Three men were arrested after the fight broke out and three others were taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.
Taxi driver Musa told me: "They were just hitting each other, it was very bad to look at. I was scared, I didn't want to get damage to my car."
New pipework an 'important investment for Basildon'
Gareth George
BBC Look East
The planning and scheduling manager for Essex and Suffolk water says the installation of new water pipes in Broadmayne is an "important investment" for Basildon.
The 70-year-old cast iron pipe, which has burst twice, is being replaced with a new smaller plastic one which is expected to last for over 100 years.
Dan Davis said: "The soil here is incredibly corrosive. The iron pipe was expected to last longer, but the soil has eaten the pipe from the outside inwards."
Retired Clacton teacher jailed for historical sex abuse
Ian Puckey
BBC Essex
A retired teacher from Clacton who was found guilty of historical sex abuse of boys at a Jewish boarding school has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Trevor Bolton, 78, who worked at a prestigious boarding school in South Oxfordshire, targeted his eight victims over a 20-year period between the 60's and 80's.
He'll also be placed on the sex offenders register for life, following the sentencing at Oxford Crown Court this afternoon.
Man attacked and robbed in Basildon
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a man from the Basildon area was knocked unconscious and suffered facial injuries after being attacked and robbed in the town.
The 35-year-old was walking through the underpass on Southernhay, near to the Asda petrol station, on Tuesday.
He was hit from behind and knocked to the floor by two men, who took his bag and ran off, police say.
Hundreds join BBC Essex's campaign to stay safe this winter
BBC Essex
Today we launched our campaign to keep you safe ahead of the dark winter nights by giving away free high viz jackets...
They've been going like proverbial hot cakes, with hundreds of you getting in touch to claim yours. If you join our Keep Safe for Winter campaign there are still some left. All you need to do is give us a call on 01245 616023.
Picture of the day: Tide's out at Mersea
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Today's "hero image" which sits at the top of this page was taken in West Mersea. The village is just eight miles square, and is probably most famous for its oysters.
If you've got a great picture you would like to show off on the BBC website get in touch on Twitter, Facebook or email.
E-fit released after Stanford-le-Hope jaw break
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after another man was punched and left with a broken jaw in Stanford-le-Hope.
The assault happened at the Rising Sun pub in Church Hill at 18:40 on 11 October. The suspect walked into the pub and hit the other man aged in his 40s on the back of his head, police say.
Old school development could add to parking 'pandemonium'
Chief executive of North Essex troubled mental health trust resigns
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
The chief executive of a troubled mental health trust in Essex has announced he's to "move on".
For eight years Andrew Geldard has led the North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, responsible for the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, which has been criticised following several patient deaths, many of them suicides.
In a statement, the trust says Mr Geldard will leave in March and it will soon start the process to find a successor.
Cyclist injured in Colchester bus crash
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
A cyclist has been left injured after a crash between two buses in Colchester.
A 54-year-old man from Great Bentley overtook a stationary single decker bus and collided with an oncoming double-decker on East Street yesterday, police say.
He was taken to Colchester General Hospital with an injury to his right hand.
Southend promise a 'better performance' at Gillingham
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Southend United assistant manager Graham Coughlan has promised a better performance from the team in their League One match at leaders Gillingham tomorrow.
The Blues lost 3-0 to Chesterfield on Tuesday, but Coughlan is adamant they will play better than that against the Gills.
"We will react," Coughlan said. "I can guarantee you that."
Colchester mass brawl: Reporter en route
Chris Flynn
BBC Essex
I'm on my way to Colchester to find out what happened when a mass brawl broke out in the early hours of this morning.
Essex Police said it had to use officers from across the county to help break up the fight, after about 300 people gathered in the High Street.
Details to come throughout the day.
Police label Colchester mass brawl 'disgraceful'
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Police has told us it will not tolerate such "disgraceful behaviour" after a fight involving "hundreds" of people broke out on Colchester High Street last night.
