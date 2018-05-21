Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There's been criticism of a woman who drove past a road closed sign into the path of runners at yesterday's Plymouth Half Marathon.
Video of the incident showed onlookers, including a woman identifying herself as a police officer, rushing to stop the car driven by a woman who said she had a workshop in Okehampton and that there hadn't been information about road closures.
Devon's Commonwealth sprinter David King said on social media that it was "disgusting behaviour" and the city's Labour MP Luke Pollard said it was "lucky no-one was hurt".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Invasion of caterpillars closes part of town
Officials say there are no plans to use sprays to kill the insects in Budleigh Salterton.Read more
Calls for signage on Cornish beach after dog falls 40ft
Alison Johns
BBC South West
A holidaymaker whose dog went over a 40ft (12m) cliff at a Cornish beach says there should be "better warning signs" to prevent another pet - or a child - being killed.
Kevin King's collie, Jess, ran from the car park towards what he thought were sand dunes at Gwithian Towans Beach.
Kevin said Jess suffered some minor injuries as a result...
Cornwall Council said it would be reviewing the site notices following this incident to make sure they remained appropriate for the location.
Car driven into path of city runners
The driver claimed road closures meant there was "no other way" of accessing a nearby main road.Read more
Car driven into path of city runners
Weather: Sunny spells
BBC Weather
Any mist will clear to leave a mainly bright day, but with extensive high cloud with sunny spells.
Maximum temperature: 22C (72F).
Road safety campaigner erects bollards
Christine Butler
BBC Radio Cornwall
A road safety campaigner in Launceston has put bollards outside her house to enforce a pavement boundary on a narrow road.
Jacki Ellis Martin said she has had to replace the metal barriers five times after collisions with lorries.
Cornwall Council has told her she was liable for any damage to vehicles that hit the bollards.
She said she disagreed with this and has launched a petition for a restriction on the size of vehicles that use the road to 7.5 tonnes.
Scilly helicopters to depart as charter flights
David George
BBC Spotlight
Helicopters will fly from Land's End to St Mary's airport today, but have been reclassified as charter flights.
This follows a disagreement between the operator and the Council of the Isles of Scilly who said on Friday it was suspending services to allow more time for an essential environmental assessment to take place.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group said it had been assured by Natural England that environmental concerns had been addressed and it expected the council to lift its suspension today.
The council has yet to comment.
In the meantime, flights will continue but not as part of the regular schedule.
A30 to be closed 'for several hours' after van overturns
Exeter Airport has fewer departure delays than average
BBC News UK
Flights from Exeter Airport were among the least delayed at the UK airport's last year, analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data suggests.
Scheduled and charter flights, but not cancelled services, from the 25 busiest airports were examined in the study.
The Press Association, which compiled the departure punctuality ranking, said flights across all airports left an average of 15 minutes late.
Planes left Exeter 11.9 minutes late on average.
The best performing airport was Heathrow, with an average of 11-minutes delayed. The worst was Luton at 19.7 minutes.
The CAA said the data allows passengers to "make informed choices about which airports they fly from".
But a spokesman for the Airport Operators Association said "outdated" airspace infrastructure limits the efficiency of flights.
Severe accident: A30 Devon eastbound
A30 Devon eastbound severe accident, between B3184 and B3174 Exeter Road.
A30 Devon - A30 Honiton Road closed eastbound between the B3184 junction in Clyst Honiton and Daisy Mount Cross in West Hill, because of an accident involving a van.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Plymouth marathon driver accused of 'disgusting behaviour'
BBC Spotlight
There's been criticism of a woman who drove past a road closed sign into the path of runners at yesterday's Plymouth Half Marathon.
Video of the incident showed onlookers, including a woman identifying herself as a police officer, rushing to stop the car driven by a woman who said she had a workshop in Okehampton and that there hadn't been information about road closures.
Devon's Commonwealth sprinter David King said on social media that it was "disgusting behaviour" and the city's Labour MP Luke Pollard said it was "lucky no-one was hurt".
Police have been contacted for a comment.
Scilly helicopter service still expects to launch
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) says it does expect to fly its first helicopters today despite the Council of the Isles of Scilly suspending services on Friday.
The new service from Land's End airport to St Mary's will be the first passenger helicopter route to the islands in six years.
It appeared to be in doubt on Friday after the council suspended the service to allow more time for an environmental assessment to be carried out.
Over the weekend, the ISSG apologised to customers for the uncertainty but advised them to travel to Land's End as planned for flights.
The council has yet to comment.