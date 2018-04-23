BBC Local Live: South West

Farmers warn of food shortages after wet winter

Christine Butler

BBC Radio Cornwall

People planting seeds
BBC

Cornish vegetable farmers who deliver to a high proportion of UK supermarkets say they fear the winter's wet weather will lead to food shortages this summer.

Some crops such as brassicas are only just being sown near Helston, seven to eight weeks behind schedule.

Food producers said they were already suffering from bad weather since July last year and it was having a disastrous effect on their business with predicted delayed supplies.

Greville Richards
BBC

Greville Richards, the owner of Southern England Farms, said they had now moved on to the summer season.

We've had weeks and weeks of rain. We're seven weeks behind. We're very behind on plantings. It's a pretty serious situation and there are going to be a lot of gaps in continuity of supply.

Greville Richards

