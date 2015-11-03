Rowhedge

BBC Local Live: Essex

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday, 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Essex have finished for Tuesday, thanks for joining us! 

We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for our county.

Have a good evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex crime commissioner on why he didn't sign letter to sue government

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex (PCC) has been explaining why he didn't sign a letter threatening to sue the government over funding. 

Essex PCC, Nick Alston
BBC

Six PCC's warned the Home Office they would take legal action over changes to the way police forces in England and Wales are funded.

But in a statement this afternoon, PCC Nick Alston said the proposed changes would "benefit" the amount of money Essex Police received.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain tonight

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

It will remain cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times. The showers will become heavier towards dawn. 

Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).

Weather map for Essex for the early hours of Wednesday
BBC

Tomorrow will be more unsettled, with spells of rain.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex Police arrest 20 people in two-day operation

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Essex Police say 20 people were arrested during a two-day operation last week where they stopped vehicles suspected of being involved in crime.

A motorway
BBC

Ten cars were also seized, with officers using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to target motorists.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man left with serious injuries after falling from Southend flat

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A man has been left seriously injured after he fell from a block of flats in Southend.

Barringtons
Google

Essex Police says the man, who is believed to be 17, was discovered on the first floor canopy at the Barringtons on Sunday night.

He remains in hospital after suffering injuries to his leg and face. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: A130 southbound has reopened

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Investigation launched after Southend flat fall and police search Halstead for missing Gordon Wilson

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:

  • An investigation is under way after a man was found seriously injured at a block of flats in Southend
  • Essex Police says it is now concentrating its search for missing pensioner Gordon Wilson in Halstead
  • A 77-year-old man has pleaded guilty at Basildon Crown Court to making more than 200 indecent images of children
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Interview: Max Whitlock on becoming world champion

BBC Essex

The Essex-based gymnast Max Whitlock speaks to BBC Essex's Sadie Nine after becoming the first-ever Briton to win a gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Hear the interview below.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Southbound A130 closed due to overturned vehicle

BBC Travel

The southbound A130 is closed at Howe Green because of an overturned van. 

There are queues on all approaches.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex aid worker claims 'shortage' of life jackets for refugees

Claire Sawyer

BBC Essex

An Ingatestone charity worker currently helping refugees arriving by boat in Greece has told me how there is now a "shortage" of life jackets.

Life jackets left in Kos
Grace Bourne

Grace Bourne, 21, has returned to Kos for the second time and described how today she had to collect used life jackets from the beaches to send back to Turkey. 

"A contact in Turkey has said they have run out of life jackets everywhere," she said. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing Gordon Wilson: Police focuses search efforts in Halstead

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Essex Police announced this afternoon that it is now focusing its search for missing pensioner Gordon Wilson in the Halstead area.

Gordon Wilson
Essex Police

The 82-year-old from Leaden Roding has dementia and was last seen on 25 October, when it's thought he boarded the number 352 First Bus to the town.

Ch Insp Richard Melton said: "I am appealing for members of the public to be vigilant and to contact us immediately if they see him."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex Wildlife Trust chief retires after nearly 30 years

Felicity Simper

BBC Look East

Today I've been to Fingringhoe Wick near Colchester, catching up with the chief executive of the Essex Wildlife Trust who is retiring after nearly 30 years.

You can see my interview with John Hall at his favourite reserve in the county on Look East tonight at 18:30.

Fingringhoe Wick
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jury expected to be sent out in murder trial tomorrow

Samantha Dalton

BBC Essex

I've been at Chelmsford Crown Court hearing the summing up of evidence in the trial of Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie.

Chelmsford Crown Court
BBC

The 64-year-old is accused of running over mechanic Allan Frampton six times in May. His wife Jane had started an affair with Mr Frampton in 2012.

The prosecution and defence have set out their case, and tomorrow it's expected that the jury will be sent out to consider its verdict.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Interview: Braintree midfielder on debut goal for new side

Glenn Speller

BBC Essex Sport

Braintree midfielder Sammie Szmodics has been speaking to BBC Essex Sport on his debut goal and his loan from Colchester.

Hear his full interview below:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Picture of the day: A view of Rowhedge

Today's "hero image", which sits at the top of this page, is of the picturesque North Essex riverside village of Rowhedge.

