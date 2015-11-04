BBC Local Live: Essex
- Main headlines for Wednesday, 4 November 2015
- An Essex chip shop owner has lost a Supreme Court battle over parking charges
- A number of venomous snakes are found by police during the dismantling of a cannabis factory in Basildon
- An underground fire closes a road in Brentwood and causes 24 homes to lose power
Thousands of knives handed over in Essex amnesty
The charity Only Cowards Carry, which was set up after the fatal stabbing of the Essex teenager Jay Whiston, says more than 2,500 knives have been placed into its amnesty bins so far.
Your pictures: More cobwebs in all their glory
Thanks to the Old Forge Cafe who sent us this picture of a cobweb along the River Colne.
We love to see your photos of Essex, so why not send us an email?
Weather: Cloudy with rain tonight
Patchy rain will continue to move northwards overnight, with the odd heavier burst possible. It will stay rather cloudy but feeling mild.
Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).
Tomorrow will be mostly dry during the morning but rain could arrive by the afternoon.
World champion Whitlock gets hero's welcome
Gold medallist Max Whitlock has returned to Basildon, where he lives and trains, as a World Champion.
He was greeted with quite a cheer.
Ugley road sign that suggests drivers can break national speed limit 'an act of vandalism'
Herts & Essex Observer
Essex Highways has confirmed that a rogue sign painted on the main road in Ugley, that suggests drivers can break the national speed limit, is "an act of vandalism".
Priests Lane reopens following underground fire
I've been to Priests Lane in Brentwood where an underground fire closed the road earlier this afternoon.
An engineer has told me the electrical box which caught fire has now been put out, and the road has reopened.
The traffic lights are still not working, and some homes are without power.
Headlines: Police remove venmous snakes from Basildon cannabis factory and man released over 'Goldfinger' murder
Here are your top stories for Essex:
Non league side prepare for Colchester FA Cup tie on Saturday
Today I've been to Wealdstone FC ahead of Colchester United's FA Cup tie on Saturday.
The National League South side are making sure they're prepared for the match. Wednesday is clearly laundry day and the kits were drying in the stands.
Poppies sown at 'Hollywood' Basildon sign
Parking fine ruling 'sensible', law specialist says
A consumer and driving law specialist who advises management company ParkingEye has described the Supreme Court decision on Barry Beavis' case as "an entirely sensible ruling".
Mr Beavis' claim against ParkingEye over an £85 charge for breaching a two-hour parking limit was thrown out by the Supreme Court today.
Derek Millard-Smith from JMW Solicitors said the case showed the charges levied against Mr Beavis were "necessary to protect the great majority of motorists who abide by parking rules".
Venomous snakes removed from Basildon cannabis factory
Essex Police has told us it has removed more than 30 reptiles from a cannabis factory in Basildon today.
Two venomous horned vipers are now in the care of the RSPCA after being discovered at the property in Ravensfield, alongside 22 other live snakes and six which had died.
The reptiles were found alongside 56 cannabis plants, believed to be worth about £30,000.
Two men bailed following Southend flat fall
Two men who were being questioned after a teenager was found seriously injured at a block of flats in Southend have now been released on bail.
Essex Police says the youngster, who is believed to 17, was discovered on the first-floor canopy of Barringtons in Sutton Road on Sunday night.
It's said his injuries are consistent with falling from a height.
Colchester striker on 'different world' earlier career exposure
Colchester United striker Marvin Sordell has described the media exposure earlier in his career as a "completely different world".
Sordell, who was once the subject of a £3m transfer, is preparing to take on his former club Wealdstone in the FA cup first round this weekend.
"I'd say the exposure of playing for England and going up to the Premier League for me is just a completely different world", he told BBC Essex Sport.
'Poisonous snakes' found in Basildon cannabis factory
An Essex Police officer has tweeted that "poisonous snakes" were found during the dismantling of a cannabis factory in Basildon.
We've contacted the force to find out more information.
Properties without power following Brentwood underground fire
UK Power Networks says 24 properties in Brentwood are currently without power following an underground fire.
The incident happened at 12:30 on Priest Lane. The road is currently closed whilst firefighters deal with the blaze.
Parking charges are 'fair', management company says
The management company responsible for the car park which issued Barry Beavis an £85 charge has issued us with a statement after the Supreme Court ruled in its favour:
John 'Goldfinger' Palmer murder: Man released from bail
A 43-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the murder of a notorious Essex criminal has been released from police bail.
The man was questioned after John "Goldfinger" Palmer (pictured) was shot dead at his home in South Weald in June.
Essex Police says it is continuing to investigate.
Brentwood underground fire causes disruption
Essex Fire and Rescue has told us Priests Lane in Brentwood is closed at the junction of Ingrave Road following an underground electrical fire.
Nearby traffic lights are out. Essex Police is helping with traffic.
