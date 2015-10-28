Colleagues of a Polish doctor, suspended from practising in the UK after failing English language tests, have said they weren't always sure he understood what they said.

PAT ISAACS

Dr Thomas Fryzlewicz (pictured) was sacked by two hospitals, including the Princess Alexandra in Harlow, and failed an English test three times.

Dr Simon Woldman, clinical director of specialised cardiology at Barts NHS Trust said: "When Dr Fryzlewicz spoke, you had to concentrate quite hard to understand what he was saying."