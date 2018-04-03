BBC Local Live: South West

  Updates from Tuesday 3 April until Friday 6 April 2018

Early morning fire put out in Penzance

BBC Radio Cornwall

A fire broke out in Penzance earlier this morning.

Smoke was spotted coming from the floor of a flat on the promenade just before 06:00.

It was quickly dealt with by fire crews and there are no reports of any injuries.

Tide alert issued for Guernsey

Weather: Sunny spells, a few showers and mild

BBC Weather

A mild day with sunny spells, but also one or two showers, which could be heavy with the risk of thunder this afternoon.

It will remain breezy through the day.

Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)

Alex Osborne
BBC

