House for Essex

BBC Local Live: Essex

Summary

  1. Main headlines for Wednesday, 4 November 2015
  2. An Essex chip shop owner has lost a Supreme Court battle over parking charges
  3. A number of venomous snakes are found by police during the dismantling of a cannabis factory in Basildon
  4. An underground fire closes a road in Brentwood and causes 24 homes to lose power
  5. We'll be back with more news, travel, sport and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Jack Warren

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Wednesday's Local Live page for Essex has finished - we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for our county.

Have a good evening.

Thousands of knives handed over in Essex amnesty

The charity Only Cowards Carry, which was set up after the fatal stabbing of the Essex teenager Jay Whiston, says more than 2,500 knives have been placed into its amnesty bins so far. 

View more on twitter
Your pictures: More cobwebs in all their glory

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Thanks to the Old Forge Cafe who sent us this picture of a cobweb along the River Colne.

We love to see your photos of Essex, so why not send us an email?

Cobweb on the River Colne
Twitter/@oldforgecafe
Weather: Cloudy with rain tonight

Chris Bell

BBC Look East weather

Patchy rain will continue to move northwards overnight, with the odd heavier burst possible. It will stay rather cloudy but feeling mild.

Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).

Weather map for Essex
BBC

Tomorrow will be mostly dry during the morning but rain could arrive by the afternoon.

World champion Whitlock gets hero's welcome

Tom Williams

BBC Look East sport

Gold medallist Max Whitlock has returned to Basildon, where he lives and trains, as a World Champion.

He was greeted with quite a cheer.

Ugley road sign that suggests drivers can break national speed limit 'an act of vandalism'

Herts & Essex Observer

Essex Highways has confirmed that a rogue sign painted on the main road in Ugley, that suggests drivers can break the national speed limit, is "an act of vandalism".

Priests Lane reopens following underground fire

Chris Flynn

BBC Essex

I've been to Priests Lane in Brentwood where an underground fire closed the road earlier this afternoon.

Scene on Priests Lane
BBC

An engineer has told me the electrical box which caught fire has now been put out, and the road has reopened. 

The traffic lights are still not working, and some homes are without power.

Headlines: Police remove venmous snakes from Basildon cannabis factory and man released over 'Goldfinger' murder

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex:

  • Essex Police says it has removed more than 30 reptiles, including two venomous snakes, from a cannabis factory in Basildon this afternoon
  • A car parking company has been defending its charges after an Essex chip shop owner lost an appeal against a fine in Chelmsford
  • A 43-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the murder of John "Goldfinger" Palmer has been released from police bail
Non league side prepare for Colchester FA Cup tie on Saturday

Glenn Speller

BBC Essex Sport

Today I've been to Wealdstone FC ahead of Colchester United's FA Cup tie on Saturday. 

The National League South side are making sure they're prepared for the match. Wednesday is clearly laundry day and the kits were drying in the stands.

Laundry drying in a stand at Wealdstone FC
BBC
Poppies sown at 'Hollywood' Basildon sign

View more on twitter
Parking fine ruling 'sensible', law specialist says

Jodie Smith

BBC News

A consumer and driving law specialist who advises management company ParkingEye has described the Supreme Court decision on Barry Beavis' case as "an entirely sensible ruling".

Mr Beavis' claim against ParkingEye over an £85 charge for breaching a two-hour parking limit was thrown out by the Supreme Court today.

A parking meter
BBC

Derek Millard-Smith from JMW Solicitors said the case showed the charges levied against Mr Beavis were "necessary to protect the great majority of motorists who abide by parking rules".

Venomous snakes removed from Basildon cannabis factory

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Essex Police has told us it has removed more than 30 reptiles from a cannabis factory in Basildon today.

Two snakes found in Basildon
Essex Police

Two venomous horned vipers are now in the care of the RSPCA after being discovered at the property in Ravensfield, alongside 22 other live snakes and six which had died.

The reptiles were found alongside 56 cannabis plants, believed to be worth about £30,000. 

Two men bailed following Southend flat fall

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Two men who were being questioned after a teenager was found seriously injured at a block of flats in Southend have now been released on bail.

Barringtons
BBC

Essex Police says the youngster, who is believed to 17, was discovered on the first-floor canopy of Barringtons in Sutton Road on Sunday night. 

It's said his injuries are consistent with falling from a height.

Colchester striker on 'different world' earlier career exposure

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

Colchester United striker Marvin Sordell has described the media exposure earlier in his career as a "completely different world". 

