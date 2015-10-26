A boat and anchor

BBC Local Live: Essex

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday, 26 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

By Jack Warren

Our live coverage across the day

That's it from our live page today. Thanks for joining us. 

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Essex.

Weather: Cloudy night ahead for Essex

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west of the county. Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).

Weather map for Essex
BBC

Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon.

Travellers orderded to leave Clacton coach park

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A large group of travellers, who arrived at the Martello Coach Park in Clacton this morning, will be issued with a Direction to Leave tomorrow, Tendring District Council has said.

Travellers at the Martello Coach Park
Tendring District Council

Around 20 caravans and vehicles are currently occupying the site. A spokesman for the authority said: "If unsuccessful that will be followed up with a court summons."

Headlines: Essex to take 500 Syrian refugees and search for missing pensioner continues

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex:

  • BBC Essex has learnt that Essex is planning to take up to500 Syrian refugeesover the next five years
  • Essex Police says it's trying to work out a motive after a man grabbed a teenager and pulled her into a park in Shoeburyness
  • A search is continuing this afternoon for missing Essex 82-year-old Gordon Wilson
Travel: One lane closed on A120 near Stansted Airport

BBC Travel

One lane is closed eastbound on the A120 between Stansted Airport and Dunmow West because of an accident involving a lorry.

Traffic is congested in the area.

Syrian refugees: How many will councils take?

Simon Dedman

BBC Essex

As Essex looks set to take 500 Syrian refugees over the next five years, district councils in the county have until tomorrow to work out how many families they can home.

Syrian refugees
EPA
  • Colchester is offering to take five of the Syrian families set to arrive before Christmas
  • Uttlesford has offered to take one family
  • Braintree is going to offer to take two or three families a year
  • Tendring says it will take three families as a one off
  • Basildon reiterated its will take 10 Syrian refugees in total
Syrian refugees: More details on plans to relocate 500 in Essex

Simon Dedman

BBC Essex

Up to 500 Syrian refugees could be settled in Essex over the next five years, it has been revealed.

Syrian refugee camp
Reuters

The government says it will take 20,000 refugees from the camps bordering Syria by 2020.

Minutes from a private meeting of Essex District Council officers and Essex County Council states the number will work out to around "100 Syrians a year equating to potentially 25-30 properties".

BreakingEssex to accept 500 Syrian refugees over next five years

BBC Essex has learnt there are plans to take up to 500 Syrian refugees in Essex over the next five years.

More details to follow.

How I tackled a man who was attacking an Islamic prayer centre

Gavin Fischer

BBC Essex

Essex Police officer, Dafydd Hughes, has been describing the moment he was called to reports of a man fire-bombing the Islamic Prayer Centre in Braintree in May 2013.

Tomorrow Mr Hughes and his colleague Gus Morrison will be commended for their bravery at Downing Street.

Hear the full interview below...

Teenager's Pot Noodle stolen in Colchester robbery

A teenager has been punched in the face and had items including a Pot Noodle stolen while walking home from work in Colchester.

Cowdray Avenue, Colchester
Google

The 18-year-old was attacked on Cowdray Avenue yesterday morning, Essex Police say.

The suspect, who made off with a mobile phone, is described as white, aged between 18 and 21, and was wearing dark trousers and dark coloured hooded top.

Man in hospital following A127 crash

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

The East of England Ambulance service has told us a man is in hospital this afternoon after a crash on the A127 in Rayleigh.

A127 at Rayleigh
Google

Paramedics were called to the scene after 09:00, where a man in his 60s was in and out of consciousness. He's now being treated for a suspected neck injury and abdominal pain at Southend Hospital.

Do all-night lights make streets safer?

BBC News England

Last night Harlow's street lights were switched back on after the district council agreed to foot the bill.

But does all-night lighting make the streets any safer? Jo Black reports...

Braintree hope to make club history in FA Cup draw

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley wants his side to achieve something they've never done before - defeat a professional team in the FA Cup.

Danny Cowley
Getty Images

The club join three other Essex sides in the first round draw which is being televised live on BBC Two tonight at 19:00.

Autumnal scene captured in Thorpe-le-Soken

Jodie Smith

BBC News

With the half-term week under way, many of us will be trying to make the most of the great Essex outdoors before the winter months set in

Lucy Parmenter is one of those, and today she managed to capture this autumnal scene in Thorpe-le-Soken andshare it with us.