Rowhedge
Richard Smith

If you have a picture of Essex you want to share, get in touch by tweeting us or send an email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex pensioner pleads guilty over indecent children images

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

An Essex pensioner has pleaded guilty to making over 200 indecent images of children.

Basildon Magistrates' Court
Google

Peter Chubb, of Hook End, near Brentwood, was appearing at Basildon Magistrates' Court earlier today. 

The pictures were discovered at the 77-year-old's home in May 2014. He will now be sentenced at the town's Crown court at a later date. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex teams prepare for busy night of football

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

It's a busy night for the county's football clubs tonight: 

  • Braintree Town are at Billiericay and Colchester United host AFC Hornchurch in the BBC Essex Senior Cup
  • Basildon United are away to League Two's Dagenham and Redbridge
  • In the FA Trophy, Brentwood Town and Harlow Town are both at home in first qualifying round replays
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Camera-loving seagull photobombs Google Streetview in Clacton

Daily Gazette

A camera-loving seagull got into a flap after photobombing Google’s Streetview. 

Seagull photo bombing in Clacton
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A cloudy and dull afternoon ahead

BBC Weather

It will be a fairly cloudy and grey afternoon with only very limited brightness, the best of which is likely towards Clacton and other coastal areas. 

Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather map for Essex
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Essex MP speaks from personal experience as government increases stillborn bereavement centres

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

The Colchester MP has welcomed plans to increase bereavement centres in maternity units to help parents who've given birth to a stillborn child.

Will Quince
BBC

MPs have debated the harrowing experience of losing a child in such circumstances, with Conservative Will Quince speaking after his wife lost their child last year.

"No parent should face being taken to a room in maternity ward with crying babies when you've just gone through a stillbirth", he told the Commons.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Southend nightclubs to close down?

Southend Echo

A Southend nightclub could have closed its doors for the last time after an arson attack left it with more than £100,000-worth of damage.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Do these belong to you? Police look to reunite owners with recovered items

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Essex Police officers in Colchester are looking to reunite a number of recovered items with their rightful owners.

Watches recovered in Colchester
Essex Police

The jewellery, watches and other items were found in the King George Road area on 28 October and are thought to have been stolen. 

You can see all of the items recovered here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Whitlock: 'The Basildon club I train at is one of the main reasons I won gold'

BBC Essex

Basildon gymnast Max Whitlock has told us he couldn't have become world champion without the support of his club.

Max Whitlock
Getty Images

Whitlock says he hopes to inspire other youngsters after becoming the first ever British world champion over the weekend.

"The club I train at in South Essex, they're the reason I'm here in this position. Our gym is one of the best in the country," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

How some Essex remembrance parades are continuing without a police presence

Charlotte Rose

BBC Essex

Last week Epping Forest District Council said it was scrapping Epping's Remembrance Day parade over police cutbacks.

But many Essex services will still go ahead:

  • Canvey Island will have a parade escort made of volunteers and a vehicle donated from a local car repair firm
  • Billericay Town Council will pay for road closures so the parade can go ahead
  • In Brentwood they are hiring a private security firm to staff the route
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why did Andy Burnham get involved with Essex Remembrance Day funding?

Charlotte Rose

BBC Essex

Last month Essex Police wrote to local councils to say it wouldn't be staffing remembrance events because of budget cuts.

Poppy wreath
BBC

This prompted Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham to ask the government to give Essex Police the funds they need to make sure marches go ahead. 

So far no additional money has been announced, but Police and Crime Commissioner Nick Alston said the force had provided detailed guidance on how events could go ahead without police involvement.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Meeting under way looking at the state of the NHS in Essex

Simon Dedman

BBC Essex

A briefing is under way right now for local politicians and health bosses in Essex looking at the state of the NHS in our county.

NHS banner
BBC

A review has taken place over the past six weeks as part of the "Success Regime", which is supposed to help improve problems in Essex's health service.

BBC Essex understands the meeting has been told there are "long-standing system-wide issues with the health service, and there are no perfect answers."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Clacton driver who ran himself over branded 'stupid' in court

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

A Clacton driver has been branded "stupid" by a judge after he panicked when being pursued by police and ran himself over, having jumped out of his moving car. 

