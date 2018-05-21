BBC Local Live: South West

Updates from Monday 21 May until Friday 25 May 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
New States members 'prepared' for online abuse
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Newly-elected members of the States of Jersey have told the BBC they are prepared to deal with any online abuse they may get because of their new positions.
Outgoing Economic Development Minister Murray Norton was just one politician to admit the abuse he received was a factor in his decision not to stand for re-election.
Others have also spoken about the trolling they have had to endure.
Kirsten Morel, the newly elected deputy of St Lawrence, said the threat of negative and unregulated online comments was the one thing that made him question his decision to stand.
You do wonder: 'Am I prepared for some of the things that are said? Am I prepared for some of the nastiness that we've seen can happen?' I hope Jersey doesn't go down that route - not just for me, but in general. One of the reasons that I'm standing is that politics has become so nasty and so divided around the world - I don't want to see that happening any more in Jersey. I believe I'm prepared and resilient enough, but I actually believe Jersey needs to make sure it doesn't go down that path in the first place."
A30 to be closed 'for several hours' after van overturns
Scheduled and charter flights, but not cancelled services, from the 25 busiest airports were examined in the study.
The Press Association, which compiled the departure punctuality ranking, said flights across all airports left an average of 15 minutes late.
Planes left Exeter 11.9 minutes late on average.
The best performing airport was Heathrow, with an average of 11-minutes delayed. The worst was Luton at 19.7 minutes.
The CAA said the data allows passengers to "make informed choices about which airports they fly from".
But a spokesman for the Airport Operators Association said "outdated" airspace infrastructure limits the efficiency of flights.
More than £250,000 lost in text message scams
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
More than £250,000 has been lost by Jersey people through text message scams in the last six months.
The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum is concerned about the increasing number of people being caught out by fraudsters who send messages that claim to be from banks.
The scam messages usually claim there's been fraudulent activity on someone's bank account and asks them to send personal and financial information. They can appear in the same feed as genuine messages.
The forum said banks would never ask customers for any personal information.
The forum added that it had seen a significant rise in the number of people falling victim to the crime, and it was likely there were even more unreported cases.
It is working with Jersey's three mobile phone companies to send their own text messages, warning of the scam and advising people what to look out for.
Anyone who has had a scam message is asked to contact their bank, mobile phone company and the police.
Plymouth marathon driver accused of 'disgusting behaviour'
There's been criticism of a woman who drove past a road closed sign into the path of runners at yesterday's Plymouth Half Marathon.
Video of the incident showed onlookers, including a woman identifying herself as a police officer, rushing to stop the car driven by a woman who said she had a workshop in Okehampton and that there hadn't been information about road closures.
Devon's Commonwealth sprinter David King said on social media that it was "disgusting behaviour" and the city's Labour MP Luke Pollard said it was "lucky no-one was hurt".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
New States members 'prepared' for online abuse
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Newly-elected members of the States of Jersey have told the BBC they are prepared to deal with any online abuse they may get because of their new positions.
Outgoing Economic Development Minister Murray Norton was just one politician to admit the abuse he received was a factor in his decision not to stand for re-election.
Others have also spoken about the trolling they have had to endure.
Kirsten Morel, the newly elected deputy of St Lawrence, said the threat of negative and unregulated online comments was the one thing that made him question his decision to stand.
A30 to be closed 'for several hours' after van overturns
Exeter Airport has fewer departure delays than average
BBC News UK
Flights from Exeter Airport were among the least delayed at the UK airport's last year, analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data suggests.
Scheduled and charter flights, but not cancelled services, from the 25 busiest airports were examined in the study.
The Press Association, which compiled the departure punctuality ranking, said flights across all airports left an average of 15 minutes late.
Planes left Exeter 11.9 minutes late on average.
The best performing airport was Heathrow, with an average of 11-minutes delayed. The worst was Luton at 19.7 minutes.
The CAA said the data allows passengers to "make informed choices about which airports they fly from".
But a spokesman for the Airport Operators Association said "outdated" airspace infrastructure limits the efficiency of flights.
More than £250,000 lost in text message scams
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
More than £250,000 has been lost by Jersey people through text message scams in the last six months.
The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum is concerned about the increasing number of people being caught out by fraudsters who send messages that claim to be from banks.
The scam messages usually claim there's been fraudulent activity on someone's bank account and asks them to send personal and financial information. They can appear in the same feed as genuine messages.
The forum said banks would never ask customers for any personal information.
The forum added that it had seen a significant rise in the number of people falling victim to the crime, and it was likely there were even more unreported cases.
It is working with Jersey's three mobile phone companies to send their own text messages, warning of the scam and advising people what to look out for.
Anyone who has had a scam message is asked to contact their bank, mobile phone company and the police.
Plymouth marathon driver accused of 'disgusting behaviour'
BBC Spotlight
There's been criticism of a woman who drove past a road closed sign into the path of runners at yesterday's Plymouth Half Marathon.
Video of the incident showed onlookers, including a woman identifying herself as a police officer, rushing to stop the car driven by a woman who said she had a workshop in Okehampton and that there hadn't been information about road closures.
Devon's Commonwealth sprinter David King said on social media that it was "disgusting behaviour" and the city's Labour MP Luke Pollard said it was "lucky no-one was hurt".
Police have been contacted for a comment.
Scilly helicopter service still expects to launch
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) says it does expect to fly its first helicopters today despite the Council of the Isles of Scilly suspending services on Friday.
The new service from Land's End airport to St Mary's will be the first passenger helicopter route to the islands in six years.
It appeared to be in doubt on Friday after the council suspended the service to allow more time for an environmental assessment to be carried out.
Over the weekend, the ISSG apologised to customers for the uncertainty but advised them to travel to Land's End as planned for flights.
The council has yet to comment.
Private schools see 'surge in demand'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey’s private schools have seen a surge in demand since the decision to pursue a two-school model, according to the former vice president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Deputy Carl Meerveld, who resigned from the education committee last year, said colleges now had waiting lists in place after all spaces were filled following the decision to pursue the new plan.
The uncertainty surrounding the proposal, rather than the plan to replace the Grammar School, is the main reason for the surge in demand, he added.