Tilbury

BBC Local Live: Essex

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday, 2 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Essex have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for our county.  

Have a good evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Fog likely to become dense overnight

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

This evening will be mild with widespread mist, low cloud or fog. The fog is likely to become locally dense, reducing the visibility to 100m (328ft) or less at times. Temperatures falling to no less than 8C (46F).

Weather map for early hours of Tuesday
BBC

Tomorrow will be generally dull, misty and overcast, with any early fog slowly lifting.

For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Distraught owner's plea after pet spaniel stolen from Cornish Hall End

Daily Gazette

A distraught owner has issued a plea for her beloved dog to be returned after she was snatched from her home.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe weather warning issued for Uttlesford

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Uttlesford overnight. 

The forecaster says fog is likely to thicken this evening and become dense in places.

View more on vine
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fog cancels further flights from Southend this evening

Two flights expected to leave London Southend Airport this evening have just been cancelled.

The airport tweeted a short while ago advising all passengers to check with their airlines before travelling: 

  • 18:05 flight to Marco Polo - Cancelled 
  • 18:25 flight to Amsterdam - Cancelled 
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Harlow teenage stabbing: E-fit released of suspect

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

An e-fit has been released of a man police want to talk to in connection to the stabbing of a teenager during an attempted robbery in Harlow.

E-fit released of suspect
Essex Police

The 14-year-old boy was treated for a wound to his right thigh following the incident in Tendring Road on 15 October. 

The would-be robber is described as white, aged around 30, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall of large build with brown hair.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Waterhouse Lane in Chelmsford has reopened

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Two lanes closed in the Dartford Tunnel

BBC Travel

Two lanes are closed due to a broken down vehicle and oil spillage on the anti-clockwise M25 Dartford Tunnel.

Traffic is queuing back to J2 at the Darenth Interchange. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Essex Police officer dismissed for racist and homophobic texts... Southend runway back open

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:

  • Essex Police says one of its officers has been dismissed after a court heard he'd sent racist and homophobic text messages
  • BBC Essex has been told that around 120 customers have been left "out of pocket" after a baby goods shop in Southend suddenly closed
  • Southend Airport says its runway has reopened this afternoon after earlier disruption caused by the fog
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travellers move off Clacton seafront car park

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A group travellers who spent a week camping on a car and coach park on Clacton seafront have moved off.

Final caravan leaves site in Clacton
Tendring District Council

It comes after Tendring District Council succesfully applied for a possession order for the site at Martello Bay through the courts.

Councillor Paul Honeywood said he was pleased, but the cost of dealing with the situation could be "in excess of £20,000 of public money.”

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Southend baby shop closure affecting about 120 customers

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

About 120 customers have been left "out of pocket" after a baby goods shop in Southend suddenly closed last week, BBC Essex has been told.

Zebedee in Southend
BBC

It's thought tens of thousands of pounds are owed to people who used the shop, called Zebedee, in Alexandra Street.

The insolvency practitioner dealing with the firm's liquidation says that customers who have paid cash for unfulfilled orders have "very little prospect of getting their money back".   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Waterhouse Lane southbound closed

BBC Travel

The southbound Waterhouse Lane in Chelmsford is closed because of an accident. 

Traffic is queuing between Parkway and Forest Drive. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Investigation continues following Chelmsford teenager stabbing

Essex Police says it is continuing its investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an underpass in Chelmsford.

Kings Head Walk
Google

It happened on King's Head Walk on Saturday night. 

The teenage victim was treated at Broomfield Hospital, where his condition is described as non-life threatening or life-changing.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Where has the fog come from?

BBC Weather

Parts of Essex are still covered in fog for a second day running, but where has it come from?

BBC weatherman Pete Gibbs explains.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why can't planes fly in fog?

So in this day and age, when navigating your way around pretty much anywhere on Earth is as simple as getting out your smartphone, why can't planes fly in fog? 

Our BBC News Magazine team has found out the answers to this, so you can impress your friends when they ask the same question. 

A plane in fog
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Chelmsford now basking in sunshine following earlier fog

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

What a difference a few hours can make.

The fog has well and truly gone here in Chelmsford leaving a nice sunny afternoon. 

Before and after pictures outside BBC Essex
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex Police chief says force has 'no place' for racist and homophobic attitudes

The Chief Constable of Essex Police, Stephen Kavanagh, has been speaking out after one of his officers was sacked today for sending racist and homophobic text messages 

Southend-based PC Jonathan Williams was dismissed for gross misconduct after a special hearing in Harlow.

Steven Kavanagh
BBC

The trust and confidence of all communities must be maintained and every right-minded individual would be disgusted to hear the appalling comments made by PC Williams as an Essex Police officer."

Stephen KavanaghChief Constable of Essex Police
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex Police officer dismissed for sending racist and homophobic texts

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

An officer who sent racist and homophobic text messages has been dismissed for gross misconduct, Essex Police say.

A special hearing, chaired by the county's Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh, heard that Southend-based PC, Jonathan Williams, sent the messages. 

The officer, who wasn't at Harlow County Court, was found to have committed gross misconduct and was sacked immediately.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Fog artistically captured in Thurrock

Thanks to Rob who sent us a picture of the fog captured this morning in Thurrock. If you have snap of Essex you want to share, you can tweet us or email us.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Southend must 'improve' in order to secure three points

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

Southend United manager Phil Brown says his team must improve their ability to see off matches. 

Phil Brown
Getty Images

The Blues have led in both of their last two matches only to be pegged back.

