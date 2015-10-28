BBC Local Live: Essex
- Essex County Council to cut support to breastfeeding services
- Ambulance trust apology after inquest rules that failures in diagnosing a patient contributed to his death
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
Where will you watch the fireworks this bonfire night?
Essex Fire and Rescue has put together a map of organised firework displays in Essex...
Polish doctor's colleagues 'couldn't understand what he said'
Colleagues of a Polish doctor, suspended from practising in the UK after failing English language tests, have said they weren't always sure he understood what they said.
Dr Thomas Fryzlewicz (pictured) was sacked by two hospitals, including the Princess Alexandra in Harlow, and failed an English test three times.
Dr Simon Woldman, clinical director of specialised cardiology at Barts NHS Trust said: "When Dr Fryzlewicz spoke, you had to concentrate quite hard to understand what he was saying."
Picture of the day: Wallasea Island
Thanks to local photographer Paul Matthews who sent us today's "hero image".
The picture was taken from the sea wall on Wallasea Island, overlooking the River Crouch.
You can share your pictures of Essex with us by sending an email.
Weather: Dry night but turning breezy later on
Dan Holley
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and occasional cloud, but turning cloudier and breezier later in the night.
Temperatures falling to 9C (48F).
A dry and perhaps bright start tomorrow, but thickening cloud will bring patchy outbreaks of rain from the west.
Southend spends £30k to save town's war memorials
Jack Warren
Southend Borough Council says it has spent around £30,000 renovating the town's war memorials.
Some of the monuments, including the Southend Cenotaph, had began to erode and required repairs to "make sure they last for many more generations".
Councillor Ian Gilbert said: “It is of the utmost importance for us always to remember the sons and daughters of Southend who have given their lives in the service of others."
Headlines: Taxi boss describes running down wife's partner and Clacton travellers remain at illegal pitch
Richard Smith
Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:
Missing dementia pensioner 'could have got on another bus'
Essex Police says it's trying to establish whether missing 82-year-old Gordon Wilson, who has dementia, caught a bus from Chelmsford on Sunday.
Ch Insp Alan Cook said: "We do have an indication that he may have got on another bus, but we are unsure what direction he may have travelled in.
"It's possible he took a bus that went towards Great Leighs and on to Halstead."
Crematorium raises £4k recycling deceased metal body parts
Jack Warren
Chelmsford Crematorium has raised over £4,000 for a local hospice by recycling metal body parts left after a person has been cremated.
The council-run facility says instead of burying the objects, such as artificial hips and metal bones, they are sold on with the bereaved families' consent.
The scheme is said to have been "well received", with a donation of £4,321 made to Farleigh Hospice today.
Polish doctor banned from solo work because he can't speak English 'well enough'
Richard Smith
The medical watchdog has ruled that a Polish doctor, who once practised in Harlow, can't work unsupervised in the UK because he is unable to speak English well enough.
Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 56, was sacked by two hospitals including the Princess Alexandra in Harlow, and failed an English test three times.
It's the first time the General Medical Council has imposed restrictions on a doctor from the European Union.
Travel: School Road blocked following accident
Beckingham Street in Little Totham is blocked in both directions at the School Road junction because of an accident involving a lorry and car.
Traffic around the area is building.
Man and woman in hospital following Colchester flat fire
Ian Puckey
More details have emerged on a flat fire in Colchester earlier this morning.
The East of England Ambulance Service has just told us both a man and a woman have been taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.
The man suffered burns and both required hospital care for the effects of breathing in smoke.
Clacton travellers remain at illegal pitch
Tendring District Council says a group of travellers who were given until 11:00 this morning to leave are yet to move.
Around 20 vehicles have been occupying the council owned Martello Coach Park since Monday.
Yesterday, the authority issued the travellers a direction to leave, which gave the group 24 hours to vacate the site.
Chelmsford taxi murder: 'I hit him and heard a scream'
Gareth George
A taxi boss has described the moment he ran down his estranged wife's new partner.
Nasser Rezai, 64, who owns Ali's Taxis in Chelmsford, denies murdering Allan Frampton, a mechanic.
Mr Rezai told a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court how he feared Mr Frampton was going to attack him, so he "put the car in gear and went towards him".
House evacuated after Colchester gas leak
Jack Warren
Essex Fire and Rescue says it had to evacuate five adults and four children following a gas leak at a Colchester house today.
Crews were called to Marsden Court after reports of gas escaping from a small hole near the door of a house, at around 08:20.
Neighbours were evacuated as a precaution for 30 minutes whilst the scene was made safe.
What do we know about the Essex woman accused of witchcraft?
Gavin Fischer
In 1645 Lawford woman Anne West was hanged for witchcraft. Fast forward 350 years and a petition has been set up calling the government to pardon her.
But what do we know about Ms West?
Leading Southend councillor in critical condition following an accident at his home
Southend Echo
Southend Echo
A leading Southend councillor is in a critical condition in hospital following an accident.
Weather: Dry and bright this afternoon
After a cloudy and wet morning, this afternoon is looking drier as rain clears away eastwards. Perhaps some brightness developing by the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Man suffers burns in Colchester flat fire
Richard Smith
A man's suffered burns after a flat caught fire in Colchester this morning.
Emergency crews were called to The Avenue shortly after 09:00.
The fire service says the man also suffered the effects of breathing in smoke, as did a woman.