Ch Insp Richard Melton said: "As soon as we became aware of this situation we responded in numbers to restore order and make sure that members of the public were kept safe.
"We will not allow Colchester or anywhere else in Essex to be used as a venue for such disgraceful behaviour."
'Hundreds' involved in early morning Colchester mass brawl
Ian Puckey
BBC Essex
Three people have been arrested after a fight involving hundreds of people broke out on Colchester High Street, the BBC understands.
About 300 people are thought to have gathered at around 03:00 for an event organised online.
Officers from across the county had to come to help break up the mass-brawl and one man required hospital treatment after being knocked unconscious, Essex Police says.
Colchester striker looking for more goals this weekend
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Colchester United striker Marvin Sordell may have scored three goals in nine matches since joining the club, but he’s told BBC Essex he is "not too happy" with that.
The 24-year-old, who played for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, is set to keep his place in the U’s side for tomorrow’s League One match at home to Walsall.
Police granted more time in Basildon murder investigation
Police has been given another 24 hours to interview four people suspected of murdering Darren Kelly in Pitsea on Tuesday evening.
A fifth person who was arrested after them, a 13 year old girl, also remains in custody.
Weather: Cloudy and dry tonight, but rain is on its way
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
This evening and will be mostly cloudy but dry. The cloud cover should however prevent temperatures from falling away too far
Minimum temperature: 9C (48F).
Saturday will start off dry, but outbreaks of rain sometimes heavy will soon arrive from the west.
Ongar Road reopens over a month after Brentwood sinkhole opened up
Brentwood Gazette
Ongar Road in Brentwood has reopened, just over a month since the giant sinkhole opened up at the junction with Doddinghurst Road.
Travel: One lane closed on northbound A12
BBC Travel
One lane is closed following a two vehicle accident on the A12 northbound, after J21 at Witham South.
Congestion is back to J19 at the Boreham Interchange.
No weapons used in Colchester brawl, police say
Gavin Fischer
BBC Essex
Essex Police has dismissed social media rumours that an axe was brandished during a mass disturbance in Colchester involving around 300 people overnight.
Ch Insp Gary Chapman said: "We're not aware of any weapons being used at this stage.
"There will be a full review of CCTV in Colchester."
Thieves steal marsupials in Stanford-le-Hope pet shop raid
Gavin Fischer
BBC Essex
Thieves have stolen four marsupials during a robbery at a Stanford-le-Hope pet shop.
The sugar gliders were last night taken from Wonderland Pets on Southend Road, one of the animals was pregnant and carrying her young in a pouch.
Pet shop owner Dawn Jones said: "My main concern is for their welfare as their diet is so specific they can become ill quickly if they don't eat right."
Headlines: Retired Clacton teacher jailed and eyewitness calls Colchester large fight 'scary'
Tom Croasdell
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:
Clacton teacher sex abuse victim 'stunned but glad'
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Sex abuse victim Peter Gluckstein says he is "stunned but glad" that retired teacher Trevor Bolton, from Clacton, has been jailed.
The 56-year-old, from London, said: "I feel even more vindicated."
The retired teacher has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for grooming and sexually abusing eight boys at a prestigious boarding school in South Oxfordshire.
If you've got a great picture you would like to show off on the BBC website get in touch on Twitter, Facebook or email.
Southend Echo
Southend Echo
Concerns have been raised about traffic safety in a “gridlocked” residential area which could see a school converted into 18 homes.
Basildon flood victim's home was left 'like a lake'
Gareth George
BBC Look East
Today I've been in Basildon, where work has begun to replace old piping which flooded up to 40 homes in May and and on New Year's Eve.
Florence Breathwick (pictured) is a resident in Broadmayne and says the downstairs of her property was left "like a lake" when the pipe burst five months ago.
The 85-year-old told me: "The work should have been done years ago, but I'm grateful they're doing it."
Two men arrested after Maldon face stabbing
Tom Croasdell
BBC Essex
Two men have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed in Maldon.