Brown told BBC Essex sport: "This season we haven't quite got that clean sheet mentality".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Fog covering runway at Southend Airport earlier

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

The picture was taken from the top of the Holiday Inn in Southend earlier this afternoon. 

London Southend Airport says the runway is now open, but delays will run into this evening.

View at 1pm of fog at Southend Airport
Holiday Inn Southend
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex gymnast Max Whitlock celebrates 'amazing' World Championship week

Basildon gymnast Max Whitlock is celebrating today after becoming the first ever British World Champion in the pommel horse over the weekend. 

The 22-year-old also won two silvers in the team and floor events.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Runway now open at Southend Airport

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Any remaining fog patches likely to remain

BBC Weather

Any remaining patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist throughout the day for some areas.

Where the low cloud and fog does clear there will be some warm or very warm sunny spells.  Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather map for Essex
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: First flight departs from London Southend Airport

Southend Airport's departure board shows the 10:25 flight to Faro departed after a delay of two hours.

All other flights scheduled up until 18:00 are currently showing either cancelled or delayed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council goes to court over unauthorised Clacton travellers

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

A group of travellers have been told to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court after defying an order to leave a seafront car park in Clacton.

Travellers in Clacton
BBC

The group were told last week that if they didn't leave the Martello site in Marine Parade West they'd been given a court summons. 

Tendring District Council says if the travellers fail to appear in court today it will try to obtain a possession order to remove them from the site this week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Fog continues to disrupt Southend flights... Clacton travellers told to appear in court

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:

  • Fog continues to cause major disruption at London Southend Airport today
  • A group of travellers have been told to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court after defying an order to leave a seafront car park in Clacton
  • The Conservative MP for Braintree, James Cleverly, says he is "not proud" that he took drugs in the past
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex youngster set to pedal for Children in Need

BBC Essex

A 16-year-old from Essex is one of six youngsters taking on the challenge of a lifetime for this year's Children in Need appeal. 

Elliot
BBC

Elliot from West Essex, who has a rare type of blood cancer, will pedal 470 miles from Lands End to the East End of London as part of the Rikshaw Challenge which begins on Friday.

Speaking to BBC Essex earlier today, Elliot said: "It's going to be really tough, but everybody is going to be really nice and they're supporting us, so it'll be great."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parking restrictions for Wickford road to combat commuter parking

Basildon Echo

Parking restrictions will be introduced in residential roads near Wickford train station in a bid to tackle the problem of nuisance commuters.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex MP 'not proud' of past drug taking

BBC Essex

An Essex Conservative MP told BBC Essex this morning he's "not proud" that he took drugs in the past. 

James Cleverly
BBC

James Cleverly admitted to smoking cannabis during aBBC interviewover the weekend.

Earlier the Braintree MP said he didn't see the point of lying, adding: "When we're young lots of us do daft things... It's not a good thing to do, it's not a sensible thing to do". 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Tilbury to Gravesend ferry resumes service as fog lifts

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Fog causes further flight cancellations at London Southend

London Southend Airport has just announced three other flights have been cancelled today because of the fog.

So far, no planes have taken off from the airport this morning:

  • 13:35 flight to Berlin Schnoefeld - Cancelled
  • 15:30 flight to Amsterdam - Cancelled
  • 17:25 flight to Barcelona - Cancelled
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather update: Fog seems to be lifting in Chelmsford

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

I've just popped outside the BBC studios here in Chelmsford, and it appears the fog has begun to lift.

However, it is expected that the fog will return later, more details in our full weather forecast shortly.

Outside of BBC Essex studios
BBC

How's it now looking in your part of Essex? Let us know by Twitter or email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Benfleet armed robbery: CCTV picture released

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

CCTV image has been released of two men police want to speak to following an attempted robbery in Benfleet in which a man was armed with a handgun.

CCTV image of two suspects Essex Police wants to speak to
Essex Police

The men entered the Day One Kiln Convenience Store, in Kiln Road, just after 22:00 on 12 September and demanded the staff member open the till, police say.

The victim is said to have threatened to ring the police and the suspects ended up leaving empty handed towards Victoria House Corner. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is fog and how is it formed?

As fog continues to cover our county for the second day running have you found yourself wondering why and how it forms? 

The Met Office has published a guide looking into what fog is and the different types that exist.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Fog yet to lift in West Mersea

Thank you to Jes Fernie who shared these pictures of a foggy West Mersea. If you've captured today's misty morning, tweet us your pictures or send them by email.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Colchester to look at away form after Saturday's defeat

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

Colchester United manager Tony Humes has said he'll be looking at how the team sets-up for away matches. 

Tony Humes
Getty Images

The U's lost their third straight away match on Saturday after being beaten 2-0 at Doncaster. 

Humes said: "Maybe we have to change the way we play."  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fog continues to ground all flights from London Southend

London Southend Airport's departure board still shows that no flights are yet to take off due to the fog.

Flights this morning to Malaga, Alicante and Amsterdam were all cancelled. 

The next three flights scheduled look as followed:

  • 11:00 flight to Munster - Expected 11:25
  • 13:20 flight to Burne - Cancelled
  • 13:35 flight to Berlin - Expected 16:10  
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: A12 southbound blocked by lorry fire

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Huge poison resistant 'super rats' on the rise in Essex

Essex Chronicle

Essex Chronicle

Essex residents are being warned about a rising population of huge poison-resistant 'super rats' in the lead up to Christmas.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top