Posted at 18:01
By Jack Warren
Weather: Cloudy with the chance of rain tonight
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with patchy rain spreading from the west - it will become rather misty.
Minimum temperature: 10C (50F).
Wednesday will start cloudy, damp and misty with patchy rain, but it will slowly become brighter and drier from the west during first half of the afternoon.
The Essex town hoping public donations will save Christmas
Gavin Fischer
BBC Essex
Efforts are under way to raise £4,000 to fund this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Great Dunmow.
A group of businesses set up the online fundraising page after the local town council said it could only afford £500 towards an event.
Zoe Brady, who runs a coffee shop in the High Street, said: "The residents and locals are really behind it, but they feel the council should do more."
'Rotting flesh smell' leads police to £267k cannabis haul
Jodie Smith
BBC News
A court has heard how cannabis worth £267,000 was found in an industrial unit after the smell of rotting chicken caused neighbours to contact police.
Sealed wraps of the drug had been smuggled into the UK alongside frozen chickens, Basildon Crown Court heard.
A "rotting flesh" smell coming from the unit in Laindon prompted calls to police in November 2013. Michael Kinkaid, 72, and Anthony Wright, 76, were found guilty of a drugs offence.
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Missing dementia pensioner family 'overwhelmed' by support
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
The family searching for missing Gordon Wilson say they have been "overwhelmed" with efforts to help find him.
It's feared 82-year-old Mr Wilson, who has dementia, could be heading to Glasgow, where he spent most of his life as headmaster.
"Many of his former pupils are tweeting and sharing posts on Facebook as part of the appeal to find him and we are touched by everyone’s concern and assistance,” daughter Gillian said.
Chelmsford taxi murder: Accused breaks down in tears
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Nasser Rezaie's relationship with his wife broke down after he discovered she'd been having an affair with Allan Frampton for 10 months, Chelmsford Crown Court has heard.
Mr Rezaie told the court his business was nearly ruined when the couple separated, and broke down in tears as he described how his relationship with his children fell apart.
The 63-year-old denies murdering Mr Frampton in May. The trial will continue tomorrow morning.
Controlled explosion to take place on Southend beach
BBC Essex
Southend Borough Council says explosive ordnance disposal technicians will detonate an unexploded device found on the beach later this afternoon.
The ordnance was found near the Breakwater cafe earlier today - a 100m (328ft) cordon remains in place.
The controlled explosion is scheduled for 16:30.
M25 improvements to be completed earlier than scheduled
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
Highways England has confirmed roadworks on the A13 and M25 are due to finish sooner than originally planned.
The work at J30 will start in early November with the scheme expected to be completed next summer, instead of the autumn.
Narrow lanes and a temporary speed limits will be in place on the M25 and the roundabout itself from Monday.
Southend cordon remains in place after discovery of unexploded device
Families of Afghan interpreters already resettled in Essex
A scheme to resettle Afghan interpreters, which today got the backing of Tendring District Council, has already housed 20 families from Afghanistan in Colchester.
The project, run by Fresh Beginnings, is now looking to begin resettling a "small number" of Afghan families in the Tendring area.
The charity says many of those already resettled in North Essex have been able to find full-time work.
Burnt Mill Academy plans free school at old Passmores site
Harlow Star
The former Passmores School site could be converted into a new secondary school and sixth form by the Burnt Mill Academy Trust.
Missing dementia pensioner 'could be heading to Glasgow'
The family of missing pensioner, Gordon Wilson, say they are becoming increasingly worried for his welfare, and fear he may be trying to head to Glasgow.
Mr Wilson, who has vascular dementia, was last seen in Leaden Roding at about 11:00 on Sunday.
The 82-year-old's daughter Gillian said: "We think there is a high possibility he is trying to go to Glasgow. He moved from Scotland to Essex 11 years ago."
Latest pictures from traveller pitch in Clacton
BBC Essex
A group of travellers are still occupying the Martello coach and car park on Clacton seafront, after arriving yesterday morning.
The site is owned by Tendring District Council, which is working with the Essex County Wide Traveller Unit to issue a direction to leave notice at some point today.
This order gives the travellers 24 hours to leave before it will be followed up by a court summons, the local authority says.
More details on Southend unexploded device find
Ian Puckey
BBC Essex
Southend Borough Council has told us a small part of the town's beach has been sealed off following the discovery of an old, unexploded device.
A 100m (328ft) cordon has been put in place near the Kursaal.
The ordnance is being dealt with by explosive ordnance disposal technicians.
Southend beach cordoned off following unexploded ordnance find
Man injured after industrial freezer malfunctions
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
A man's been treated by ambulance crews after a chemical incident in Basildon.
Essex Fire and Rescue says an industrial freezer malfunctioned on Paycocke Road this morning, releasing a "large quantity" of dry ice.
A man, who was overcome by the dry ice, was given medical treatment by paramedics.
Darren Kelly stabbing: Four people remanded in custody
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Four people charged with the murder of Basildon lorry driver, Darren Kelly, have been remanded in custody after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today.
Chris Carroll, 20, of Pevensey Close in Pitsea, a 17-year-old boy from Pitsea, a 16-year-old boy from Basildon and a 15-year-old girl from Pitsea, will next appear in court on 11 January.
The trial is expected to start on 11 April and scheduled to last six weeks.
Grays look for FA Cup first round place tonight
BBC Sport
Grays Athletic will bid to be the fourth Essex side through to the first round of the FA Cup tonight.
