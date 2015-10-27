A brick house in a field

BBC Local Live: Essex

Summary

  1. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday
  2. Updates for Tuesday, 27 October 2015

Live Reporting

By Jack Warren

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Today's live page has now finished. Thanks for joining us. 

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Essex.

Weather: Cloudy with the chance of rain tonight

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with patchy rain spreading from the west - it will become rather misty.

Minimum temperature: 10C (50F).

Weather map
BBC

Wednesday will start cloudy, damp and misty with patchy rain, but it will slowly become brighter and drier from the west during first half of the afternoon.

The Essex town hoping public donations will save Christmas

Gavin Fischer

BBC Essex

Efforts are under way to raise £4,000 to fund this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Great Dunmow.

Christmas lights
BBC

A group of businesses set up the online fundraising page after the local town council said it could only afford £500 towards an event. 

Zoe Brady, who runs a coffee shop in the High Street, said: "The residents and locals are really behind it, but they feel the council should do more."

'Rotting flesh smell' leads police to £267k cannabis haul

Jodie Smith

BBC News

A court has heard how cannabis worth £267,000 was found in an industrial unit after the smell of rotting chicken caused neighbours to contact police.

Scene
Essex Police

Sealed wraps of the drug had been smuggled into the UK alongside frozen chickens, Basildon Crown Court heard. 

A "rotting flesh" smell coming from the unit in Laindon prompted calls to police in November 2013. Michael Kinkaid, 72, and Anthony Wright, 76, were found guilty of a drugs offence.

Headlines: Taxi driver murder accused breaks down in court and concerns for missing pensioner grow

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex:

  • A man charged with the murder of his wife's lover has broken down in tears as he gave evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court this afternoon
  • The family of a missing pensioner, who has dementia, are becoming "increasingly worried" for his welfare
  • A controlled explosion has been carried out after an old military device was found on the beach at Southend
Southend ordinance 'detonated safely'

Missing dementia pensioner family 'overwhelmed' by support

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

The family searching for missing Gordon Wilson say they have been "overwhelmed" with efforts to help find him.

Gordon Wilson
Essex Police

It's feared 82-year-old Mr Wilson, who has dementia, could be heading to Glasgow, where he spent most of his life as headmaster. 

"Many of his former pupils are tweeting and sharing posts on Facebook as part of the appeal to find him and we are touched by everyone’s concern and assistance,” daughter Gillian said.

Chelmsford taxi murder: Accused breaks down in tears

Charlotte Rose

BBC Essex

Nasser Rezaie's relationship with his wife broke down after he discovered she'd been having an affair with Allan Frampton for 10 months, Chelmsford Crown Court has heard.

Mr Rezaie told the court his business was nearly ruined when the couple separated, and broke down in tears as he described how his relationship with his children fell apart.

The 63-year-old denies murdering Mr Frampton in May. The trial will continue tomorrow morning.

Controlled explosion to take place on Southend beach

BBC Essex

Southend Borough Council says explosive ordnance disposal technicians will detonate an unexploded device found on the beach later this afternoon.

Southend beach
Google

The ordnance was found near the Breakwater cafe earlier today - a 100m (328ft) cordon remains in place.

The controlled explosion is scheduled for 16:30.

M25 improvements to be completed earlier than scheduled

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

Highways England has confirmed roadworks on the A13 and M25 are due to finish sooner than originally planned.

M25/A13 junction
Google

The work at J30 will start in early November with the scheme expected to be completed next summer, instead of the autumn.

Narrow lanes and a temporary speed limits will be in place on the M25 and the roundabout itself from Monday.

Southend cordon remains in place after discovery of unexploded device

View more on twitter
Families of Afghan interpreters already resettled in Essex

A scheme to resettle Afghan interpreters, which today got the backing of Tendring District Council, has already housed 20 families from Afghanistan in Colchester.

Colchester sign
Google

The project, run by Fresh Beginnings, is now looking to begin resettling a "small number" of Afghan families in the Tendring area.

The charity says many of those already resettled in North Essex have been able to find full-time work.

Burnt Mill Academy plans free school at old Passmores site

Harlow Star

The former Passmores School site could be converted into a new secondary school and sixth form by the Burnt Mill Academy Trust.

Missing dementia pensioner 'could be heading to Glasgow'

The family of missing pensioner, Gordon Wilson, say they are becoming increasingly worried for his welfare, and fear he may be trying to head to Glasgow.

