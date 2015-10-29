Former Essex County Council leader Lord Hanningfield appears in court
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
The former Conservative peer, and one-time leader of Essex County Council, Lord Hanningfield has appeared in court charged with false accounting.
It's alleged that on 11 days in July 2013, he dishonestly claimed a daily allowance for attending the House of Lords, something he denies.
The charge follows an investigation by the Daily Mirror, which accused the peer of "clocking in" at the House of Lords.
Gay man hopes court victory will prevent acts of homophobic abuse
A gay man who was subjected to homophobic gestures by an Essex shop worker said he was "absolutely chuffed" about winning compensation.
The man, known only as "Tim", said he brought the case to try to prevent future examples of discrimination.
"I will be absolutely chuffed if this case prevents one person from carrying out a homophobic act in the future," he added.
Travellers 'fail to comply' with council order to leave
Jodie Smith
BBC News
A group of travellers has failed to leave a seafront car park in Clacton despite a "direction to leave" issued by Tendring District Council, the local authority says.
The council asked the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit to serve the direction under its normal procedures.
The group will be issued with a summons tomorrow to attend court on Monday.
Southend court awards gay man damages for shop worker's 'homophobic actions'
Clive Coleman
BBC legal correspondent
A gay man from Southend has won £7,500 in compensation after being subjected to homophobic gestures.
It's thought to be the first time a business has been ordered to pay damages for discrimination that was entirely "non-verbal".
Southend County Court heard evidence from "Tim" (not his real name) who said a member of staff at a shop in Shoeburyness “blew a sarcastic kiss” at him as he left, implying he was gay - one of 20 similar incidents.
Boxing Day parking for Essex derby 'now sold out'
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex sport
If you're anything like me, you'll be counting down the days until Christmas - more specifically Boxing Day, when Essex's two League One teams come face-to-face.
Southend striker's children ask: 'Why haven't you scored?'
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex sport
Southend United striker David Mooney reveals his children keep asking him why he isn't scoring.
The 30-year-old Irishman has found the net just twice since joining the Blues in the summer.
"Hopefully the goals will come for me," Mooney told BBC Essex Sport. "It's more frustrating when I go home and my kids say 'Daddy, why haven't you scored today?"
How did the homophobic gestures compensation case come about?
Jodie Smith
BBC News
This afternoon we've been talking about the case of a Southend man who has won compensation after a member of shop staff made homophobic gestures towards him.
An employee of locksmith Taylor Edwards blew a sarcastic kiss at the victim, named only as "Tim", followed by about 20 similar mocking gestures over coming months, Southend County Court heard.
"Tim" brought an action against the business under the Equity Act 2010, and won £7,500 in compensation. Taylor Edwards declined to comment.
Weather: A mild, cloudy and misty night ahead
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Rather cloudy and misty tonight with some patchy light rain or drizzle. Temperatures only falling to 12C (54F).
Tomorrow starts cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, but it will gradually become drier into the afternoon. Mild with temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).
For more information, visitBBC Weather.
Colchester United cup tie date confirmed
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex sport
It's been confirmed that Colchester United's FA Cup first round tie at non-league Wealdstone FC will take place on 7 November.
It will kick-off at 15:00. The game has been selected for extended highlights on the BBC's Match of the Day later in the evening.
Gay man's compensation victory is 'landmark case'
Jodie Smith
BBC News
The case of a gay man from Southend receiving compensation after being subjected to homophobic gestures has been described as a "landmark" by legal experts.
Solicitor Douglas Brown, who represented the victim, said very few cases were brought under the Equality Act 2010.
"The court system makes it a very difficult law to enforce - the discriminatory issues were completely silent," he said.
Headlines: Gay man wins homophobic gestures compensation... Lord Hanningfield appears in court
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Here are the top stories we're looking at:
Travel: Overhead wire problems at Thorpe-le-Soken
Train operator Greater Anglia says engineers are on site to deal with overhead wire problems at Thorpe-le-Soken.
Colchester soldiers head to London for Poppy Appeal
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Colchester-based soldiers have travelled to London to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.
Troops from 16 Air Assault Brigade have been collecting donations at Liverpool Street Station as part of "London Poppy Day" which is said to be the country's largest one-day street collection event.