They are away to National League side Welling United, who play two divisions higher.
The winner will travel to Barwell or AFC Rushden and Diamonds in round one next month.
Harlow Council goes 'whole hog' for new pets area
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A council-run petting attraction has reopened its doors today after a £800,000 makeover.
New shelters, a bird enclosure and aquarium are just some of the new additions to Pets' Corner in Harlow.
The centre has been closed for nine months during construction work, as part of a £2.8m Town Park regeneration project.
Greater Anglia shows off new seat covers
Weather: Dry and warm afternoon for Essex
BBC Weather
It should stay dry throughout the rest of the today, with some warm sunshine for the time of year.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Former supermarket X Factor star was 'always singing in the store'
Rob Jelly
BBC Essex
A woman who worked alongside X Factor's Che Chesterman at a store in Langdon Hills has told us he never stopped singing.
The 19-year-old from Basildon, who made it through to the live finals on Sunday, previously had worked for four months stacking shelves at Tesco.
Tracy, pictured, said: "He often got into trouble because he was too busy singing and not doing his job."
Colchester look to fix FA Cup match date
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Colchester United’s FA Cup opponents Wealdstone have said they will hold talks with relevant parties over the next 24 hours to determine when the first round match will be played.
The National League South side are three divisions below the U’s.
The match will be played between 6 and 9 November.
Remembrance Service for cherished babies
Your Thurrock
A special service will be held this Sunday for babies who have died before or soon after birth.
Scheme to home Afghan interpreters in Tendring gets council backing
BBC Essex
Tendring District Council says it's backing a new scheme in the area to resettle Afghan interpreters who worked alongside British troops.
The project, run through Colchester organisation Fresh Beginnings, aims to resettle and support one family initially, before further families are received in "small numbers".
Council leader Nick Stock said: "It's our turn to show our gratitude. The council is not being asked to contribute financially, but simply get behind the scheme in its district."
BBC Travel
There are reports of long queues at the M25 Dartford Tunnel due to an earlier broken down lorry.
All lanes are now open, but traffic is back to J3 for the Swanley Interchange.
Police continue search for missing pensioner
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Police has told me it's still searching for missing pensioner Gordon Wilison.
The 82-year-old was last seen on Sunday morning in Leaden Roding.
He's described as white, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, of medium build and has a Scottish accent.
Chelmsford taxi love rival murder defence case set to begin
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
I'm at Chelmsford Crown Court to bring you the latest updates in the case of Nasser Rezaie, the 63-year old taxi driver from Chelmsford accused of running over his love rival in May.
Mr Rezaie is expected to take the stand today as his defence case gets under way.
Allan Frampton, from Hatfield Peverel, was in a relationship with his estranged wife Jane Rezaie.
Unknown liquid squeezed into man's face in Hadleigh robbery
Ian Puckey
BBC Essex
A man has had to have hospital treatment after a liquid was squirted into his face following an attempted robbery in Hadleigh.
The victim, who's in his 60s, was walking through the Endway car park in the town when a man grabbed him and demanded money, Essex Police says.
The suspect, described as black and around 6ft 1in (1.84m) tall squeezed an unknown substance from a bottle over the victim's head, causing pain and stinging to his left eye.
Who is elibiable for IVF treatment in North Essex?
Earlier this month the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group stopped IVF treatment for most couples struggling to conceive, something the MP for Colchester called "concerning".
But who's still eligible?
Colchester MP calls for better IVF provisions in the county
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
The MP for Colchester says he has written to the Department of Health, raising concerns about the provision of IVF treatment in North Essex.
It was originally reported in the Daily Gazette that Will Quince believes everybody should be entitled to at least one round of fertility treatment on the NHS.
Speaking on BBC Essex earlier, Mr Quince said: "I don't want people to have to pay to go privately or move out of the area just to get IVF treatment on the NHS."
Anti-social calls 'double' over Halloween period
BBC Essex
It's an occasion that is either loved or loathed, but as we get ever closer to Halloween, police are advising businesses not to sell flour and eggs to children.
Essex Police says that in the run up to 31 October it gets double the number of calls it normally receives about anti-social behaviour.
The force has also issued posters that can be downloaded for those who want "trick or treaters" to stay away.
Single mum labels plans for child tax credit cuts 'frightening'
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
A single mum says she's worried about how she would survive if proposed cuts to working and child tax credits go ahead.
Chancellor George Osborne has said he will act on concerns about the impact of tax credit cuts, after the House of Lords defeated the plans yesterday.
Isla Martin (pictured) told us she works 24 hours a week, and the tax credits are vital: "I get about £50 a week, it doesn't sound a lot, but it's a lot to me."
Clacton travellers ordered to leave illegal pitch today
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Tendring District Council will today issue a large group of travellers a direction to leave, after they moved on to the Martello Coach Park in Clacton yesterday.
The authority, which owns the car park, says it is working closely with the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit to remove 20 caravans and vehicles as "quickly and efficiently" as possible.
Braintree FA Cup draw a 'chance to make history'
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley has been reacting to the FA Cup first round draw, having been drawn against Oxford United.
The Iron have never beaten a Football League side in the competition, and they’ve never progressed past the first round
Cowley said: "It’s a chance for us to make history."
Postwoman attacked by dog on Canvey thought she was going to die
Southend Echo
Southend Echo
A postwoman told how she thought she wasgoing to dieafter being attacked by a dog during her round.