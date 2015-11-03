Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayLive updates for Essex have finished for Tuesday, thanks for joining us! We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for our county.Have a good evening.
Essex crime commissioner on why he didn't sign letter to sue government
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex (PCC) has been explaining why he didn't sign a letter threatening to sue the government over funding.
Six PCC's warned the Home Office they would take legal action over changes to the way police forces in England and Wales are funded.
But in a statement this afternoon, PCC Nick Alston said the proposed changes would "benefit" the amount of money Essex Police received.
Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain tonight
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
It will remain cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times. The showers will become heavier towards dawn.
Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).
Tomorrow will be more unsettled, with spells of rain.
Essex Police arrest 20 people in two-day operation
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Essex Police say 20 people were arrested during a two-day operation last week where they stopped vehicles suspected of being involved in crime.
Ten cars were also seized, with officers using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to target motorists.
Man left with serious injuries after falling from Southend flat
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A man has been left seriously injured after he fell from a block of flats in Southend.
Essex Police says the man, who is believed to be 17, was discovered on the first floor canopy at the Barringtons on Sunday night.
He remains in hospital after suffering injuries to his leg and face. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
Travel: A130 southbound has reopened
Headlines: Investigation launched after Southend flat fall and police search Halstead for missing Gordon Wilson
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex this afternoon:
Interview: Max Whitlock on becoming world champion
BBC Essex
The Essex-based gymnast Max Whitlock speaks to BBC Essex's Sadie Nine after becoming the first-ever Briton to win a gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.
Hear the interview below.
Travel: Southbound A130 closed due to overturned vehicle
BBC Travel
The southbound A130 is closed at Howe Green because of an overturned van.
There are queues on all approaches.
Essex aid worker claims 'shortage' of life jackets for refugees
Claire Sawyer
BBC Essex
An Ingatestone charity worker currently helping refugees arriving by boat in Greece has told me how there is now a "shortage" of life jackets.
Grace Bourne, 21, has returned to Kos for the second time and described how today she had to collect used life jackets from the beaches to send back to Turkey.
"A contact in Turkey has said they have run out of life jackets everywhere," she said.
Missing Gordon Wilson: Police focuses search efforts in Halstead
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Police announced this afternoon that it is now focusing its search for missing pensioner Gordon Wilson in the Halstead area.
The 82-year-old from Leaden Roding has dementia and was last seen on 25 October, when it's thought he boarded the number 352 First Bus to the town.
Ch Insp Richard Melton said: "I am appealing for members of the public to be vigilant and to contact us immediately if they see him."
Essex Wildlife Trust chief retires after nearly 30 years
Felicity Simper
BBC Look East
Today I've been to Fingringhoe Wick near Colchester, catching up with the chief executive of the Essex Wildlife Trust who is retiring after nearly 30 years.
You can see my interview with John Hall at his favourite reserve in the county on Look East tonight at 18:30.
Jury expected to be sent out in murder trial tomorrow
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
I've been at Chelmsford Crown Court hearing the summing up of evidence in the trial of Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie.
The 64-year-old is accused of running over mechanic Allan Frampton six times in May. His wife Jane had started an affair with Mr Frampton in 2012.
The prosecution and defence have set out their case, and tomorrow it's expected that the jury will be sent out to consider its verdict.
Interview: Braintree midfielder on debut goal for new side
Glenn Speller
BBC Essex Sport
Braintree midfielder Sammie Szmodics has been speaking to BBC Essex Sport on his debut goal and his loan from Colchester.
Hear his full interview below:
Picture of the day: A view of Rowhedge
Today's "hero image", which sits at the top of this page, is of the picturesque North Essex riverside village of Rowhedge.
If you have a picture of Essex you want to share, get in touch by tweeting us or send an email.
Essex pensioner pleads guilty over indecent children images
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
An Essex pensioner has pleaded guilty to making over 200 indecent images of children.
Peter Chubb, of Hook End, near Brentwood, was appearing at Basildon Magistrates' Court earlier today.
The pictures were discovered at the 77-year-old's home in May 2014. He will now be sentenced at the town's Crown court at a later date.
Essex teams prepare for busy night of football
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
It's a busy night for the county's football clubs tonight:
Camera-loving seagull photobombs Google Streetview in Clacton
Daily Gazette
A camera-loving seagull got into a flap after photobombing Google’s Streetview.
Weather: A cloudy and dull afternoon ahead
BBC Weather
It will be a fairly cloudy and grey afternoon with only very limited brightness, the best of which is likely towards Clacton and other coastal areas.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Essex MP speaks from personal experience as government increases stillborn bereavement centres
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
The Colchester MP has welcomed plans to increase bereavement centres in maternity units to help parents who've given birth to a stillborn child.
MPs have debated the harrowing experience of losing a child in such circumstances, with Conservative Will Quince speaking after his wife lost their child last year.
"No parent should face being taken to a room in maternity ward with crying babies when you've just gone through a stillbirth", he told the Commons.
Southend nightclubs to close down?
Southend Echo
A Southend nightclub could have closed its doors for the last time after an arson attack left it with more than £100,000-worth of damage.
Do these belong to you? Police look to reunite owners with recovered items
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Police officers in Colchester are looking to reunite a number of recovered items with their rightful owners.
The jewellery, watches and other items were found in the King George Road area on 28 October and are thought to have been stolen.
