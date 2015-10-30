Butterfly on a beach

BBC Local Live: Essex

Summary

  1. East Mersea bus driver feared death in steam roller crash
  2. Injured Southend United midfielder 'desperate' for comeback
  3. Southend 'alternative city of culture' plans 'well advanced'
  4. Updates for Friday 30 October 2015

Live Reporting

By Jack Warren

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

That's all from us at Essex Live this week, but we'll be back again on Monday from 08:00.

Join us then for all the latest, news, sport, weather and travel.

Have a good weekend... beware of things going bump in the night!

Football: Essex sides prepare for FA Trophy openers

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex Sport

Several Essex non-league sides are preparing for the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Mark Bentley
Grays Athletic

Among them are Grays Athletic who host Biggleswade Town tomorrow.

Manager Mark Bentley (pictured) said: "The trophy is our FA Cup so there's no reason why we can't go on a little run in there."  

Weather: Light rain across Essex tonight

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Some patchy light rain tonight, but slowly becoming drier and rather misty with some patchy fog by dawn. Minimum temperature: 9C (48F). 

BBC weather map
BBC

Saturday will be rather misty at first with any fog patches slow to thin, although it will become a bit brighter as the day progresses, despite a lot of cloud remaining.

Essex gymnast goes for glory at World Championships

BBC Sport

Fresh from making history for Great Britain at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow, South Essex Gym Club's Max Whitlock bids for solo honours tonight.

Max Whitlock
Getty Images

The Basildon-based gymnast competes in the All-Around Final and will be trying to deny Japan’s Kohei Uchimura a sixth straight title. 

Coverage is live on BBC Two from 19:00 and on the BBC Sport website. 

Police wheelie bin warning ahead of Halloween

Gavin Fischer

BBC Essex

Essex Police is urging residents to hide their wheelies bins to avoid them being set fire to by vandals this Halloween. 

A burning bin
BBC

In alerts sent out by its community messaging scheme the force warns residents to store bins away to avoid becoming a victim of arson. 

Police say it has investigated a dozen reports of bins being set on fire since September and warns burning rubbish can easily set fire to buildings.

Football: Braintree sign Colchester midfielder on loan

BBC Sport

Colchester United midfielder Sammie Szmodics has joined Braintree Town on loan. The move is initially for one month. 

Sammie Szmodics
Getty Images

The 20-year-old has made 49 appearances for the U's since coming through their youth ranks.  

Council confirms no remembrance parade for Epping this year

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

Councillors have confirmed in the last few minutes that the remembrance parade in Epping will not be taking place this year. 

Poppy
BBC

The parade was under threat after Essex Police said it would no longer be using their powers to enforce road closures. 

The council says it hasn't been left enough time to make other arrangements. Epping will now mark Remembrance Sunday with a wreath laying, followed by a church service.

Headlines: Former Tory rebel to stand as UKIP Crime Commissioner candidate... Epping remembrance parade cancelled

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:

  • Former Tory rebel, Bob Spink, will stand for UKIP in the Essex Police and Crime Commisioner election next year
  • A man has been attacked with a scaffolding pole after confronting a group of around 20 youths near homes in Chelmsford
  • Councillors have confirmed that the remembrance parade in Epping will not be taking place this year
'He looks like me!' - Doppelgangers come face to face on Stansted flight

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A plane passenger has spoken of the "total weirdness" of encountering his doppelganger after boarding a flight at Stansted Airport.

The dopplegangers
Twitter/leebeattie

Neil Thomas Douglas, a photographer from Glasgow, was travelling to Galway last night when he came face to face with the bearded stranger 

The selfie was posted on Twitter by Lee Beattie, who wrote: "Guy on right is the husband of my friend. Guy on left is a STRANGER he met on a flight last night!"

Football: Chelmsford City aim to break unwanted record

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex Sport

Chelmsford City manager Mark Hawkes is aiming to break an unwanted record on Saturday. 

The Clarets have never won at Bath City in the National League South

Hawkes has told BBC Essex Sport: "I keep being reminded by our supporters that we haven't won there. If we can come away with three points, it will be a great weekend's work." 

Travel: Very slow traffic on the clockwise M25

BBC Travel

Traffic is very slow on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge because of an earlier accident. 

Congestion is back to J29 at the A127, all lanes have now reopened.

Man attacked after confronting 20 youths in Chelmsford

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

A man has been attacked with a scaffolding pole after confronting a large group of youths in Chelmsford. 

Noakes Avenue
Google

The 43-year-old man "challenged" about 20 young people who'd gathered behind houses on Noakes Avenue at around 19:30 on Monday, Essex Police say.

