An Essex councillor says he's concerned some residents in Frinton-on-Sea are paying a private security firm to carry out night-time patrols. Around 300 people have signed up to the scheme, which costs £2 a week.
Labour councillor for Harwich East, Garry Calver, said: "There's nothing in place to provide the necessary scrutiny and accountability of private security companies operating on our streets."
Ewe've got to be kidding... Sheep sprayed orange for Halloween
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
We're just days away from Halloween and it seems to be an event that's becoming increasingly harder to avoid, even for sheep.
The flock at Barleylands Farm in Billericay have been getting into the spirit after they were dyed to be transformed into Jack O'lamb-terns.
A spokesman from the attraction told me they've already proved "very popular".
Couple seen at scene of theft of designer glasses at Lakeside
It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells. Feeling generally a little warmer than yesterday.
Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Headlines: Crime commissioner calls for portable toilets on illegal traveller sites... Harlow street lights back on
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your latest headlines this lunchtime:
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex is calling for local authorities to provide illegal travellers' sites with skips and portable toilets
Essex Police is hunting a man who pulled a teenager into a park in Shoeburyness
Harlow's street lights have beenkept onall night from yesterday after an agreement was reached between Essex County Council and the town's authority
Woman charged with drink driving on A12
A woman has been charged with drink driving after motorists contacted the police following concerns about how a car was being driven on the A12 yesterday.
The black Audi TT was travelling southbound on the carriageway from Colchester to Witham at 15:45. The woman faces charges of drink driving and having no insurance. She will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 27 November.
Travel: All lanes reopen on M25 QE2 Bridge
BBC Travel
All lanes have reopened following an earlier accident on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge.
There's six miles of queuing traffic back to J29 at the A127.
In case you missed it: Lakeside shopping centre celebrates landmark birthday
Jodie Smith
BBC News
One of Essex's most famous landmarks, Lakeside, celebrated its 25th birthday over the weekend.
Home to two million square feet of weather-proof shop floor, the site at Thurrock now boasts a large collection of high-end retailers.
I've been taking a look back at how the "white stiletto" shopping centre has defied its doubters.
Travel: Two lanes now closed on M25 QE2 Bridge
BBC Travel
Another lane has been closed due to an accident involving a car and a lorry on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge.
Lanes one and two are out of action while recovery work takes place.
Southend United 'can beat anyone'
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Southend United captain John White says the Blues have "proved they can beat anyone" in the division.
Southend almost wonat League One leaders Gillingham on Saturday, and White said: "We've grown as a group and got stronger and stronger. We can taken anyone on in this league."
Travel: One lane of M25 closed clockwise
BBC Travel
One lane on the M25 clockwise is closed due to an accident involving a car and lorry at the QE2 bridge.
Congestion is back to J30 at Lakeside.
Frinton private security will 'reduce vandalism'
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
The chairman of the Association of Frinton Beach Hut Owners, Peter Dias - one of hundreds of people who've signed up to use AGS Security in Frinton-on-Sea - has told me private security patrols in the town are a "good deterrent".
"They are decked out like quasi-police and that's a good deterrent," he said. "If we've got that deterrent going up and down the beach front there's a lot more chance that we'll see less vandalism."
Pizza Hut in Southend to be converted into bar and restaurant
When you look for somewhere to sit a bus you might expect to see a bag blocking your seat, or at worst somebody's feet... But what about a fox?
Well that's what exactly what happened on a Canvey bus recently.
Over the weekend The Sun reported passengers on the First Bus 21C service were left "shocked" when a fox jumped on board and took a seat at the back of a bus.
Colchester 'confident' of top half finish
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Colchester United midfielder Alex Gilbey (pictured) is confident the team will finish in the top half of League One this season.
The U’s were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Walsall on Saturday. The team have been battling against relegation for the last couple of seasons, but Gilbey is sure that won’t be the case this season.
Why are households in Frinton paying for night-time patrols?
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
A security firm says up to 300 households in Frinton are now subscribing to its guarding service, at a cost of £2 a week.
AGS Security believes surveillance companies will play an increasing role in protecting communities due to cuts to police budgets.
I've been out on one of the patrols in the seaside town; you can see how I got on below...
Firefighters called to tackle Southend bar blaze
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
An investigation is taking place to find out what caused a fire in a bar in Southend earlier today.
Crews were called at around 06:00 to tackle the blaze in the basement of The Market Place. Firefighters put it out within an hour and there are no reports of injuries.
Weather: Cloudy night ahead for Essex
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west of the county. Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon.
Travellers orderded to leave Clacton coach park
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A large group of travellers, who arrived at the Martello Coach Park in Clacton this morning, will be issued with a Direction to Leave tomorrow, Tendring District Council has said.
Around 20 caravans and vehicles are currently occupying the site. A spokesman for the authority said: "If unsuccessful that will be followed up with a court summons."
Headlines: Essex to take 500 Syrian refugees and search for missing pensioner continues
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex:
Travel: One lane closed on A120 near Stansted Airport
BBC Travel
One lane is closed eastbound on the A120 between Stansted Airport and Dunmow West because of an accident involving a lorry.
Traffic is congested in the area.
Syrian refugees: How many will councils take?
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
As Essex looks set to take 500 Syrian refugees over the next five years, district councils in the county have until tomorrow to work out how many families they can home.
