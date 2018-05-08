Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Double sailings of Scillionian for fog-hit air passengers
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
There will be a double sailing of the Scillionian today to ferry back Skybus passengers whose flights were cancelled over the bank holiday weekend because of poor visibility at the Isles of Scilly's airport.
The vessel is due to arrive in St Mary's at 10:45 before returning again later in the day.
The last sailing is scheduled to arrive in Penzance after 21:00.
Thousands of people are coming back from the World Pilot Gig Rowing Championships.
Devon councils invests in large property portfolio
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
Councils in Devon are investing in commercial property developments to help fund services as they deal with government funding cuts.
Both Torbay Council and Plymouth City Council are among those involved, and some of the properties purchased are miles away.
In Torbay the council has taken out £138m in low interest government loans and has a portfolio including a retail park in Torquay, and a warehouse distribution centre in Kent.
Plymouth City Council has acquired £60m of commercial property using a mixture of council funds and short-term borrowing.
Critics say it's a dangerous gamble if the property bubble bursts. But the councillors involved say it is helping them avoid making cuts.
The BBC has contacted the government for a response.
Work is almost complete on four new stone beasts at Exeter Cathedral.
The creatures, which include a lion and a dragon, feature at the base of a replacement pinnacle.
They have been carved by hand in a project that's taken a year and cost about £100,000.
The original beasts were installed in the 1860s to ward off evil spirits but they didn't manage to keep the weather at bay.
They were unrecognisable and worn after 160 years of wind, rain and frost.
Devon vet separated from family by visa decision
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
A British vet who lives in Teignmouth has been separated from her husband
and two children for almost a year because the Home Office is refusing to let
her family live in this country.
Lucy Gutierrez had previously been living in America with her husband
and two children.
Her family were all born in the US. In theory they meet the criteria to live in Britain, but they say a paperwork error has meant they've spent the last 11-months fighting an appeal and reapplying for visas.
It has cost them £20,000.The Home Office says it does not routinely comment on individual cases.
All Exeter commuter routes 'very busy'
Video: Flora Day's first dance continues through the town
BBC Radio Cornwall
The first dance of Flora Day in Helston has been making its way through the town after starting at 07:00, beginning a day of celebrations marking the arrival of spring.
The tradition of Flora Day is thought to date back to pagan times when spring was welcomed in after the gloom of winter.
You can hear coverage from the event on BBC Radio Cornwall.
Chickens killed in farm shed fire
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
About 100 chickens have died in a fire near Tiverton on Monday evening.
They were killed when a farm shed near Chains Road, Sampford Peverell, caught alight at about 16:35.
Three fire crews extinguished the blaze which left the 66ft by 26ft (20m by 8m) shed severely damaged, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Cornwall travel: Sheep on the road in Polperro
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Polperro, there are reports of sheep on the road around Longcoombe Lane, near the village hall.
Travel: Engineering works hit GWR's Paddington services
BBC Spotlight
On the trains, some GWR services to and from London Paddington may be disrupted due to overrunning engineering works from over the bank holiday weekend.
The disruption between Reading and London Paddington, which will affect all services from Penzance going on through Cornwall and Devon, is expected until the end of the day
The National Rail Enquiries website has the latest details.
Video: Some of Flora Day's first dance
BBC Radio Cornwall
The first dance of Flora Day in Helston is under way after starting at 07:00.
Throughout the day, hundreds will dance in the streets, and through the town's shops and houses to celebrate the arrival of spring.
The tradition of Flora Day is thought to date back to pagan times when spring was welcomed in after the gloom of winter.
You can hear coverage from the event on BBC Radio Cornwall.
Legendary Barbican pub landlord Billy Holmes dies
Plymouth Herald
One of the longest-serving landlords in Plymouth has died.
Billy Holmes, who is known by many, ran The Dolphin pub on the Barbican for almost 40 years.
Train fault hits South Western Railway services from Devon
Crowds gather for Flora Day in Helston
BBC Radio Cornwall
Hundreds of people are in Helston this morning for the start of Flora Day.
The first dance of the day got under way at 07:00, and will continue through the morning, culminating in the Midday Dance.
The town becomes a mass of colour as shops and houses are decorated with greenery, bluebells and bright yellow gorse.
The day sees those taking part dancing through the streets of the town, some even through local shops, following the sound of Helston Town Band who perform the famous tune.
The tradition of Flora day is thought to date back to pagan times when spring was welcomed in after the gloom of winter.
You can hear coverage from the event on BBC Radio Cornwall.
