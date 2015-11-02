Live updates for Essex have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for our county.
Have a good evening.
Weather: Fog likely to become dense overnight
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
This evening will be mild with widespread mist, low cloud or fog. The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100m (328ft) or less at times. Temperatures falling to no less than 8C (46F).
Tomorrow will be generally dull, misty and overcast, with any early fog slowly lifting.
For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Distraught owner's plea after pet spaniel stolen from Cornish Hall End
Distraught owner's plea after pet spaniel stolen from Cornish Hall End
Daily Gazette
A distraught owner has issued a plea for her beloved dog to be returned after she was snatched from her home.
Severe weather warning issued for Uttlesford
The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Uttlesford overnight.
The forecaster says fog is likely to thicken this evening and become dense in places.
Fog cancels further flights from Southend this evening
Two flights expected to leave London Southend Airport this evening have just been cancelled.
The airport tweeted a short while ago advising all passengers to check with their airlines before travelling:
Harlow teenage stabbing: E-fit released of suspect
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
An e-fit has been released of a man police want to talk to in connection to the stabbing of a teenager during an attempted robbery in Harlow.
The 14-year-old boy was treated for a wound to his right thigh following the incident in Tendring Road on 15 October.
The would-be robber is described as white, aged around 30, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall of large build with brown hair.
Travel: Waterhouse Lane in Chelmsford has reopened
Travel: Two lanes closed in the Dartford Tunnel
BBC Travel
Two lanes are closed due to a broken down vehicle and oil spillage on the anti-clockwise M25 Dartford Tunnel.
Traffic is queuing back to J2 at the Darenth Interchange.
Headlines: Essex Police officer dismissed for racist and homophobic texts... Southend runway back open
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:
Travellers move off Clacton seafront car park
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A group travellers who spent a week camping on a car and coach park on Clacton seafront have moved off.
It comes after Tendring District Council succesfully applied for a possession order for the site at Martello Bay through the courts.
Councillor Paul Honeywood said he was pleased, but the cost of dealing with the situation could be "in excess of £20,000 of public money.”
Southend baby shop closure affecting about 120 customers
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
About 120 customers have been left "out of pocket" after a baby goods shop in Southend suddenly closed last week, BBC Essex has been told.
It's thought tens of thousands of pounds are owed to people who used the shop, called Zebedee, in Alexandra Street.
The insolvency practitioner dealing with the firm's liquidation says that customers who have paid cash for unfulfilled orders have "very little prospect of getting their money back".
Travel: Waterhouse Lane southbound closed
BBC Travel
The southbound Waterhouse Lane in Chelmsford is closed because of an accident.
Traffic is queuing between Parkway and Forest Drive.
Investigation continues following Chelmsford teenager stabbing
Essex Police says it is continuing its investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an underpass in Chelmsford.
It happened on King's Head Walk on Saturday night.
The teenage victim was treated at Broomfield Hospital, where his condition is described as non-life threatening or life-changing.
Where has the fog come from?
BBC Weather
Parts of Essex are still covered in fog for a second day running, but where has it come from?
BBC weatherman Pete Gibbs explains.
Why can't planes fly in fog?
So in this day and age, when navigating your way around pretty much anywhere on Earth is as simple as getting out your smartphone, why can't planes fly in fog?
Our BBC News Magazine team has found out the answers to this, so you can impress your friends when they ask the same question.
In pictures: Chelmsford now basking in sunshine following earlier fog
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
What a difference a few hours can make.
The fog has well and truly gone here in Chelmsford leaving a nice sunny afternoon.
Essex Police chief says force has 'no place' for racist and homophobic attitudes
The Chief Constable of Essex Police, Stephen Kavanagh, has been speaking out after one of his officers was sacked today for sending racist and homophobic text messages
Southend-based PC Jonathan Williams was dismissed for gross misconduct after a special hearing in Harlow.
Essex Police officer dismissed for sending racist and homophobic texts
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
An officer who sent racist and homophobic text messages has been dismissed for gross misconduct, Essex Police say.
A special hearing, chaired by the county's Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh, heard that Southend-based PC, Jonathan Williams, sent the messages.
The officer, who wasn't at Harlow County Court, was found to have committed gross misconduct and was sacked immediately.
Your pictures: Fog artistically captured in Thurrock
Thanks to Rob who sent us a picture of the fog captured this morning in Thurrock. If you have snap of Essex you want to share, you can tweet us or email us.
Football: Southend must 'improve' in order to secure three points
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Southend United manager Phil Brown says his team must improve their ability to see off matches.
The Blues have led in both of their last two matches only to be pegged back.
