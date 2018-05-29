BBC Local Live: South West

  1. Updates from Tuesday 29 May until Friday 1 June May 2018

Could new inland route guarantee trains in bad weather?

BBC Spotlight

A comprehensive review into the future of the South West's rail network is suggesting introducing a new inland route between Exeter and Plymouth to combat problems with train delays during stormy weather along Dawlish's sea wall.

The transport think tank Greengauge 21 believes re-introducing the route via Okehampton and Tavistock will guarantee existing journey times to Cornwall.

It comes a week after Network Rail confirmed it wants to extend the main line at Dawlish out into the sea to protect it into the future.

waves crashing into train at Dawlish
BBC

Cloudy with some thundery rain

BBC Weather

Mostly cloudy this morning with some showery rain, which could be heavy and thundery.

There will then be spells of sunshine through the afternoon, but also the risk of the odd shower.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Devon university in bid to help dementia hospital patients

BBC Spotlight

The University of Exeter Medical School has joined together with NHS staff and dementia charities after new research shows people with dementia tend to stay in hospital for longer and are much more likely to be readmitted.

Research by the Alzheimer's Society also shows nine out of 10 sufferers become more confused and find hospitals environments frightening.

The idea of the collaboration is to come up with practical ways to make life in hospital easier for patients living with the condition and their carers.

There are currently almost 56,000 people in the South West with dementia and experts say the number is expected to double by 2030.

patient in hospital
BBC

It's very difficult for clinicians to provide the best possible care for those patients and at the same time manage that whole process - especially with the pressures the NHS is under. What we're trying to do is to improve the experience of care for people with dementia when they're in hospital.

Dr David LlewellynUniversity of Exeter Medical School

Weather: Warm day ahead with risk of some sharp showers

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

Any early mist will clear to leave a warm day with sunny spells across the region.

There are however the risk of some isolated sharp showers.

Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).

weather map
BBC

Yellow wind warning in place across the islands

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands.

Winds of force six are expected.

weather warning
STATES OF JERSEY

