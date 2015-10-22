Peter Gluckstein, one of the boys, said: "The reason I'm happy to waive my anonymity is that, intellectually, I knew it wasn't my fault - he abused his position to take advantage of a sensitive kid and it was all his fault."
Power firm facing prosecution after runner electrocuted
UK Power Networks is being prosecuted after a runner was electrocuted near Saffron Walden.
John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon, said: "The local community is very much aware of the huge economic benefits it brings in terms of jobs and the amount of money it will put into the local economy."
News headlines: Five people still in custody in Basildon murder inquiry
This Essex Girl Can is the title of a campaign claiming success in its bid to get women active and sporty.
The county council says 1,500 women in some of Essex's relatively deprived areas have been encouraged to take up more exercise since the Active Life programme was established in 2011.
Helen Halley, 50, from Southend, said she had taken up gym classes: "Friends have noticed the difference in me, I no longer shy away in social situations."
Weather forecast: Dry and cloudy with mist possible
Staying dry with patchy cloud across Essex with a few shallow mist patches possible - the temperature dropping to 8C (46F).
Friday will remain dry with some sunny spells as the temperature reaches 13C (55F).
Visit BBC Weather to find your full forecast.
Former pupils talk of sexual abuse at hands of teacher
Two victims of a sexually abusive teacher at a Jewish boys boarding school have spoken of their "relief" at his conviction.
Trevor Bolton, 78, of Clacton, has been found guilty of indecent assaults and other offences on eight boys at Carmel College in Oxfordshire.
Victims Peter Gluckstein and Stephen Raynor-Endelman have waived their right to anonymity.
Police searching drains for weapons in Basildon murder inquiry
I've been at the scene of a murder inquiry in Caistor Drive, Basildon.
Essex Police are continuing to question five people, including a 13-year-old girl, arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 42-year-old Darren Kelly on Tuesday evening.
Police and highways engineers are searching drains and I understand they are searching for a weapon.
Union welcomes pay deal at tractor plant
The Unite union is welcoming a pay deal which has ended a two-month long industrial dispute at a tractor plant in Basildon.
The union has called off today's 36-hour strike at Case New Holland after reaching "an improved pay offer".
Jo Jacques, Unite regional officer, said: "It is a tribute to the solidarity that our members have shown during three days of previous strike action."
Retired Clacton teacher found guilty of historical sex abuse
A retired teacher who lives in Clacton has been found guilty of historical sex abuse of boys at a Jewish boarding school.
Trevor Bolton, 78, carried out 25 offences, mainly of indecent assault, at Carmel College in Oxfordshire over a 20-year period.
He is due to be sentenced tomorrow at Oxford Crown Court.
Crime scene still sealed off in Basildon murder inquiry
Parts of Caister Drive are still sealed off following the stabbing of Darren Kelly, 42, on Tuesday night.
Five people are still in custody in connection with his death.
A lorry has been pumping the drains with police officers and highways engineers working alongside, and someone else come along with a shovel to get what they could out of the drains.
Tractor plant strike called off
The Unite union has called off a strike at the Case New Holland tractor plant in Basildon, to end a dispute which has lasted a couple of months.
The latest walk-out was due to start at 11:45 today, but it has now been suspended.
The union said the dispute had been settled and the workforce had "accepted an improved pay offer".
Chinese nuclear deal 'boost' for Essex economy
The MP for Bradwell has welcomed the government's deal with the Chinese over developing new nuclear power stations in the UK.
The deal means Hinkley Point in Somerset will get investment, while the partnership could mean funding for Bradwell and Sizewell on the East Anglian coast.
John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon, said: "The local community is very much aware of the huge economic benefits it brings in terms of jobs and the amount of money it will put into the local economy."
BBC 5 Live presenter's 'motivational' talk at graduation ceremony
BBC 5 Live presenter Peter Allen has given a motivational talk to other graduates as he attended a presentation ceremony at South Essex College.
The former local newspaper journalist was receiving an honorary degree himself.
Thurrock homeless relocation statistics
Thurrock currently has 266 homeless families who have been relocated there from London boroughs, a BBC investigation has found.
Most of them, 165, have come from Barking & Dagenham, with 61 from Redbridge, 47 from Newham and 19 from Waltham Forest.
Host councils say it is putting extra pressure on the housing market.
'Worry' over youths carrying knives after Basildon death
People in Basildon say they have been shocked after a 42-year-old man died from stab wounds on Tuesday night.
Darren Kelly was found on Caister Drive and five people, including a 13-year-old girl, have been arrested as part of an Essex Police murder inquiry.
Gary Jones, who lives in the area and said knife crime was a "worry", added: "It's unnerving to think what could happen."
Residents speak of 'antisocial behaviour' at crime scene
People living in and around a Basildon street where a man was fatally stabbing to death have been expressing their shock.
Darren Kelly, 42, was found on Caister Drive on Tuesday evening and died later. Five people have been arrested as part of an Essex Police murder inquiry.
Gary Jones, who lives in the area, said: "You do get groups of youths hanging around and reports of antisocial behaviour, but we've never experienced anything serious ourselves."
London homeless removals stretching neighbouring towns
A legal battle is brewing between London boroughs and neighbouring towns over the rehousing of homeless people.
At least 20 London boroughs have moved families to places such as Basildon, Thurrock, Luton and Milton Keynes.
Thurrock Council has taken more homeless families than any other area outside London.
Five arrests after 'blood loss and multiple stab wounds' death
A post-mortem examination has showed a 42-year-old man was likely to have died from "multiple stab wounds and blood loss", Essex Police says.
Darren Kelly was found in Caister Drive in Basildon on Tuesday evening and died later.
Five people, including two girls aged 13 and 15, have been arrested as part of the murder inquiry.
Woman 'in shock' after fatally-stabbed man pleaded for help
Darren Kelly, 42, was seen staggering around a street in Basildon after being fatally stabbed on Tuesday night.
Carole Crisp, who lives on Caister Drive, said he rang her doorbell - saying he had been stabbed and needed help.
She said: "I'm just in shock and so sad we couldn't do more."
'Help me - I've been stabbed' plea from dead man
People living on a street in Basildon where a 42-year-man was fatally stabbed say he managed to knock on their doors and plead for help.
Essex Police has arrested five people, including four teenagers, as part of the murder inquiry into the death of Darren Kelly, who was found on Caister Drive on Tuesday evening.
Carole Crisp, who lives on the street, said Mr Kelly rang her doorbell: "When I answered he said 'help me, I've been stabbed'."