The victim was headbutted by one youngster before another hit him with a pole, requiring treatment for a broken nose and fractured cheek.

Football: Southend United's JPT tie moved

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex Sport

Southend United's Johnstone's Paint Trophy tie against Bristol Rovers has been pushed back 24 hours.

The Blues will now play their Southern Area quarter-final match at Roots Hall on Wednesday 11 November.

It's after Rovers' FA Cup tie was moved for television coverage.

How to carve the perfect pumpkin...

With Halloween tomorrow will you be carving a pumpkin with your family and friends?  

Get some scarily good tips here.

Pumpkin
BBC
Rift emerges between Crime Commissioner and councillors over complaints procedures

Simon Dedman

BBC Essex

A split has emerged between the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and Essex councillors on the Police and Crime Panel.

Nick Alston
BBC

PCC Nick Alston said he will not be taking part in the new complaints procedures councillors have over his office.

This was met with shock and confusion from the panel who questioned if he could legally do that. The issue will be addressed again at their next meeting in November. 

Council calls for more powers to deal with travellers

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Tendring District Council is calling for more powers to deal with unauthorised traveller sites. 

Travellers at Martello Coach Park
BBC

The authority says it has spent a "great deal" of time and money moving on groups who have pitched up over the district in recent months. 

The councillor responsible for housing has written to the UKIP MP, Douglas Carswell, asking him to seek new powers to move travellers on and prevent them returning to certain areas.   

St Osyth motorbike crash investigation continues

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

An investigation's continuing into a crash in St Osyth in which a motorcyclist was badly hurt. 

St Osyth
Google

The collision on Colchester Road happened about 22:10 last night when a motorbike and oncoming blue Vaxuhall Zafira collided. 

The 32-year-old motorcyclist from Clacton was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with multiple injuries.

Description released of elderly bike attacker

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

Essex Police has released the description of a man they want to speak to following a "nasty" attack on an elderly man in Woodgrange Drive, Southend on 15 October.

The victim was left in hospital for several days:

  • The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-twenties with dark hair 
  • He was wearing dark clothing 
  • His bike was possibly a mountain bike
Former Tory rebel to stand as UKIP Crime Commissioner candidate

Simon Dedman

BBC Essex

A former Essex MP has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Police and Crime Commissioner for the county.

Bob Spink
UKIP

Bob Spink won the chance to stand for UKIP in last night's selection process from a field of four.

Spink says he will campaign as Police and Crime Commissioner to fight against police cuts and protect front-line officers. 

Police search after Colchester stabbing

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

Police investigating a robbery in Colchester in which a man was stabbed want to speak to two women who were with the victim at the time.  

James Wick Court, Colchester
Google

A 20-year-old man was approached by two men wearing scarves and hats at around 19:30 on Tuesday when he was hit in the face and stabbed in his leg, the force says.

Two phones were stolen following the incident at Hilly Fields, near to James Wick Court.

Your pictures: Mersea wakes up to 'moody skies'

Thanks to amateur photographer Mersea Millsy for sending us this picture of Mersea Island this morning. 

View more on twitter

Your pictures of the county are always welcome. You can send them to us by email or Twitter.

How long would you last in a horror film?

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

With Halloween just one day away, our friends at Radio 4 have put together a quiz to determine how long you would survive in a horror movie. 

Scream mask
BBC

I thought I was an expert when it came to everything scary, but according to my result I'd be the first to go.

Good luck!

Headlines: Crushed Essex bus driver 'determined' to get back to work and Police appeal after Southend elderly man attack

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime: 

  • An Essex bus driver who was partially crushed in a freak accident with a steam engine says he's "determined" to get back to work
  • Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after an attack on an elderly man in Southend left him in hospital for several days
  • Spending time on an allotment can improve mood and help people maintain a healthy weight, according to a study involving the University of Essex
Essex X Factor mum "exploded" after live final announcement

BBC Essex

The mother of an X Factor contestant from Essex has told us she "exploded" with joy when she heard her daughter had made it through to the finals. 

Louisa Johnson
BBC

Louisa Johnson (pictured), 17, from Thurrock is one of two contestants from the county who have beaten thousands to make it to the live ITV show starting tomorrow. 

"It's what Lou has always wanted, when they actually announced her name we just exploded, we were over the moon", mum Lisa told BBC Essex.   

Colchester look to 'tighten' defence ahead of Doncaster clash

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

Colchester United boss Tony Humes thinks it is possible for his team to tighten things up at the back and keep their attacking style of play. 

