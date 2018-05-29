BBC Local Live: South West

A comprehensive review into the future of the South West's rail network is suggesting introducing a new inland route between Exeter and Plymouth to combat problems with train delays during stormy weather along Dawlish's sea wall.

The transport think tank Greengauge 21 believes re-introducing the route via Okehampton and Tavistock will guarantee existing journey times to Cornwall.

It comes a week after Network Rail confirmed it wants to extend the main line at Dawlish out into the sea to protect it into the future.