falla Archive, recording the stories of islanders deported by the Nazi regime in the Channel Islands.
A launch event will be held on 6 May, the publisher said.
Devon travel: Crash blocks Axminster road
BBC Radio Devon
In Axminster, Stony Lane is partially blocked between Chard Road and Lyme Close due to an accident.
Car park vehicle sellers 'should face legal action'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's government should take legal actions against people who want to sell their cars at beauty spots around the coast, a parish official has said.
Castel constable, John Cook, says a States backed scheme to deter islanders from buying cars in coastal car parks in Guernsey has not worked.
The States Environment and Infrastructure Committee spent about £1,000 on signs warning islanders against buying cars in beach car parks, so islanders could "enjoy" the coastal areas.
Signs with slogans such as "Buyer beware, rust is not your colour! Salt is very corrosive, don’t waste your money. Please don’t buy vehicles from this car park," were placed in car parks at sites including the Vale and Cobo.
A States spokesman said the signs were a "proportional first step" to dissuade islanders from selling vehicles at coastal car parks, and a report on the trial would be put to the committee for consideration.
"I think now we're left with no choice but to take some form of legal action," said Mr Cook.
Cornwall Council's website said St Meriadoc Infant Academy in Camborne and St Erth School were shut because neither had water.
South West Water earlier confirmed a burst water main at St Erth was causing disruption across the TR26 and TR27 postcode areas.
It has also reported problems in the TR14 area, which includes Camborne, and apologised for the disruption.
Fight on double-decker bus
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fight broke out on the top floor of a double-decker bus in Jersey, police have said.
It happened on the number 15 (airport route) bus on Saturday between St Aubin and Bel Royal at about 23:45.
Officers said the bus was "full" at the time, and are appealing for witnesses.
Devon travel: Exeter problems and Torquay sink hole repair
BBC Radio Devon
'Bottle after bottle' collected in St Helier beach clean
BBC Radio Jersey
A beach clean in St Helier threw up a "surprising" amount of rubbish this weekend, according to authorities.
Volunteers collected about three trucks worth of rubbish between West Park and First Tower, and included lobster pots, metal cans and plastic bottles.
Tony Andrews from St Helier Parks and Gardens said he had expected to be busy - but the extent of the problem was a "shock".
"We expected a reasonable amount of bottles but were stunned by the volume that was there," he said.
"We were filling up black bags just standing in one location between the various boulders and just pulling up bottle after bottle."
A cafe on Jersey's east coast has started offering free drinks to customers who pick up rubbish from nearby beaches.
Happy Monday - from Sark
Assisted dying 'not a priority' but 'should be debated'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey deputy says the States needs to get its priorities in order before looking at whether to legalize assisted dying.
Guernsey hit the national headlines last week with the island's government due to discuss the issue in May.
Deputy Richard Graham says he is in favour of a debate but believes resources should be used elsewhere at the moment.
"This all came to the fore when the States itself was debating priorities for legislation," he said. "To our horror, there was a list of 94 bits of legislation that we've got to prioritise.
"Some of them have been there waiting for enactment for 20 or 30 years. Here we are, at this particular time, potentially to have yet another bit of legislation having to be drafted and looked at."
Cornwall travel: Lorry overturns on A39 Winnards Perch
BBC Radio Cornwall
At St Columb Major, on the A39 around Winnards Perch, there are reports of an overturned lorry.
Not silly sausages: Dachshunds beat gathering record
Johnny Rutherford
BBC Spotlight
A new UK record for the most sausage dogs in one place on a British beach is thought to have been achieved in Cornwall over the weekend.
A total of 601 dachshunds was counted on Perranporth Beach on Sunday to beat a previous record of 500 set in Wales.
The event was also to raise awareness of a condition common with the breed: IVDD, or Intervertebral Disk Disease, organisers said.
The condition affects about 25% of dachshunds, and could result in pain, nerve damage and, in some cases, paralysis, according to the Dachshund Breed Council.
Road closure due to electrical work
Cornwall travel: Helston road partially blocked by crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
Water supply problems in Camborne
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The problems in Camborne are among many across west Cornwall, with disruption reported from Zennor, to Connor Downs, including St Ives and Hayle; and from St Erth to Camborne.