Gordon WIlson
Essex Police

Mr Wilson, who has vascular dementia, was last seen in Leaden Roding at about 11:00 on Sunday. 

The 82-year-old's daughter Gillian said: "We think there is a high possibility he is trying to go to Glasgow. He moved from Scotland to Essex 11 years ago."

Latest pictures from traveller pitch in Clacton

BBC Essex

A group of travellers are still occupying the Martello coach and car park on Clacton seafront, after arriving yesterday morning.

Travellers site in Clacton
BBC

The site is owned by Tendring District Council, which is working with the Essex County Wide Traveller Unit to issue a direction to leave notice at some point today.

This order gives the travellers 24 hours to leave before it will be followed up by a court summons, the local authority says.

More details on Southend unexploded device find

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

Southend Borough Council has told us a small part of the town's beach has been sealed off following the discovery of an old, unexploded device. 

A 100m (328ft) cordon has been put in place near the Kursaal. 

The ordnance is being dealt with by explosive ordnance disposal technicians.

Southend beach cordoned off following unexploded ordnance find

View more on twitter
Man injured after industrial freezer malfunctions

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

A man's been treated by ambulance crews after a chemical incident in Basildon.

Paycocke Road, Basildon
Google

Essex Fire and Rescue says an industrial freezer malfunctioned on Paycocke Road this morning, releasing a "large quantity" of dry ice. 

A man, who was overcome by the dry ice, was given medical treatment by paramedics.

Darren Kelly stabbing: Four people remanded in custody

Charlotte Rose

BBC Essex

Four people charged with the murder of Basildon lorry driver, Darren Kelly, have been remanded in custody after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Chris Carroll, 20, of Pevensey Close in Pitsea, a 17-year-old boy from Pitsea, a 16-year-old boy from Basildon and a 15-year-old girl from Pitsea, will next appear in court on 11 January.

The trial is expected to start on 11 April and scheduled to last six weeks.

Grays look for FA Cup first round place tonight

BBC Sport

Grays Athletic will bid to be the fourth Essex side through to the first round of the FA Cup tonight.

Entrance to Grays Athletic
Getty Images

They are away to National League side Welling United, who play two divisions higher. 

The winner will travel to Barwell or AFC Rushden and Diamonds in round one next month.

Harlow Council goes 'whole hog' for new pets area

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A council-run petting attraction has reopened its doors today after a £800,000 makeover. 

Pig and piglets
Harlow Council

New shelters, a bird enclosure and aquarium are just some of the new additions to Pets' Corner in Harlow. 

The centre has been closed for nine months during construction work, as part of a £2.8m Town Park regeneration project.

Greater Anglia shows off new seat covers

Weather: Dry and warm afternoon for Essex

BBC Weather

It should stay dry throughout the rest of the today, with some warm sunshine for the time of year. 

Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

Weather map for the afternoon
BBC
Headlines: Taxi driver love rival murder trial continues and Clacton travellers ordered to move on

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

Here are your latest headlines at lunchtime: 

  • Taxi driver Nasser Rezaie has taken to the stand at Chelmsford Crown Court, accused of running over his love rival
  • A man from Benfleet has had to go to hospital after having liquid poured in his face following an attempted robbery in Hadleigh
  • A large group of travellers are being forced to move on from a Clacton seafront coach park
Former supermarket X Factor star was 'always singing in the store'

Rob Jelly

BBC Essex

A woman who worked alongside X Factor's Che Chesterman at a store in Langdon Hills has told us he never stopped singing.

Tracy standing outside a BBC van
BBC

The 19-year-old from Basildon, who made it through to the live finals on Sunday, previously had worked for four months stacking shelves at Tesco.

Tracy, pictured, said: "He often got into trouble because he was too busy singing and not doing his job."

Colchester look to fix FA Cup match date

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

Colchester United’s FA Cup opponents Wealdstone have said they will hold talks with relevant parties over the next 24 hours to determine when the first round match will be played.

Fa Cup
BBC

The National League South side are three divisions below the U’s. 

The match will be played between 6 and 9 November.

Remembrance Service for cherished babies

Your Thurrock

A special service will be held this Sunday for babies who have died before or soon after birth. 

Scheme to home Afghan interpreters in Tendring gets council backing

BBC Essex

Tendring District Council says it's backing a new scheme in the area to resettle Afghan interpreters who worked alongside British troops. 