The victim was left with facial injuries after being attacked in Butt Lane on Sunday.
The pair, aged 26 and 29, have been bailed until December.
Southend players take a look at new stadium plans
Some of Southend's starting XI have been taking a look at plans for a new stadium complex at Fossetts Farm in the town.
Captain Jon White and Adam Barrett studied proposals to build a 21,000 seat ground which will incorporate a hotel and an 11 or 12 screen cinema.
Colchester mass brawl: Ambulance tells me it was called upon
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
I've just spoken to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust about its response to a large fight in Colchester High Street.
It says it was called to an incident at 03:35 this morning - with two ambulances, three hazardous areas response team vehicles and a rapid response car attending.
An unconscious man in his 20s was taken to Colchester Hospital in a serious condition, and another two men were treated for minor injuries following two further calls.
Essex Police apologises for 'malicious' tweet
Ian Puckey
BBC Essex
Essex Police has blamed hackers for sending a link to an indecent image from an official account earlier today.
The tweet advised people about internet security, but a link contained in the message directed users to an indecent image.
A force spokesman said staff had acted quickly to remove the malicious tweet.
Colchester nightclub 'working closely' with police following mass brawl
Chris Flynn
BBC Essex
A Colchester nightclub has told me it will "not tolerate anti-social behaviour of any kind" after a large fight erupted outside in the early hours of this morning.
It's thought the trouble started after people left an organised student party at the nightclub around 03:00.
A spokesperson said Liquid Colchester was "well run", adding: "We will be working closely with the police to make sure that those involved are identified and appropriate action taken.”
Listen: Friend pays tribute to Basildon stab victim
BBC Essex
A friend of Darren Kelly, who died after being stabbed in Pitsea earlier this week, has paid tribute to him.
Stuart Cullum spoke to the James Whale Breakfast Show earlier today.
You can hear the full interview below.
Weather: A cloudy but dry afternoon ahead
BBC Weather
Most places will have a dry afternoon, but there will be a lot of cloud around. The cloud will break though at times to allow a few glimpses of sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Colchester mass brawl: What is a Rampage event?
It's described as "the biggest student party in Essex", but what exactly happens on a Rampage event?
Two Essex golfers in action at the Hong Kong Open.
BBC Sport
Two Essex golfers are in the thick of the action at the Hong Kong Open.
A second round of 68 has fired Richard McEvoy into the top 10.
He’s five under par, four shots off the lead, and needs a top four finish to guarantee a spot on the European Tour next season. Oliver Fisher is also five under par.
Colchester mass brawl came after organised student pub crawl
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A fight involving hundreds of people in Colchester High Street came after a "Rampage" student pub crawl.
The trouble is understood to have started after people left a sell-out event at the nearby Liquid and Envy nightclub.
Rampage is described as the biggest student organised pub crawl in the town.
Patient showered with sewage which leaked from ceiling at Colchester General Hospital
Daily Gazette
A patient was showered with excrement while sitting in bed at Colchester General Hospital.
South Essex gymnast in debut World Championships
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
South Essex gymnast Brinn Bevan says his main aim of the World Championships, which start in Glasgow today, is to help Team GB qualify for the Rio Olympics next year.
The 18-year-old is competing at the event for the first time.
Great Britain needs to finish in the top eight of the team event to secure a spot in Brazil.
Basildon stab victim 'always had time for his friends'
BBC Essex
A friend of Darren Kelly, who died earlier this week after being stabbed in Pitsea, has paid tribute to the 42-year-old.
Stuart Cullum told BBC Essex they met at a party 10 years ago, and had been friends ever since.
What Southend United's new stadium complex could look like
Glenn Speller
BBC Essex Sport
Southend United have released plans of what their new Fossetts Farm stadium complex could look like.
If you're not a fan of football, the proposals include shops, a hotel, and even a cinema.
The Blues are hoping this is the beginning of the end of a saga which began in 2007 when they were first given planning permission for the site.