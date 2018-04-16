BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is closing down its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts for all its 900 pubs and head office with immediate effect.

The company, owned by founder Tim Martin, who lives in Devon, said the move followed the trolling of MPs and others.

The chain, which has branches across Devon and Cornwall, added that the move also took account of recent concerns over the misuse of personal data and the addictive nature of social media.