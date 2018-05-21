BBC Local Live: South West

Newly-elected members of the States of Jersey have told the BBC they are prepared to deal with any online abuse they may get because of their new positions.

Outgoing Economic Development Minister Murray Norton was just one politician to admit the abuse he received was a factor in his decision not to stand for re-election.

Others have also spoken about the trolling they have had to endure.

Kirsten Morel, the newly elected deputy of St Lawrence, said the threat of negative and unregulated online comments was the one thing that made him question his decision to stand.