Two Colchester-based army bands have been performing.
Travel: Breakdown causes clockwise M25 delays near Waltham Abbey
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked and there's queuing traffic on the M25 clockwise between J26 for Waltham Abbey and J27 for the M11 because of a broken-down vehicle.
Martello travellers 'became hostile', council says
Jodie Smith
BBC News
A group of travellers currently camped at the Martello car park in Clacton "became hostile" when they were told to leave, a council says.
Tendring District Council leader Neil Stock said he was disappointed with the group's reaction to a "direction to leave" notice.
“What is totally unacceptable is that a member of our staff was put in a very threatening position when he was carrying out his duty," he said.
Lord Hanningfield case: Further details from court
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
Lord Hanningfield appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today under his full name, Paul Edward Winston White.
He was charged in September with false accounting in connection with claims he submitted for daily allowance at the House of Lords.
The former peer, who denies the charges, was granted unconditional bail ahead of an appearance at Southwark Crown Court on 12 November.
U's defender back in squad after illness
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Colchester United's Matt Briggs will be back in the squad for this weekend's match at Doncaster.
The 24-year-old defender (pictured) missed last week's 4-4 draw with Walsall due to illness.
Marvin Sordell and Callum Harriott have also returned to training.
Aldi set to create 50 jobs when it opens in Witham in two weeks
Braintree & Witham Times
A new supermarket is set to create 50 jobs when it opens in two weeks.
Colchester United have revealed today that parking for the event at Weston Homes Community Stadium has already sold out for the match against Southend United.
It'll be the first time the two sides have met for more than five years, when the U's won 2-0.
GB World silver 'unbelievable', says Whitlock
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
Max Whitlock says helping Great Britain's male gymnasts win their first ever World Championship team medal with silver in Glasgow is "unbelievable".
"I think we all really pulled together brilliantly. Going in there, we knew we had the potential to try to push for the medals," Whitlock told BBC Essex after coming second behind Japan.
"To actually do it is an unbelievable feeling."
Lord Hanningfield due in court over false accounting charge
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
I'm at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon where Lord Hanningfield, the former leader of Essex County Council, is due to appear later on.
He faces a charge of false accounting in relation to allegations of expenses fraud.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it related to "claims for daily allowance at the House of Lords".
Essex man 'hasn't left home in 15 years'
Jenni Hulse
BBC Essex
A father in north Essex has been telling us how his son hasn't left their house for 15 years because of a severe anxiety disorder.
John Keen's 34-year-old son Matt suffers from agoraphobia, which leaves him scared to go outside.
His anxiety began after he was diagnosed with a skin condition in his 20s.
South Essex gymnast Max Whitlock praises teammate after Glasgow win
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Gymnast Max Whitlock, who trains at South Essex Gymnastics Club, has been praising his teammate Brinn Bevan after they wonsilver at the World Championships.
Their team won its first-ever medal at the event in Glasgow last night.
Whitlock said of Bevan: "Being his first time, it was amazing what he did out there."
We feared for our lives: Southend man caught up in Pakistan earthquake returns home
Southend Echo
Southend Echo
A man has told how he and his wife fled for their lives after getting caught up in an earthquake that killed more than 260 people in Pakistan.
O'Sullivan will not take part in UK Championship
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Essex snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan won't be defending histitle at the UK Championship next month.
O’Sullivan hasn’t played in a competitive match since the World Championships six months ago.
His decision is re-igniting speculation that he could retire from the sport.
Travel: Lorry crash causes M11 delays
BBC Travel
Traffic is heavy on the M11 southbound between J7 for Harlow and J6 for the M25 after a lorry crash earlier on.
All lanes have reopened, but traffic is taking a while to get back to normal.
Basildon MP raises police funding issue with Home Secretary
Jodie Smith
BBC News
A Basildon MP says he has raised the issue of police funding with Home Secretary Theresa May.
Conservaitve Stephen Metcalfe, the MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, has been responding to residents' concerns about crime levels on BBC Essex'sBreakfast programme.
"I met with the home secretary and expressed my concerns about the fact funding in Essex is historically low," he said.
