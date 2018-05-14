BBC Local Live: South West

Early results from a pilot well-being scheme in south Devon suggest that it's reduced people's visits to hospital and GPs by half.

The idea is that people get practical as well as clinical help, and get involved with things such as gardening, swimming and lunch clubs.

Twelve well-being coordinators are being employed by the NHS in Torbay and South Devon to help people whose health is at risk of getting worse.

The project has so far cost £750,000 over 18 months and has been used to treat 3,000 people.

Dr Andrew Thornton said those going through the programme were seeing "definite improvements".