BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Controversial plans to introduce a dress code for Plymouth's taxi drivers will be voted on by city councillors later.

It's all part of a new policy and the council's plans to smarten up the trade ahead of visitors arriving in the city for the 2020 Mayflower celebrations .

Under the proposals , drivers would be banned from wearing jeans, hoodies and flip-flops.

At the moment there's a voluntary dress code but these proposals would make it compulsory.

BBC