Syrian refugees: More details on plans to relocate 500 in Essex
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
Up to 500 Syrian refugees could be settled in Essex over the next five years, it has been revealed.
The government says it will take 20,000 refugees from the camps bordering Syria by 2020.
Minutes from a private meeting of Essex District Council officers and Essex County Council states the number will work out to around "100 Syrians a year equating to potentially 25-30 properties".
BreakingEssex to accept 500 Syrian refugees over next five years
BBC Essex has learnt there are plans to take up to 500 Syrian refugees in Essex over the next five years.
More details to follow.
How I tackled a man who was attacking an Islamic prayer centre
Gavin Fischer
BBC Essex
Essex Police officer, Dafydd Hughes, has been describing the moment he was called to reports of a man fire-bombing the Islamic Prayer Centre in Braintree in May 2013.
Tomorrow Mr Hughes and his colleague Gus Morrison will be commended for their bravery at Downing Street.
Hear the full interview below...
Teenager's Pot Noodle stolen in Colchester robbery
A teenager has been punched in the face and had items including a Pot Noodle stolen while walking home from work in Colchester.
The 18-year-old was attacked on Cowdray Avenue yesterday morning, Essex Police say.
The suspect, who made off with a mobile phone, is described as white, aged between 18 and 21, and was wearing dark trousers and dark coloured hooded top.
Man in hospital following A127 crash
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
The East of England Ambulance service has told us a man is in hospital this afternoon after a crash on the A127 in Rayleigh.
Paramedics were called to the scene after 09:00, where a man in his 60s was in and out of consciousness. He's now being treated for a suspected neck injury and abdominal pain at Southend Hospital.
Do all-night lights make streets safer?
BBC News England
Last night Harlow's street lights were switched back on after the district council agreed to foot the bill.
But does all-night lighting make the streets any safer? Jo Black reports...
Braintree hope to make club history in FA Cup draw
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley wants his side to achieve something they've never done before - defeat a professional team in the FA Cup.
The club join three other Essex sides in the first round draw which is being televised live on BBC Two tonight at 19:00.
Autumnal scene captured in Thorpe-le-Soken
Jodie Smith
BBC News
With the half-term week under way, many of us will be trying to make the most of the great Essex outdoors before the winter months set in
Lucy Parmenter is one of those, and today she managed to capture this autumnal scene in Thorpe-le-Soken andshare it with us.
Southend crash victim named by police
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Essex Police has released the name a 23-year-old man who died following a crash on Victoria Avenue in Southend earlier this month.
Andrew Richardson, of Balmoral Road, Westcliff-on-Sea was taken to the Royal London Hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and car on 15 October. He died two days later.
Numbers for Essex teams in tonight's FA Cup draw
BBC Sport
Tonight the FA Cup first round draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two at 19:00. There are four Essex teams in the bag - here are the numbers you need to be looking out for:
Lane restrictions cause delays leaving Southend
Earlier we told you about lane restrictions at Kent Elms Corner as work continues on a new crossing.
Queues leaving the town are now backed up to the Tesco roundabout.
Teenager grabbed by man on Shoebury street
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A 19-year-old woman has been left shaken after she was grabbed by a man while walking in Shoebury on Saturday evening.
The teenager was on her own on North Shoebury Road when the attacker pulled her into the entrance of a park, Essex Police says.
He is described as white, around 6ft (1.82m) tall, of a muscular, stocky build and around 50 to 60 years old.
Councillor labels Frinton night-time patrols 'concerning'
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Your Thurrock
CCTV of a couple police want to speak to in connection with the theft of designer glasses has been released.
Crime Commisioner defends 'portable toilets for travellers'
BBC Essex
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex has defended his call for local authorities to provide illegal travellers' sites with skips and portable toilets.
It was reported in The Echo that a Basildon councillor had labelled the plans "ludicrous".
Speaking to us earlier, Nick Alston said: "I don't think providing skips and portaloos would encourage more illegal traveller pitches... It's risky, it may go wrong, but it's worth a try".
'Excuse me driver, you've got a fox sitting on your back seat!'
BBC Essex
A Canvey bus driver has been telling us how he discovered a fox sitting on the back seat of his bus.
Ken Ball was driving the number 21C when a passenger who got on at the Wind Jammer pub spotted the cheeky intruder.
"A lady tried to tempt it off with a packet of crisp, but he didn't want to know... I opened the emergency exit, it took a while. In the end he leaped off".
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your latest headlines this lunchtime:
Pizza Hut in Southend to be converted into bar and restaurant
Southend Echo
Southend Echo
A former Pizza Hut is set to be transformed into a new bar and restaurant.
Harlow street lights switched back on
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
Harlow's street lights will be kept on all night from yesterday after the town's authority voted to raise council tax by 1.5% to cover the costs of switching them back on.
Across parts of Essex the lights are turned off between 01:00 and 05:00 in a bid to save just over £1m a year.
Maldon leisure centre re-opened after million pound makeover
Tom Croasdell
BBC Essex
Blackwater Leisure Centre on Park Drive, in Maldon will re-open later after a £1.5m makeover, including a new flume ride, sauna, and steam room.
Maldon Councillor Ron Pratt said: "The newly refurbished facilities have been completed to a high standard and the centre looks refreshed and improved."
Lane restrictions in place leaving Southend today
There are possible delays today on the A12 London-bound at Kent Elms Corner as work continues on a new crossing.
