Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- New restorative justice scheme launched in Devon and Cornwall
- Car parked in front of fire station in "serious error of judgement"
- Devon well-being project 'reduces people's visits to hospital and GPs by half'
- Updates from Monday 14 May until Friday 18 May 2018
Coronation Park in Helston to get new skate park
Cornwall Live
Exciting plans to preserve and improve one of Cornwall’s most historic public parks have been finalised between community group South Kerrier Alliance and Cornwall Council.
Biker airlifted to hospital with serious injuries
Devon Live
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in south Devon on Sunday evening.
Well-being project reaps rewards
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Early results from a pilot well-being scheme in south Devon suggest that it's reduced people's visits to hospital and GPs by half.
The idea is that people get practical as well as clinical help, and get involved with things such as gardening, swimming and lunch clubs.
Twelve well-being coordinators are being employed by the NHS in Torbay and South Devon to help people whose health is at risk of getting worse.
The project has so far cost £750,000 over 18 months and has been used to treat 3,000 people.
Dr Andrew Thornton said those going through the programme were seeing "definite improvements".
Accident in Plymouth causing delays
BBC Radio Devon
In Plymouth, on the A38 Parkway around St Budeaux heading towards Marsh Mills, one lane is closed due to an accident and debris on the road. Traffic is slow-moving.
Weather: Dry and sunny
BBC Weather
After any early patches of mist clear it will become a dry and sunny day.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Electricity repairs hit Helston supplies
Parked car blocks fire station exit
A firefighter says it was fortunate the station was not called out on an emergency while the car was there.Read more
Restorative justice rolled out after pilot scheme
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
A new restorative justice scheme is being officially launched in Devon and Cornwall this week.
The Make Amends project aims to reduce re-offending rates and help victims recover from crime by putting them in touch with offenders.
Kathleen Beukes met the man who burgled her home in Torbay two years ago and found the experience beneficial.
After a pilot scheme, the project is now being rolled out across Devon and Cornwall.
Parked car blocks Bodmin fire station exit
Lynne French
BBC News Online
An "irresponsible" motorist who parked a car in front of a fire station's main doors - blocking in its fire engines - made a "serious error of judgement", firefighters say.
It happened at Bodmin Fire Station in Cornwall on Saturday night.
"Of all the parking spaces, I really don't think this was their wisest decision," the station said on social media.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police and the vehicle was removed about two hours later.
A spokesman said if the station had received a "shout" before the car was moved, it would have had no option but to move the vehicle using "any necessary means".
Weather watchers: A glorious start to Monday
BBC Radio Cornwall
It looks a like a glorious start to the day.
Sheppy Loo has shared this lovely image of the skies above Newquay via the BBC's Weather Watchers website.
