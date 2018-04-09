BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

In Exeter, Station Road is closed in both directions between Exwick Road and Cowely Bridge Road due to roadworks. A diversion is in place. Further afield, at Taunton on the M5 southbound one lane is blocked on the exit slip road due to a broken-down car.
Devon travel: Roadworks in Exeter
In Exeter, Station Road is closed in both directions between Exwick Road and Cowely Bridge Road due to roadworks. A diversion is in place.
Further afield, at Taunton on the M5 southbound one lane is blocked on the exit slip road due to a broken-down car.
'Basic healthcare poor' for Torbay children in care
Jenny Kumah
Daily and Sunday Politics reporter
A report on Torbay's declining children's services criticises the department for poor attention to the basic healthcare needs of children, with only 62% of them seeing a dentist in the last year.
It comes two years after Ofsted inspectors said services were inadequate. It now says:
Torbay Council is yet to respond.
Monday's tide times
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast, here are the times of high water.
Weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain later
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A misty start. There will be a few bright spells but in general, there will be lots of cloud which could bring the odd patch of drizzle.
This afternoon, it will be cloudy with the growing chance of rain.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Leander trio progress on Gold Coast
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Leander's Ben Proud, Tom Fannon and Laura Stephens are all preparing for big races later this morning.
Stephens qualified seventh-fastest for the 200m butterfly final which is due to begin just before 12:30 BST.
Meanwhile reigning 50m freestyle champion Ben Proud put his 50m butterfly disappointment behind him to qualify fastest for this morning's semi-finals in a time of 21.45.
He will be alongside Leander teammate Fannon who clocked 22.12 to progress through the heats.
Couple rescued from rock near Fowey
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A couple have been rescued after becoming marooned on a large rock near Fowey called Polmear Island.
The Fowey lifeboat was called out at 19:45 on Saturday, to two people who said they were able to see a lighthouse but not Charlestown Harbour.
It's thought they had been cut off by the tide.
The couple were cold and tired, and the man had a cut to his leg. They were rescued and returned to Charlestown.
It was the first ever shout for Fowey's new D-Class lifeboat, the Olive Three.
King misses out on final place
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth hurdler Dave King has missed out on a place in the finals of the 110m hurdles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 23-year-old was fifth in his heat in a time of 13.74 seconds, missing out on a place in the final by almost a third of a second.