Brown told BBC Essex sport: "This season we haven't quite got that clean sheet mentality".
Your pictures: Fog covering runway at Southend Airport earlier
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
The picture was taken from the top of the Holiday Inn in Southend earlier this afternoon.
London Southend Airport says the runway is now open, but delays will run into this evening.
Essex gymnast Max Whitlock celebrates 'amazing' World Championship week
Basildon gymnast Max Whitlock is celebrating today after becoming the first ever British World Champion in the pommel horse over the weekend.
The 22-year-old also won two silvers in the team and floor events.
Travel update: Runway now open at Southend Airport
Weather: Any remaining fog patches likely to remain
BBC Weather
Any remaining patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist throughout the day for some areas.
Where the low cloud and fog does clear there will be some warm or very warm sunny spells. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Travel update: First flight departs from London Southend Airport
Southend Airport's departure board shows the 10:25 flight to Faro departed after a delay of two hours.
All other flights scheduled up until 18:00 are currently showing either cancelled or delayed.
Council goes to court over unauthorised Clacton travellers
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
A group of travellers have been told to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court after defying an order to leave a seafront car park in Clacton.
The group were told last week that if they didn't leave the Martello site in Marine Parade West they'd been given a court summons.
Tendring District Council says if the travellers fail to appear in court today it will try to obtain a possession order to remove them from the site this week.
Headlines: Fog continues to disrupt Southend flights... Clacton travellers told to appear in court
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:
Essex youngster set to pedal for Children in Need
BBC Essex
A 16-year-old from Essex is one of six youngsters taking on the challenge of a lifetime for this year's Children in Need appeal.
Elliot from West Essex, who has a rare type of blood cancer, will pedal 470 miles from Lands End to the East End of London as part of the Rikshaw Challenge which begins on Friday.
Speaking to BBC Essex earlier today, Elliot said: "It's going to be really tough, but everybody is going to be really nice and they're supporting us, so it'll be great."
Parking restrictions for Wickford road to combat commuter parking
Basildon Echo
Parking restrictions will be introduced in residential roads near Wickford train station in a bid to tackle the problem of nuisance commuters.
Essex MP 'not proud' of past drug taking
BBC Essex
An Essex Conservative MP told BBC Essex this morning he's "not proud" that he took drugs in the past.
James Cleverly admitted to smoking cannabis during aBBC interviewover the weekend.
Earlier the Braintree MP said he didn't see the point of lying, adding: "When we're young lots of us do daft things... It's not a good thing to do, it's not a sensible thing to do".
Travel: Tilbury to Gravesend ferry resumes service as fog lifts
Travel update: Fog causes further flight cancellations at London Southend
London Southend Airport has just announced three other flights have been cancelled today because of the fog.
So far, no planes have taken off from the airport this morning:
Weather update: Fog seems to be lifting in Chelmsford
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
I've just popped outside the BBC studios here in Chelmsford, and it appears the fog has begun to lift.
However, it is expected that the fog will return later, more details in our full weather forecast shortly.
How's it now looking in your part of Essex? Let us know by Twitter or email.
Benfleet armed robbery: CCTV picture released
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
CCTV image has been released of two men police want to speak to following an attempted robbery in Benfleet in which a man was armed with a handgun.
The men entered the Day One Kiln Convenience Store, in Kiln Road, just after 22:00 on 12 September and demanded the staff member open the till, police say.
The victim is said to have threatened to ring the police and the suspects ended up leaving empty handed towards Victoria House Corner.
What is fog and how is it formed?
As fog continues to cover our county for the second day running have you found yourself wondering why and how it forms?
The Met Office has published a guide looking into what fog is and the different types that exist.
Your pictures: Fog yet to lift in West Mersea
Thank you to Jes Fernie who shared these pictures of a foggy West Mersea. If you've captured today's misty morning, tweet us your pictures or send them by email.
Football: Colchester to look at away form after Saturday's defeat
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Colchester United manager Tony Humes has said he'll be looking at how the team sets-up for away matches.
The U's lost their third straight away match on Saturday after being beaten 2-0 at Doncaster.
Humes said: "Maybe we have to change the way we play."
Fog continues to ground all flights from London Southend
London Southend Airport's departure board still shows that no flights are yet to take off due to the fog.
Flights this morning to Malaga, Alicante and Amsterdam were all cancelled.
The next three flights scheduled look as followed:
Travel: A12 southbound blocked by lorry fire
Huge poison resistant 'super rats' on the rise in Essex
Essex Chronicle
Essex Chronicle
Essex residents are being warned about a rising population of huge poison-resistant 'super rats' in the lead up to Christmas.