South West Water earlier confirmed a burst water main at St Erth was causing disruption across the TR26 and TR27 postcode areas.
It apologised for the disruption.
St Erth water main burst causing Cornwall supply problems
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
South West Water says a burst water main at St Erth is causing water supply disruption across the TR26 and TR27 postcode areas.
The company said: "We are working to isolate the burst in order to restore supply to the majority of customers.
"Further information and timescales will be made available once known.
"We apologies for the disruption and thank you for your patience."
A cuppa to clean the beach?
BBC Radio Jersey
A cafe owner in Jersey is offering customers free drinks if they collect a bucket of rubbish from the beach.
Rhona Hewit from Rhona's at the Beach in Gorey said she felt inspired to help to reduce plastic waste after watching the BBC series Blue Planet.
Ms Hewit said: "It's perfect for dog walkers in the morning, they can pick up a bucket, go down and do their usual walk, pick up the rubbish, come back and get a free drink."
The cafe has encouraged those taking part in the beach clean to bring a reusable cup for their free drink.
Number of child modern-day slaves 'increasing'
BBC Spotlight
Police say the number of children identified as victims of modern-day slavery in Devon and Cornwall is increasing.
Officers have been making more raids in recent years.
Last year, 40 cases were reported. Nineteen of those involved people under 18.
Most were involved in forced labour, sexual exploitation or working against their will for criminal gangs.
Meanwhile, a recent four-day operation by Devon and Cornwall Police took place earlier this month, targeting car washes, nail bars and takeaways.
It resulted in the discovery of three people who did not have the right to work in the UK.
That operation was organised by the Cornwall Migrant Workers Group, and also involved Cornwall Council.
More than 5,000 potential victims of modern slavery and trafficking were referred to UK authorities last year, a record number, a report has revealed.
Jerseyman wins senior snooker championship
BBC Sport
Jersey's Aaron Canavan has won snooker's World Seniors Championship in Scunthorpe.
The 42-year-old beat the legendary Denis Taylor on his way to the final of the amateur event - and is now eligible to play at next month's World Championships in Sheffield.
Water supply problems in TR20, TR26 and TR27 areas
The area affected stretches from St Just to Praa Sands, up to St Ives, Hayle, Gwithian and Connor Downs.
Trewoon row of houses damaged in fire
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A fire has damaged a row of houses near St Austell.
More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene in Westbridge Road, Trewoon, at about 15:50 on Sunday.
Two fire crews stayed at the scene overnight.
No-one was hurt and an investigation into the cause is due to get under way later, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Stop missed because of diversion
Jersey got 'better deal' on digital IDs
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Jersey got a "better deal" recruiting a UK company to provide digital identification services, rather than developing them through Estonia, a deputy has said.
Relations between Jersey and the country broke down last year when Estonia learnt it had lost out on the contract to London based firm, Yoti.
The States said initially the country was helping Jersey, having already developed its own digital IDs, but the States said its final proposals did not meet Jersey's requirements, and was expensive.
Deputy Scott Wickenden, Assistant Minister at the Chief Minister's Department, said while it was regrettable relations were affected, Jersey will get a more secure system that suits what the island needs.
Devon travel: Horses on the road on A380 Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
Water supply problems in west Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
We are getting reports of serious water supply problems in west Cornwall, in the TR26 and TR27 areas.
Callers have told us there is no water in Carbis Bay, St Erth, Connor Downs; and reported low water pressure in Camborne.
Dry, with sunshine
BBC Weather
It will be dry and fine through the day with long spells of sunshine, but it will turn hazy later as high cloud pushes in from the west.
Maximum temperature: 7-10C (45-50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Man seriously injured in Penzance assault
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man is in hospital after he was attacked in Penzance early on Sunday.
Police said the incident happened in Market Jew Street at about 02:30, and it left the victim with a head injury which was described as serious.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Officers are hunting for the attacker, who was described as male, about 6ft (1.8m) tall, and wearing a white T-shirt.
Strong winds forecast across the Channel Islands
Weather: It'll be a sunny start but rain is likely later
BBC Weather
Any early patches of mist and fog will lift to leave spells of sunshine, but also a few showers.
It will cloud over later with some rain likely towards the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).