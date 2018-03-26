BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall
- Number of child modern-day slaves 'increasing'
- 'Thousands' have water supply problems in west Cornwall
- --- Two schools shut because of no water
- Man seriously injured in Penzance assault
- Man seriously injured in shopping mall assault
- Taxi drivers' dress code decision expected
- Hundreds of sausage dogs set new record
- Updates from Monday 26 March until Thursday 29 March 2018
'Some taxi drivers look like they're going to rob you'
Jenny Kumah
Daily and Sunday Politics reporter
Controversial plans to introduce a dress code for Plymouth's taxi drivers will be voted on by city councillors later.
It's all part of a new policy and the council's plans to smarten up the trade ahead of visitors arriving in the city for the 2020 Mayflower celebrations.
Under the proposals, drivers would be banned from wearing jeans, hoodies and flip-flops.
At the moment there's a voluntary dress code but these proposals would make it compulsory.
Alternative water supplies for vulnerable after main burst
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
People in the Camborne and St Ives areas have no water or only low water pressure because of a burst water main at Trevu Reservoir, South West Water says.
It said: "The burst was quickly isolated in the early hours of this morning, but a re-valving exercise is currently under way, which may take some time to complete and for a pressurised supply to reach the required level.
"Alternative water supplies are being provided to the most vulnerable customers with registered priority needs.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we work to restore supplies as quickly as possible."
Cornwall Live is reporting that about 18,000 properties are affected.
A school in St Erth and another in Camborne have shut for the day because they had no water supplies, Cornwall Council's website said.
Girl, 7, told she can't be a mechanic because she's female
Plymouth Herald
A Plymouth schoolgirl is on course to follow her dreams and get her hands dirty in the world of motorsport.
Ambitious Mia Hosking has been told she won't be able to grow up to be a mechanic and banger racer - because she's a girl.
But the determined seven-year-old has now been contacted by female mechanics and drivers from across the country and told to follow her heart.
Hunt for van which rammed police car
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police have appealed for witnesses after a van reversed into a police car when officers tried to pull it over.
Two officers were injured when they tried to stop the white Vauxhall Astra Van between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate, near Okehampton, at about 23:00 on Friday.
As their car stopped behind the van, the driver "reversed at speed", damaging the vehicles and leaving the officers with minor injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The van drove away with a broken windscreen and a missing number plate.
The officers were able to continue with their shift, the force said.
Police said they were trying to trace the vehicle, which had the registration R418 GFB. It was last seen in the Northlew area.
Officers also said they wanted to speak to the occupants of a blue Peugeot 306 who drove past the incident.
Devon travel: Crash blocks Axminster road
BBC Radio Devon
In Axminster, Stony Lane is partially blocked between Chard Road and Lyme Close due to an accident.
Man seriously injured in shopping mall assault
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A man is in hospital after an assault in a Plymouth shopping mall, police say.
Officers said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in the Drake Circus city centre mall at about 23:30 on Sunday.
His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening after what was described as an "isolated incident", they added.
A 17-year-old female was arrested at the scene.
Two schools shut because of water supply problems
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Two schools in Cornwall are closed as a result of water supply problems.
Cornwall Council's website said St Meriadoc Infant Academy in Camborne and St Erth School were shut because neither had water.
South West Water earlier confirmed a burst water main at St Erth was causing disruption across the TR26 and TR27 postcode areas.
It has also reported problems in the TR14 area, which includes Camborne, and apologised for the disruption.
Devon travel: Exeter problems and Torquay sink hole repair
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Lorry overturns on A39 Winnards Perch
BBC Radio Cornwall
At St Columb Major, on the A39 around Winnards Perch, there are reports of an overturned lorry.
Not silly sausages: Dachshunds beat gathering record
Johnny Rutherford
BBC Spotlight
A new UK record for the most sausage dogs in one place on a British beach is thought to have been achieved in Cornwall over the weekend.
A total of 601 dachshunds was counted on Perranporth Beach on Sunday to beat a previous record of 500 set in Wales.
The event was also to raise awareness of a condition common with the breed: IVDD, or Intervertebral Disk Disease, organisers said.
The condition affects about 25% of dachshunds, and could result in pain, nerve damage and, in some cases, paralysis, according to the Dachshund Breed Council.
Cornwall travel: Helston road partially blocked by crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
Water supply problems in Camborne
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The problems in Camborne are among many across west Cornwall, with disruption reported from Zennor, to Connor Downs, including St Ives and Hayle; and from St Erth to Camborne.
South West Water earlier confirmed a burst water main at St Erth was causing disruption across the TR26 and TR27 postcode areas.
It apologised for the disruption.
St Erth water main burst causing Cornwall supply problems
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
South West Water says a burst water main at St Erth is causing water supply disruption across the TR26 and TR27 postcode areas.
The company said: "We are working to isolate the burst in order to restore supply to the majority of customers.
"Further information and timescales will be made available once known.
"We apologies for the disruption and thank you for your patience."
Number of child modern-day slaves 'increasing'
BBC Spotlight
Police say the number of children identified as victims of modern-day slavery in Devon and Cornwall is increasing.
Officers have been making more raids in recent years.
Last year, 40 cases were reported. Nineteen of those involved people under 18.
Most were involved in forced labour, sexual exploitation or working against their will for criminal gangs.
Meanwhile, a recent four-day operation by Devon and Cornwall Police took place earlier this month, targeting car washes, nail bars and takeaways.
It resulted in the discovery of three people who did not have the right to work in the UK.
That operation was organised by the Cornwall Migrant Workers Group, and also involved Cornwall Council.
More than 5,000 potential victims of modern slavery and trafficking were referred to UK authorities last year, a record number, a report has revealed.
Water supply problems in TR20, TR26 and TR27 areas
The area affected stretches from St Just to Praa Sands, up to St Ives, Hayle, Gwithian and Connor Downs.
Trewoon row of houses damaged in fire
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A fire has damaged a row of houses near St Austell.
More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene in Westbridge Road, Trewoon, at about 15:50 on Sunday.
Two fire crews stayed at the scene overnight.
No-one was hurt and an investigation into the cause is due to get under way later, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Devon travel: Horses on the road on A380 Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
Water supply problems in west Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
We are getting reports of serious water supply problems in west Cornwall, in the TR26 and TR27 areas.
Callers have told us there is no water in Carbis Bay, St Erth, Connor Downs; and reported low water pressure in Camborne.
Man seriously injured in Penzance assault
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man is in hospital after he was attacked in Penzance early on Sunday.
Police said the incident happened in Market Jew Street at about 02:30, and it left the victim with a head injury which was described as serious.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Officers are hunting for the attacker, who was described as male, about 6ft (1.8m) tall, and wearing a white T-shirt.
Weather: It'll be a sunny start but rain is likely later
BBC Weather
Any early patches of mist and fog will lift to leave spells of sunshine, but also a few showers.
It will cloud over later with some rain likely towards the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).