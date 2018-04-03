BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A fire broke out in Penzance earlier this morning. Smoke was spotted coming from the floor of a flat on the promenade just before 06:00. It was quickly dealt with by fire crews and there are no reports of any injuries.
Weather: Sunny spells, a few showers and mild
A mild day with sunny spells, but also one or two showers, which could be heavy with the risk of thunder this afternoon.
It will remain breezy through the day.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)