Troops in Afghanistan
Reuters

The project, run through Colchester organisation Fresh Beginnings, aims to resettle and support one family initially, before further families are received in "small numbers".

Council leader Nick Stock said: "It's our turn to show our gratitude. The council is not being asked to contribute financially, but simply get behind the scheme in its district."

Travel: Delays coming in to Essex at Dartford

BBC Travel

There are reports of long queues at the M25 Dartford Tunnel due to an earlier broken down lorry. 

All lanes are now open, but traffic is back to J3 for the Swanley Interchange. 

Police continue search for missing pensioner

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Essex Police has told me it's still searching for missing pensioner Gordon Wilison.

Missing Gordon Wilson
Essex Police

The 82-year-old was last seen on Sunday morning in Leaden Roding. 

He's described as white, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, of medium build and has a Scottish accent.

Chelmsford taxi love rival murder defence case set to begin

Samantha Dalton

BBC Essex

I'm at Chelmsford Crown Court to bring you the latest updates in the case of Nasser Rezaie, the 63-year old taxi driver from Chelmsford accused of running over his love rival in May.

Chelmsford Crown Court
BBC

Mr Rezaie is expected to take the stand today as his defence case gets under way.

Allan Frampton, from Hatfield Peverel, was in a relationship with his estranged wife Jane Rezaie.

Unknown liquid squeezed into man's face in Hadleigh robbery

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

A man has had to have hospital treatment after a liquid was squirted into his face following an attempted robbery in Hadleigh.

Endway car park, Hadleigh
Google

The victim, who's in his 60s, was walking through the Endway car park in the town when a man grabbed him and demanded money, Essex Police says.  

The suspect, described as black and around 6ft 1in (1.84m) tall squeezed an unknown substance from a bottle over the victim's head, causing pain and stinging to his left eye.

Who is elibiable for IVF treatment in North Essex?

Earlier this month the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group stopped IVF treatment for most couples struggling to conceive, something the MP for Colchester called "concerning".

Fertility treatment
BBC

But who's still eligible?

  • Patients with cancer
  • Those needing procedures likely to make them interfile
  • Couples where one partner has a virus such as HIV
Colchester MP calls for better IVF provisions in the county

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

The MP for Colchester says he has written to the Department of Health, raising concerns about the provision of IVF treatment in North Essex.

Will Quince MP
BBC

It was originally reported in the Daily Gazette that Will Quince believes everybody should be entitled to at least one round of fertility treatment on the NHS.

Speaking on BBC Essex earlier, Mr Quince said: "I don't want people to have to pay to go privately or move out of the area just to get IVF treatment on the NHS."

Anti-social calls 'double' over Halloween period

BBC Essex

It's an occasion that is either loved or loathed, but as we get ever closer to Halloween, police are advising businesses not to sell flour and eggs to children.

Part of poster Essex Police is issuing
Essex Police

Essex Police says that in the run up to 31 October it gets double the number of calls it normally receives about anti-social behaviour.

The force has also issued posters that can be downloaded for those who want "trick or treaters" to stay away.

Travel: One lane blocked on A12 southbound

Single mum labels plans for child tax credit cuts 'frightening'

Samantha Dalton

BBC Essex

A single mum says she's worried about how she would survive if proposed cuts to working and child tax credits go ahead. 

Isla Martin
BBC

Chancellor George Osborne has said he will act on concerns about the impact of tax credit cuts, after the House of Lords defeated the plans yesterday.

Isla Martin (pictured) told us she works 24 hours a week, and the tax credits are vital: "I get about £50 a week, it doesn't sound a lot, but it's a lot to me."

Clacton travellers ordered to leave illegal pitch today

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Tendring District Council will today issue a large group of travellers a direction to leave, after they moved on to the Martello Coach Park in Clacton yesterday. 

Travellers at the Martello Coach Park in Clacton
Tendring District Council

The authority, which owns the car park, says it is working closely with the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit to remove 20 caravans and vehicles as "quickly and efficiently" as possible.

Braintree FA Cup draw a 'chance to make history'

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley has been reacting to the FA Cup first round draw, having been drawn against Oxford United.

Danny Cowley
Getty Images

The Iron have never beaten a Football League side in the competition, and they’ve never progressed past the first round 

Cowley said: "It’s a chance for us to make history."

Postwoman attacked by dog on Canvey thought she was going to die

Southend Echo

Southend Echo

A postwoman told how she thought she wasgoing to dieafter being attacked by a dog during her round. 

