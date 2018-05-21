Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A holidaymaker whose dog went over a 40ft (12m) cliff at a Cornish beach says there should be "better warning signs" to prevent another pet - or a child - being killed.

Kevin King's collie, Jess, ran from the car park towards what he thought were sand dunes at Gwithian Towans Beach.

Kevin said Jess suffered some minor injuries as a result...

Cornwall Council said it would be reviewing the site notices following this incident to make sure they remained appropriate for the location.