One of the victims of a teacher found guilty of sex abuse at a boys' boarding school has been explaining why he was happy to give up his legal right to anonymity.

Trevor Bolton, 78 and of Clacton, is due to be sentenced tomorrow for 25 offences carried out against eight boys at Carmel College in Oxfordshire between 1968 and 1988.

Peter Gluckstein, one of the boys, said: "The reason I'm happy to waive my anonymity is that, intellectually, I knew it wasn't my fault - he abused his position to take advantage of a sensitive kid and it was all his fault."