BBC Local Live: South West

Cornish vegetable farmers who deliver to a high proportion of UK supermarkets say they fear the winter's wet weather will lead to food shortages this summer.

Some crops such as brassicas are only just being sown near Helston, seven to eight weeks behind schedule.

Food producers said they were already suffering from bad weather since July last year and it was having a disastrous effect on their business with predicted delayed supplies.

Greville Richards, the owner of Southern England Farms, said they had now moved on to the summer season.