Restaurant chain Prezzo fined after toddler burnt foot
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Restaurant chain Prezzo has been fined more than £20,000 after a toddler trod on a floor light which had a temperature of 200C (400F) in Colchester.
When council officers visited two days after the incident in June 2014, they found the light was still in use and accessible to customers.
Prezzo admitted two health and safety offences and was fined £10,000 for each, and was ordered to pay costs of £1,464 and a victim surcharge of £120 by Colchester magistrates.
Watch: Safety advice after Halloween costumes go up in flames
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
The safety of children's Halloween costumes has been under the spotlight since BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman's daughter Matilda was badly hurt when her outfit caught fire.
This year, Essex Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice about the dangers of costumes, and how to make sure anyone wearing one is safe.
Essex MP Bernard Jenkin reiterates fears over potential Bradwell nuclear development
Essex Chronicle
Essex Chronicle
Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin has expressed concerns over a new power station at Bradwell, highlighting the possible impact on marine life and ecology.
Southend United: Timlin in contention for place
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex sport
I've come to Southend United's training ground to do some pre-match interviews for BBC Essex sport.
On Saturday, the Blues will be playing Rochdale at Roots Hall.
Manager Phil Brown has just told me midfielder Michael Timlin is in contention for a place after he missed last weeks's draw at Gillingham with a head injury.
Travel: Delays through A127 roadworks
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A127 westbound in Southend between the Tesco roundabout and Kent Elms corner because of roadworks in the area.
Police puppy picture shows how new recruit has grown
Jodie Smith
BBC News
You might remember how in the summer, Essex Police asked people to name one of its new police puppies.
The force posted this picture of young Casper today. Altogether now... ahhhhhhhh.
Basildon people 'too scared to open front doors'
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
A UKIP councillor in Basildon claims local people are too scared to open their front doors at night because they fear being attacked.
David Shepherd was speaking at a meeting of residents, who plan to protest against police cuts, at the Basildon Centre last night.
The group wants to hold a protest in November about the loss of 28 community support officers and two local police stations.
Halloween costume advice from fire service
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Halloween's only a couple of days away now, and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has issued some advice about the safety of children's costumes.
Neil Fenwick, head of community safety, says it's very important to make sure clothing has been tested and flame-proofed.
"If they've not been tested for fire, and are not protected from fire or fire retardant, they can have a huge effect on the person wearing it," he said.
Missing man Gordon Wilson: Police turn to social media
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Essex Police officers are continuing their search for Gordon Wilson, an 82-year-old man with dementia missing from his home in Leaden Roding since Sunday.
Police said his "age and health concerns make his disappearance even more concerning".
Acting Ch Supt Ewen Wilson said the force was running appeals across Facebook and Twitter and encouraged social media users to share and retweet messages.
Soho nail bomber David Copeland sentenced for prison attack
Ian Puckey
BBC Essex
The London nail bomber David Copeland, who killed two people from Colchester, has been given an extra three years in jail for slashing the face of a fellow inmate.
David Copeland was jailed for targeting Brick Lane, Soho and Brixton in 1999 in a 13-day nail bombing campaign that left three people dead and 139 injured.
He has now been sentenced for attacking an inmate at HMP Belmarsh with a toothbrush modified with razor blades.
Travel: Lorry crash blocks one lane on A12
BBC Travel
There's queuing traffic and one lane is blocked on the London-bound A12 at the junction for Colchester United's ground because of an accident involving a lorry.
South Essex gymnasts make history in Glasgow
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex sport
Two of our Essex gymnasts will be waking up smiling this morning after making history for Great Britain's men at the World Championships in Glasgow.
Max Whitlock (pictured) and Brinn Bevan, who are both part of South Essex gymnastics club, were part of the six-man team who won silver last night - their first-ever medal at the team event.
Whitlock's floor routine had put Britain in with a chance of gold but they narrowly missed out to Japan.
Missing Gordon 'boarded bus towards Great Leighs'
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Essex Police has just given us an update on its search for missing 82-year-old Gordon Wilson, who hasn't been seen since Sunday.
The force says he was seen boarding the Arriva 352 bus towards Great Leighs at Chelmsford Bus Station just before 13:00 on Sunday.
Mr Wilson, from Leaden Roding, has vascular dementia and can have difficulty speaking.