Walton Road, Clacton
Google

Liam Dixon, of Old Road, Clacton, was given an 18-month suspended sentence after admitting dangerous driving.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 22-year-old was caught driving at 57mph in a residential estate in the town.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News update: Shadow home secretary speaks out over Remembrance Day police funding and world champion Max Whitlock talks about his 'crazy week'

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

If you're just joining us, here are the top stories in Essex this morning:

  • Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham says it's "unthinkable" that some Remembrance Day parades may not go ahead due to police funding issues
  • Basildon gymnast Max Whitlock has told BBC Essex it has been a "crazy week" after being crowned world champion
  • Prison officers are facing disciplinary action over claims a Chelmsford prisoner had sex during a hospital visit
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police hunt three people following Mothercare purse theft

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I find it unthinkable Remembrance Day parades should be cancelled'

BBC Essex

Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham says it's "unthinkable" that some Remembrance Day parades may not go ahead in the county, as Essex Police says it can't provide officers because of budget cuts. 

Hear the interview with BBC Essex breakfast presenter James Whale.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Traffic returns to normal after earlier Dartford Crossing accident

BBC Travel

Traffic has eased on the clockwise M25 at the QE2 Bridge following the earlier accident. 

Vehicles were previously backed up for six miles.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Former Colchester midfielder speaks following move to lower league

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

Colchester United midfielder Sammie Szmodics has told BBC Essex he feels he should still be playing in League One.

Sammie Szmodics
Getty Images

Szmodics joined National League side Braintree on loan last week and scored on his debut.

"Sometimes if you're not getting games you have to drop down and Braintree Town are a local team doing well in this division," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thurrock care service Naidcare placed into special measures

Your Thurrock

A Thurrock-based care service aimed at helping people with conditions such as dementia stay living in their own homes has been put into special measures.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police investigate 'cowardly attack' on deaf man in Basildon

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Essex Police is continuing its investigation into an attack on a deaf man in Basildon

Eldeland, Basildon
Google

The force said the victim was assaulted by six white men, two armed with baseball bats, along Eldeland just before 22:00 on 23 October.

The man was treated at Basildon Hospital for injuries to his arms and legs following the "cowardly attack", which is said to have left him afraid to go out. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flights return to normal at Southend following yesterday's fog chaos

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Yesterday the fog caused a bit of a nightmare for hundreds of passengers trying to take a flight from London Southend Airport. 

Good news today though, I've just had a look at the airport's departure board and it seems flights are operating as normal this morning.

The fog yesterday at Southend Airport
Holiday Inn Southend
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman is evicted from her Tollesbury home of 30 years

Essex Chronicle

Essex Chronicle

A schizophrenic woman has been evicted from her home of 32 years after her rent was paid on another property she has never set foot in while in hospital.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HMP Chelmsford officers face inmate sex claims investigation

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

The Ministry of Justice says "a number of prison officers" will face a disciplinary hearing after allegations that an inmate had sex with his girlfriend while under guard at an Essex hospital.

Chelmsford Prison
PA

The Chelmsford prisoner was being treated for a muscle injury at Broomfield Hospital when the incident is said to have happened.

A minister has told the city's MP Simon Burns that a full investigation has now taken place and the disciplinary process is under way.     

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Daughters of missing Gordon Wilson 'haven't given up hope'

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

The daughters of a missing pensioner from Essex say they haven't given up hope of finding their father, nine days after he disappeared.

Gordon Wilson
Essex Police

It's believed Gordon Wilson, 82, who has dementia, travelled on a bus from Leaden Roding to Chelmsford before catching another towards Halstead.

Daughter Lesley said: "Because we're doing so much, and we have a plan, it gives us focus. He is a very resilient man so in our minds there's still hope he could be found".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shadow home secretary calls on government to fund Essex remembrance parades

BBC Essex

The shadow home secretary has called on the government to give police more money so that all Remembrance Day events in Essex can go ahead.

Shadow Home Secretary, Andy Burnham
BBC

Essex Police says it can't provide officers to close roads and escort parades this year due to budget cuts. 

But Andy Burnham said this morning: "I think the government has got this completely wrong... This is a sure sign that these cuts are going too far."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Queuing traffic following earlier accident at Dartford Crossing

Traffic is queuing for six miles on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge due to an earlier accident. 

Traffic is back to J29 for the A127.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top