Council to rely on community groups to offer breastfeeding support
Essex County Council says it will rely on community breastfeeding groups to offer support for new mums, as it cuts its funding for services across the county.
The Conservative-controlled council is looking to save £3.7m.
Why Basildon has a 'special place' in David Cameron's heart...
Jack Warren
David Cameron has told the House of Commons that Basildon has a "special place in his heart" during PMQ's today.
But what brought on the sudden show of affection?
Watch the video below to find out..
Police try to find home of stolen jewellery
Essex Police is hoping to find the owners of a ring and coin believed to have been stolen during a spate of number of burglaries in the south of Essex.
The force says items were found during investigations into a man who was jailed for three years after he admitted breaking into 66 homes, mainly in the Southend area.
Headlines: Essex breastfeeding services cut... Search continues for missing pensioner
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:
Basildon gymnasts in World Championships final tonight
South Essex Gymnastics Club duo Brinn Bevan and Max Whitlock will go for a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships tonight.
The pair join Dan Purvis, Louis Smith, Nile Wilson and Kristian Thomas in the event which is live on BBC 2 from 19:00. Great Britain's men have already qualified for the Rio Olympic Games.
How are First Buses changing around Chelmsford, Witham and Braintree from November 2015?
Essex Chronicle
Essex Chronicle
Buses in and around Chelmsford, Witham and Braintree are changing from the start of November.
Essex Police letters warn 120 people of 'threat to life'
Laura Safe
More than 120 people have been told by Essex Police that their lives are in danger over the past three years - it has been revealed.
The letters - also known as Osman warnings - are issued by police if they become aware of a real and immediate threat to somebody's life.
A Freedom of Information request found 41 warnings were issued by the Essex force in 2014, 36 in 2013 and 44 in 2012.
Travel: All lanes now reopen on clockwise M25
Petition set up to pardon Essex 'witch' 370 years after her execution
Jodie Smith
A petition has been launched to pardon an Essex woman who was hanged for witchcraft more than 370 years ago.
Anne West was executed in 1645 during the notorious Essex Witch Trials after her teenage daughter, Rebecca, branded her a witch to save her own life, as reported in the Mirror.
Sara Pascoe, who set up the petition, said: "It was a long time ago, but granting Anne West a pardon makes a stand that the UK does not condone such heinous crimes."
Travel: Two lanes closed on the clockwise M25
There are reports of traffic queuing for seven miles as a broken down lorry blocks two lanes on the M25 clockwise, just before J30 at Lakeside.
Traffic is back to J28 at the Brook Street roundabout.
OAP labels plans to cut personal alarms 'dreadful'
Simon Dedman
An elderly woman has told us she's worried about Essex County Council's plans to cut nearly £1.5m from subsidies for personal alarms.
The alarms are usually worn around a person's neck or they have cords in their home to allow them to live independently. The subsidy is set to be cut by over a third.
Beryl, who relies on the service at home, said: "Helpline has given me confidence, I haven't got to worry as I know if I did fall I could just press a button and they'd be here".
When will breastfeeding services in Essex end?
Essex County Council is scrapping its funding for all breastfeeding services in the county in a bid to save £3.7m.
The support will end as followed:
Essex County Council cuts support of breastfeeding services
Jack Warren
Essex County Council has announced it will end support to all of its breastfeeding services offered to new parents in the county.
The authority will scrap its funding in Basildon and Brentwood, Mid Essex and North East Essex in a bid to save £3.7m.
The services see trained volunteers, who are supervised by a paid co-ordinator, provide support and encouragement to new parents.
BreakingEssex County Council to cut support to breastfeeding services
We understand Essex County Council will end all of its support to breastfeeding services offered to new parents in the county.
More details to follow.
'Human remains' found by construction workers laying new gas pipe
Thurrock Gazette
"Human remains" have been found by construction workers near a church in East Tilbury Village.
Travel: One lane blocked on M11 london bound at Harlow
Essex County Council looks to cut personal alarms for the elderly
Simon Dedman
Essex County Council has plans to cut nearly £1.5m from subsidies for personal alarms for elderly people, it has been revealed.
The alarms help nearly 10,000 elderly people to live independently, allowing help at the push of a button if they trip, fall or run into difficulty.
The Conservative controlled council is looking to cut its funding in a bid to save money, something Labour will challenge at a private meeting this morning.
Taxi driver murder trial set to continue
Gareth George
The boss of a taxi company who is accused of murdering his estranged wife's boyfriend is expected to give more evidence today at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Nasser Rezai, 64, who owns Ali's Taxis, admits knocking Allan Frampton down with his car, but denies murdering him.
Yesterday Mr Rezai told the jury that he had collapsed when his wife of more than than 30 years told him she was seeing Mr Frampton.
Essex Senior Cup holders hammer Harlow in eight-goal thriller
Ben Fryer
The holders of the BBC Essex Senior Cup sent out a clear signal of their intention to retain the trophy last night.
Concord Rangers hammered Harlow Town 8-0, and now progress to round four of the competition.
'Paramedics could have saved my brother-in-law's life'
The family of a Southend man who died after his condition was not spotted by paramedics says he's still "very angry".
Steven Jackson died in March last year after ambulance staff failed to diagnose he was suffering from sepsis.
Hear the interview with brother-in-law Simon Watkins below:
Scottish police force joins search for missing Essex dementia pensioner 'who could be heading to Glasgow'