Thorpe le Soken
Lucy Parmenter
Southend crash victim named by police

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Essex Police has released the name a 23-year-old man who died following a crash on Victoria Avenue in Southend earlier this month.

Victoria Avenue, Southend
Google

Andrew Richardson, of Balmoral Road, Westcliff-on-Sea was taken to the Royal London Hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and car on 15 October. He died two days later.

Numbers for Essex teams in tonight's FA Cup draw

BBC Sport

Tonight the FA Cup first round draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two at 19:00. There are four Essex teams in the bag - here are the numbers you need to be looking out for:

FA Cup draw balls and bag
BBC
  • 13 - Colchester United
  • 41 - Southend United
  • 67 - Grays Athletic or Welling United
  • 77 - Braintree Town
Lane restrictions cause delays leaving Southend

Earlier we told you about lane restrictions at Kent Elms Corner as work continues on a new crossing.

Queues leaving the town are now backed up to the Tesco roundabout.

Teenager grabbed by man on Shoebury street

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A 19-year-old woman has been left shaken after she was grabbed by a man while walking in Shoebury on Saturday evening.

North Shoebury Road
Google

The teenager was on her own on North Shoebury Road when the attacker pulled her into the entrance of a park, Essex Police says.

He is described as white, around 6ft (1.82m) tall, of a muscular, stocky build and around 50 to 60 years old.

Councillor labels Frinton night-time patrols 'concerning'

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

An Essex councillor says he's concerned some residents in Frinton-on-Sea are paying a private security firm to carry out night-time patrols. Around 300 people have signed up to the scheme, which costs £2 a week.

A response vehicle
BBC

Labour councillor for Harwich East, Garry Calver, said: "There's nothing in place to provide the necessary scrutiny and accountability of private security companies operating on our streets."

Ewe've got to be kidding... Sheep sprayed orange for Halloween

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

We're just days away from Halloween and it seems to be an event that's becoming increasingly harder to avoid, even for sheep.

A sheep sprayed orange for Halloween
Barleylands Farm

The flock at Barleylands Farm in Billericay have been getting into the spirit  after they were dyed to be transformed into Jack O'lamb-terns.

A spokesman from the attraction told me they've already proved "very popular".

Couple seen at scene of theft of designer glasses at Lakeside

Your Thurrock

CCTV of a couple police want to speak to in connection with the theft of designer glasses has been released.

Crime Commisioner defends 'portable toilets for travellers'

BBC Essex

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex has defended his call for local authorities to provide illegal travellers' sites with skips and portable toilets.

Portable toilets
Thinkstock

It was reported in The Echo that a Basildon councillor had labelled the plans "ludicrous".

Speaking to us earlier, Nick Alston said: "I don't think providing skips and portaloos would encourage more illegal traveller pitches... It's risky, it may go wrong, but it's worth a try".

'Excuse me driver, you've got a fox sitting on your back seat!'

BBC Essex

A Canvey bus driver has been telling us how he discovered a fox sitting on the back seat of his bus.

A First Bus
BBC

Ken Ball was driving the number 21C when a passenger who got on at the Wind Jammer pub spotted the cheeky intruder.

"A lady tried to tempt it off with a packet of crisp, but he didn't want to know... I opened the emergency exit, it took a while. In the end he leaped off".

Weather: Dry and bright afternoon

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells. Feeling generally a little warmer than yesterday. 

Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F). 

Weather map for Essex
BBC
Headlines: Crime commissioner calls for portable toilets on illegal traveller sites... Harlow street lights back on

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your latest headlines this lunchtime: 

  • The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex is calling for local authorities to provide illegal travellers' sites with skips and portable toilets
  • Essex Police is hunting a man who pulled a teenager into a park in Shoeburyness
  • Harlow's street lights have beenkept onall night from yesterday after an agreement was reached between Essex County Council and the town's authority
Woman charged with drink driving on A12

A woman has been charged with drink driving after motorists contacted the police following concerns about how a car was being driven on the A12 yesterday.

A12
Google

The black Audi TT was travelling southbound on the carriageway from Colchester to Witham at 15:45. The woman faces charges of drink driving and having no insurance. She will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 27 November.

