Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Two taken to hospital after car crash near Axminster
- Windrush man hopes his case will be heard in Parliament
- Work continues after 40ft-deep hole opens in St Ives
- Devon and Cornwall Police offer drone safety course
- Updates from Monday 30 April until Friday 4 May 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cornwall travel: Broken-down vehicle at Chiverton Cross
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A30 in Blackwater, there are reports of a broken-down vehicle at the Chiverton Cross roundabout. Approach with care.
Video: Dawlish parking fail leaves car on ticket machine
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
People in a Devon town were shocked when they found a car resting on top of a ticket machine over the weekend.
The driver of the fast food delivery vehicle had "lost control while reversing" in Dawlish on Friday evening.
Nobody was hurt "with the exception of the driver who sustained extensive bruising to his ego", the owner of Oz's Pizza and Kebab House said.
A man nearby can be heard saying "only in Dawlish" as he looks at the car.
Cornwall travel: Three-vehicle crash in Falmouth
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Falmouth, there are reports of a three-vehicle collision on Penmere Hill around Penmere Crescent.
Two taken to hospital after car crash near Axminster
BBC Radio Devon
Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious car crash in east Devon.
Emergency services were called to the A358 at Maidenhayne, near Axminster, just before 17:00 on Sunday.
Fire crews had to free two casualties who were trapped.
Two air ambulances and the police helicopter helped paramedics at the scene.
Milk tanker overturns on roundabout
BBC Radio Cornwall
A milk tanker has overturned near Falmouth.
Firefighters in Cornwall had to alert the Environment Agency after the vehicle went over on the Treluswell roundabout at Penryn at about 20:50 on Sunday.
It is understood nothing leaked out of the tanker, which has been recovered.
The road re-opened at 05:30.
'Windrush' man hopes his case will be heard in Parliament
BBC Spotlight
A South West man who's facing deportation because of a change in immigration rules is hoping his case will be raised in Parliament later by MPs debating an amnesty for the Windrush generation.
Euten Lindsay says he came to the UK when he was nine years old and has been living here for more than 40 years. Mr Lindsay doesn't have a passport and the Home Office has told him he'll have to leave in two years.
A Home Office spokesman said it had set up a team to assist "undocumented long-resident Commonwealth citizens" and advised Mr Lindsay to call the team.
The Windrush row erupted after it emerged some migrants from Commonwealth Caribbean countries who settled in the UK from the late 1940s to the 1970s, and their relatives, had been declared illegal immigrants.
Some of the Windrush generation have been threatened with deportation, lost their jobs, or been refused access to medical treatment.
Work is continuing after 40ft-deep hole opens in St Ives
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Work is continuing to deal with a 40ft (12m) deep hole which opened up beneath a car park built above a disused mineshaft in Cornwall over the weekend.
The site has been fenced off since Saturday after it opened, affecting nearby homes in St Ives.
At the surface, the hole is currently about 1m (3ft) wide.
Mining historians say parts of Cornwall are "riddled" with mineshafts and holes have opened in the past, including in 2014, when part of the main road between Helston and Penzance had to be dug up.
Today's weather: Bright and breezy
BBC Weather
It'll be a bright start to the morning, with some sunny spells, mainly further to the west.
Staying dry and partly cloudy throughout today, with a fairly brisk north to northeast wind.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12°C (48 to 54°F).
Devon and Cornwall Police offer drone safety course
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon and Cornwall Police have become the first force in the UK to offer drone safety courses.
They are three hours long and cost £20 and are being run in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset.
Devon and Cornwall Police was the first force to launch a dedicated police drone unit in the UK last year.