Tony Humes
Getty Images

The U's have been in the goals of late, but also have the worst defensive record in the Football League. 

They go to Doncaster in League One tomorrow  

Weather: Heavy rain easing this afternoon

BBC Weather

Heavy and persistent rain to start the afternoon will gradually ease but it will stay cloudy with further light rain at times. 

Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).

BBC weather map for Essex
BBC
Residents and council 'frustrated' by Clacton travellers

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Tendring District Council says it has received "a number" of complaints from local residents about a group of travellers currently occupying a Clacton seafront car park. 

Caravan's at Martello Coach Park
Tendring District Council

A court summons has now been served and 15 vehicles have been issued with fixed penalty notices for not displaying a parking ticket at the Martello Coach Park.

Councillor Paul Honeywood said the situation was very "frustrating" but stressed the council was doing "all it could" to resolve the situation.

Old soldier is denied an op on the NHS

Daily Gazette

A former soldier who served for more than 15 years is furious he was denied NHS treatment because he now lives outside the EU.

Travel: Points failure causes delays on London Liverpool Street line

View more on twitter
Travellers remain at Clacton coach park despite council's order to leave

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

Tendring District Council says a group of travellers remain at a seafront car park in Clacton this morning.

Travellers at the Martello Coach Park
BBC

The group will now be issued with a summons to attend court on Monday, but the local authority expects the travellers will leave before then.

Around 20 caravans have occupied the Martello Coach Park since Monday.

Search continues for missing Gordon Wilson

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

We've just called Essex Police for an update on its search for missing Gordon Wilson, who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Unfortunately there has still been no sighting of the 82-year-old overnight, and the search continues.

Missing Gordon Wilson
Essex Police
Bus crash driver thought he 'would die'

A bus driver who was seriously injured in an accident when a traction engine fell off a low-loader into his cabin has told how he thought he "would die".

He spoke exclusively to BBC Essex.

Travel: Delays leaving Southend following A127 roadworks

View more on twitter
Elderly man taken to hospital after morning paper walk attack

A 70-year-man has had his leg broken after he was attacked whilst walking home in Southend. 

Woodgrange Drive
Google

Essex Police says the victim had just bought his morning paper when a man on a bike road past and pushed him into a wall in Woodgrange Drive on 15 October. 

"This was a nasty attack on an elderly man that left him in hospital for several days with a broken leg and two lacerations that required stitches," PC Ben Leaver said.

Southend residents call for teen curfew after yobs' reign of terror spreads from Clarence Street across town

Southend Echo

Southend Echo

Frightened residents have called for a curfew on tearaway teenagers in Southend town centre.  

East Mersea bus driver 'on the road to recovery'

BBC Essex

A bus driver seriously injured in an accident last month has spoken exclusively to BBC Essex. 

Michael Birch, 44, was one of 23 people hurt in the East Mersea accident near Colchester, in September.

After seven operations, the father of four has returned home to continue his recovery where he spoke to us alongside his wife, Gemma, and 16-year-old daughter Ella:

Injured Southend midfielder 'desperate' to get back in squad

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex sport

The Southend United midfielder Michael Timlin could return to the Blues' side tomorrow.

Michael Timlin
Getty Images

He missed last weekend's League One draw at leaders Gillingham, having picked up a head injury in training.

The 30-year-old needed more than twelve stitches. But manager Phil Brown says Timlin is "desperate" for a recall against Rochdale at Roots Hall.    

Southend 'alternative' City of Culture plans are 'very well advanced'

Richard Smith

BBC Essex

A Southend MP says the town will have a cultural programme to outshine Hull, which is set to become the UK's City of Culture in 2017.

Sir David Amess MP
BBC

Sir David Amess has made the claim, as he champions efforts to make the south Essex resort the "alternative" city of culture.

The idea was born out of Southend's failure to be shortlisted for the honour, but Sir David says plans are "very well advanced" and Southend's offering will be "very popular".

Travel: One lane closed M11 northbound

BBC Travel

One lane is closed on the M11 northbound between J8 at Bishops Stortford and J9 at Saffron Walden due to an accident.

Traffic is queuing for three miles.

Spending time on allotments 'improves your mood', Essex study finds

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

You probably wouldn't get much happiness being on it in the current weather, but a University of Essex study has found spending time on an allotment can improve your mood.

An allotment
PA

Researchers from the Wivenhoe Campus and the University of Westminster found even just half an hour at the allotment has physical and mental health benefits. 

The study calls for councils to provide allotment space, particularly for people with small gardens or those living in towns and cities.