You can see all of the items recovered here.
Whitlock: 'The Basildon club I train at is one of the main reasons I won gold'
BBC Essex
Basildon gymnast Max Whitlock has told us he couldn't have become world champion without the support of his club.
Whitlock says he hopes to inspire other youngsters after becoming the first ever British world champion over the weekend.
"The club I train at in South Essex, they're the reason I'm here in this position. Our gym is one of the best in the country," he said.
How some Essex remembrance parades are continuing without a police presence
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Last week Epping Forest District Council said it was scrapping Epping's Remembrance Day parade over police cutbacks.
But many Essex services will still go ahead:
Why did Andy Burnham get involved with Essex Remembrance Day funding?
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Last month Essex Police wrote to local councils to say it wouldn't be staffing remembrance events because of budget cuts.
This prompted Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham to ask the government to give Essex Police the funds they need to make sure marches go ahead.
So far no additional money has been announced, but Police and Crime Commissioner Nick Alston said the force had provided detailed guidance on how events could go ahead without police involvement.
Meeting under way looking at the state of the NHS in Essex
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
A briefing is under way right now for local politicians and health bosses in Essex looking at the state of the NHS in our county.
A review has taken place over the past six weeks as part of the "Success Regime", which is supposed to help improve problems in Essex's health service.
BBC Essex understands the meeting has been told there are "long-standing system-wide issues with the health service, and there are no perfect answers."
Clacton driver who ran himself over branded 'stupid' in court
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A Clacton driver has been branded "stupid" by a judge after he panicked when being pursued by police and ran himself over, having jumped out of his moving car.
Liam Dixon, of Old Road, Clacton, was given an 18-month suspended sentence after admitting dangerous driving.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 22-year-old was caught driving at 57mph in a residential estate in the town.
News update: Shadow home secretary speaks out over Remembrance Day police funding and world champion Max Whitlock talks about his 'crazy week'
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
If you're just joining us, here are the top stories in Essex this morning:
Police hunt three people following Mothercare purse theft
'I find it unthinkable Remembrance Day parades should be cancelled'
BBC Essex
Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham says it's "unthinkable" that some Remembrance Day parades may not go ahead in the county, as Essex Police says it can't provide officers because of budget cuts.
Hear the interview with BBC Essex breakfast presenter James Whale.
Travel: Traffic returns to normal after earlier Dartford Crossing accident
BBC Travel
Traffic has eased on the clockwise M25 at the QE2 Bridge following the earlier accident.
Vehicles were previously backed up for six miles.
Former Colchester midfielder speaks following move to lower league
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Colchester United midfielder Sammie Szmodics has told BBC Essex he feels he should still be playing in League One.
Szmodics joined National League side Braintree on loan last week and scored on his debut.
"Sometimes if you're not getting games you have to drop down and Braintree Town are a local team doing well in this division," he said.
Thurrock care service Naidcare placed into special measures
Your Thurrock
A Thurrock-based care service aimed at helping people with conditions such as dementia stay living in their own homes has been put into special measures.
Police investigate 'cowardly attack' on deaf man in Basildon
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Police is continuing its investigation into an attack on a deaf man in Basildon.
The force said the victim was assaulted by six white men, two armed with baseball bats, along Eldeland just before 22:00 on 23 October.
The man was treated at Basildon Hospital for injuries to his arms and legs following the "cowardly attack", which is said to have left him afraid to go out.
Flights return to normal at Southend following yesterday's fog chaos
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Yesterday the fog caused a bit of a nightmare for hundreds of passengers trying to take a flight from London Southend Airport.
Good news today though, I've just had a look at the airport's departure board and it seems flights are operating as normal this morning.
Woman is evicted from her Tollesbury home of 30 years
Essex Chronicle
Essex Chronicle
A schizophrenic woman has been evicted from her home of 32 years after her rent was paid on another property she has never set foot in while in hospital.
HMP Chelmsford officers face inmate sex claims investigation
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The Ministry of Justice says "a number of prison officers" will face a disciplinary hearing after allegations that an inmate had sex with his girlfriend while under guard at an Essex hospital.
The Chelmsford prisoner was being treated for a muscle injury at Broomfield Hospital when the incident is said to have happened.
A minister has told the city's MP Simon Burns that a full investigation has now taken place and the disciplinary process is under way.
Daughters of missing Gordon Wilson 'haven't given up hope'
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
The daughters of a missing pensioner from Essex say they haven't given up hope of finding their father, nine days after he disappeared.
It's believed Gordon Wilson, 82, who has dementia, travelled on a bus from Leaden Roding to Chelmsford before catching another towards Halstead.
Daughter Lesley said: "Because we're doing so much, and we have a plan, it gives us focus. He is a very resilient man so in our minds there's still hope he could be found".
Shadow home secretary calls on government to fund Essex remembrance parades
BBC Essex
The shadow home secretary has called on the government to give police more money so that all Remembrance Day events in Essex can go ahead.
Essex Police says it can't provide officers to close roads and escort parades this year due to budget cuts.
But Andy Burnham said this morning: "I think the government has got this completely wrong... This is a sure sign that these cuts are going too far."
Travel: Queuing traffic following earlier accident at Dartford Crossing
Traffic is queuing for six miles on the M25 clockwise at the QE2 Bridge due to an earlier accident.
Traffic is back to J29 for the A127.