Braintree manager does his homework ahead of FA Cup clash
Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley says he's got plenty of footage of League Two Oxford to go through as he eyes an FA Cup upset this weekend.
The Iron have never beaten a Football League side in the competition, and have never made it past the third round.
Police say no injuries in A176 crash
Essex Police has told us no-one was injured in a crash involving three cars this morning on the A176.
They were contacted just before 05:40 to reports of a collision between a Ford Focus, a Ford Transit van and a Volvo S40 at the A13 junction.
The road was closed until 06:25 while the scene was cleared.
Charity covers costs of Southend couple pushchair loss
Earlier this week we told you about Stephen Newman and Sophie Muller (pictured), who paid £800 in cash to a Southend baby shop as a deposit for a double buggy.
After Zebedee on Alexandra Street went into liquidation they lost the money and had to pay for another pushchair.
However since hearing the couple's story a charity called Wipe Away Those Tears has now offered to cover the costs, something Ms Muller called "amazing".
Weather: Drier and brighter this afternoon
BBC Weather
It will slowly become drier and brighter from the west during this afternoon with sunny spells developing.
Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
Essex athlete confirms place in Rio Olympics
Waltham Abbey-based Fiona Pennie has had her place at the Rio 2016 Olympics confirmed for Great Britain.
She'll compete in the K1 Canoe Slalom event.
Pennie secured the spot by winning an Olympic trial event in Lee Valley last weekend.
Travel: A120 blocked by accident near Dunmow
Barry Beavis case makes headline news across the country
The story of Barry Beavis losing his Supreme Court parking battle is making national headlines.
The Huffington Post described how campaigners said the decision would encourage "cowboy parking firms" to impose a greater number of large fines.
Meanwhile the Mail Online headlined the ruling as a "blow" for UK motorists.
London Road closed in Leigh after car explosion
A main road had to be closed by firefighters after a car exploded outside a school.
Your pictures: Hay bale turns Minion at Tendring farm
How cool is this? If you thought Minions were just a computer-animated character from a children's movie you'd be wrong!
This farm in Beaumont-cum-Moze has brought the yellow creature to life, by transforming a giant hay bale...
Flooding after this morning's heavy downpours
News siteEverything Epping Foresthas sent us this image of flooding near Ongar. Take care if you're driving in the area.
Headlines: Essex chip shop owner loses parking fine appeal and police hunt Braintree balaclava men
Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:
Travel: Third Avenue Harlow blocked due to accident
The A1169 Third Avenue in Harlow is blocked due to an accident involving a dustcart and a car.
Traffic is slow in the area.
Essex chip shop owner wants government to 'intervene' over private parking firm charges
Speaking after losing today's Supreme Court case, Barry Beavis said it was the end of the road legally, but still hoped the government would "intervene":
Parking tickets: How to challenge a private parking fine
Has Barry Beavis's story left you wondering how you can challenge a private parking fine?
BBC Watchdog's Prof Margaret Griffiths has put together a video taking you through the steps you can take.
Watch it here.
Chip shop owner brands Supreme Court ruling 'dangerous'
Essex chip shop owner, Barry Beavis, has just told me today's Supreme Court ruling is "very dangerous".
Speaking to me just after he left court, Mr Beavis said: "The court has decided these charges are allowed because they're not excessive, so what's excessive, £250?"
"The Supreme Court has today given permission for parking companies to rip down their £85 parking charge signs and fine what they like", Mr Beavis added.
Supreme ruling paves way for 'ticketers to take over from clampers', RAC claims
Commenting on the news that Barry Beavis has lost his Supreme Court case against ParkingEye Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said:
How one Essex parking fine ended up at the UK's highest court
Barry Beavis was fined £85 for overstaying the allotted two hoursof free parking at the Riverside Retail car park in Chelmsford in April 2013, so how did we get to where we are today?
Supreme Court parking fine update
I've just tried calling Barry Beavis to find out what he makes of the Supreme Court's ruling today.
I was unable to get through, but we'll let you know how he's feeling as soon as we're able to get hold of him.
Essex 'unfair' parking fine dismissed at Supreme Court
An Essex chip shop owner has lost a Supreme Court battle over parking charges.
Barry Beavis, 47, who owns The Happy Haddock in Billericay, launched legal action against private car park operators after he was charged £85 for overstaying a two hour free parking limit.
He previously had his challenge dismissed at a county court and the Court of Appeal, but today suffered a further defeat at the Supreme Court.
BreakingEssex chip shop owner loses Supreme Court appeal over parking fine
An Essex chip shop owner has lost an appeal at the UK's highest court over parking charges.
More details to follow.
Southend taxi driver accused of locking young woman in his car in dispute over 20p
A young woman says she was left distraught after claiming she was locked in a cab because she was 20p short of her fare.