Travel: All lanes reopen on M25 QE2 Bridge

BBC Travel

All lanes have reopened following an earlier accident on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge. 

There's six miles of queuing traffic back to J29 at the A127.

In case you missed it: Lakeside shopping centre celebrates landmark birthday

Jodie Smith

BBC News

One of Essex's most famous landmarks, Lakeside, celebrated its 25th birthday over the weekend.

Lakeside shopping centre
BBC

Home to two million square feet of weather-proof shop floor, the site at Thurrock now boasts a large collection of high-end retailers.

I've been taking a look back at how the "white stiletto" shopping centre has defied its doubters.

Travel: Two lanes now closed on M25 QE2 Bridge

BBC Travel

Another lane has been closed due to an accident involving a car and a lorry on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge.

Lanes one and two are out of action while recovery work takes place.

Southend United 'can beat anyone'

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

Southend United captain John White says the Blues have "proved they can beat anyone" in the division.

John White
Getty Images

Southend almost wonat League One leaders Gillingham on Saturday, and White said: "We've grown as a group and got stronger and stronger. We can taken anyone on in this league."

Travel: One lane of M25 closed clockwise

BBC Travel

One lane on the M25 clockwise is closed due to an accident involving a car and lorry at the QE2 bridge. 

Congestion is back to J30 at Lakeside.

Frinton private security will 'reduce vandalism'

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

The chairman of the Association of Frinton Beach Hut Owners, Peter Dias - one of hundreds of people who've signed up to use AGS Security in Frinton-on-Sea - has told me private security patrols in the town are a "good deterrent".

Peter Dias, Frinton Beach Hut owners association
BBC

"They are decked out like quasi-police and that's a good deterrent," he said. "If we've got that deterrent going up and down the beach front there's a lot more chance that we'll see less vandalism."

Pizza Hut in Southend to be converted into bar and restaurant

Southend Echo

Southend Echo

A former Pizza Hut is set to be transformed into a new bar and restaurant.

Harlow street lights switched back on

Simon Dedman

BBC Essex

Harlow's street lights will be kept on all night from yesterday after the town's authority voted to raise council tax by 1.5% to cover the costs of switching them back on.

A streetlight
BBC

Across parts of Essex the lights are turned off between 01:00 and 05:00 in a bid to save just over £1m a year.

Maldon leisure centre re-opened after million pound makeover

Tom Croasdell

BBC Essex

Blackwater Leisure Centre on Park Drive, in Maldon will re-open later after a £1.5m makeover, including a new flume ride, sauna, and steam room.

Blackwater Leisure Centre
Google

Maldon Councillor Ron Pratt said: "The newly refurbished facilities have been completed to a high standard and the centre looks refreshed and improved."

Lane restrictions in place leaving Southend today

There are possible delays today on the A12 London-bound at Kent Elms Corner as work continues on a new crossing.

View more on twitter
Brazen fox hitches ride on Canvey bus

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

When you look for somewhere to sit a bus you might expect to see a bag blocking your seat, or at worst somebody's feet... But what about a fox?

A fox
BBC

Well that's what exactly what happened on a Canvey bus recently.

Over the weekend The Sun reported passengers on the First Bus 21C service were left "shocked" when a fox jumped on board and took a seat at the back of a bus.

Colchester 'confident' of top half finish

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

Colchester United midfielder Alex Gilbey (pictured) is confident the team will finish in the top half of League One this season.

Alex Gilbey
Getty Images

The U’s were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Walsall on Saturday. The team have been battling against relegation for the last couple of seasons, but Gilbey is sure that won’t be the case this season.

Why are households in Frinton paying for night-time patrols?

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

A security firm says up to 300 households in Frinton are now subscribing to its guarding service, at a cost of £2 a week. 

AGS Security believes surveillance companies will play an increasing role in protecting communities due to cuts to police budgets.

I've been out on one of the patrols in the seaside town; you can see how I got on below...

Firefighters called to tackle Southend bar blaze

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

An investigation is taking place to find out what caused a fire in a bar in Southend earlier today.

The Market Place
Google

Crews were called at around 06:00 to tackle the blaze in the basement of The Market Place. Firefighters put it out within an hour and there are no reports of injuries.