Marvin Sordell
Getty Images

Sordell, who was once the subject of a £3m transfer, is preparing to take on his former club Wealdstone in the FA cup first round this weekend. 

"I'd say the exposure of playing for England and going up to the Premier League for me is just a completely different world", he told BBC Essex Sport. 

'Poisonous snakes' found in Basildon cannabis factory

An Essex Police officer has tweeted that "poisonous snakes" were found during the dismantling of a cannabis factory in Basildon.

We've contacted the force to find out more information.

View more on twitter
Properties without power following Brentwood underground fire

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

UK Power Networks says 24 properties in Brentwood are currently without power following an underground fire. 

The incident happened at 12:30 on Priest Lane. The road is currently closed whilst firefighters deal with the blaze.

Parking charges are 'fair', management company says

The management company responsible for the car park which issued Barry Beavis an £85 charge has issued us with a statement after the Supreme Court ruled in its favour

The Supreme Court’s Judgment provides much-needed clarity to motorists and the parking industry as a whole and confirms that our parking charges, which are approved by the British Parking Association, are fair and legally enforceable"

ParkingEye spokesperson
John 'Goldfinger' Palmer murder: Man released from bail

A 43-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the murder of a notorious Essex criminal has been released from police bail. 

John 'Goldfinger' Palmer
PA

The man was questioned after John "Goldfinger" Palmer (pictured) was shot dead at his home in South Weald in June. 

Essex Police says it is continuing to investigate.

Brentwood underground fire causes disruption

Ian Puckey

BBC Essex

Essex Fire and Rescue has told us Priests Lane in Brentwood is closed at the junction of Ingrave Road following an underground electrical fire. 

Nearby traffic lights are out. Essex Police is helping with traffic. 

Priests Lane
Google
Braintree manager does his homework ahead of FA Cup clash

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley says he's got plenty of footage of League Two Oxford to go through as he eyes an FA Cup upset this weekend.

Danny Cowley
Getty Images

The Iron have never beaten a Football League side in the competition, and have never made it past the third round.

Police say no injuries in A176 crash

Laura Safe

BBC Essex

Essex Police has told us no-one was injured in a crash involving three cars this morning on the A176.

A176
Google

They were contacted just before 05:40 to reports of a collision between a Ford Focus, a Ford Transit van and a Volvo S40 at the A13 junction.

The road was closed until 06:25 while the scene was cleared.

Charity covers costs of Southend couple pushchair loss

BBC Essex

Earlier this week we told you about Stephen Newman and Sophie Muller (pictured), who paid £800 in cash to a Southend baby shop as a deposit for a double buggy.

Stephen Newman and Sophie Muller
BBC

After Zebedee on Alexandra Street went into liquidation they lost the money and had to pay for another pushchair.

However since hearing the couple's story a charity called Wipe Away Those Tears has now offered to cover the costs, something Ms Muller called "amazing".

Weather: Drier and brighter this afternoon

BBC Weather

It will slowly become drier and brighter from the west during this afternoon with sunny spells developing.

Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather chart for the rest of the day
BBC
Essex athlete confirms place in Rio Olympics

Glenn Speller

BBC Essex Sport

Waltham Abbey-based Fiona Pennie has had her place at the Rio 2016 Olympics confirmed for Great Britain.

Fiona Pennie
Getty Images

She'll compete in the K1 Canoe Slalom event. 

Pennie secured the spot by winning an Olympic trial event in Lee Valley last weekend.  

Travel: A120 blocked by accident near Dunmow

You can check for further updates on the BBC Travel site for Essex.

View more on twitter
Barry Beavis case makes headline news across the country

The story of Barry Beavis losing his Supreme Court parking battle is making national headlines.

The Huffington Post described how campaigners said the decision would encourage "cowboy parking firms" to impose a greater number of large fines.

Meanwhile the Mail Online headlined the ruling as a "blow" for UK motorists.

London Road closed in Leigh after car explosion

Southend Echo

A main road had to be closed by firefighters after a car exploded outside a school.  

Your pictures: Hay bale turns Minion at Tendring farm

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

How cool is this? If you thought Minions were just a computer-animated character from a children's movie you'd be wrong! 

This farm in Beaumont-cum-Moze has brought the yellow creature to life, by transforming a giant hay bale...

A hay-bale which has been turned into a Minion
Twitter/@PCSOSueGroves
Flooding after this morning's heavy downpours

Jodie Smith

BBC News

News siteEverything Epping Foresthas sent us this image of flooding near Ongar. Take care if you're driving in the area.

View more on twitter
Headlines: Essex chip shop owner loses parking fine appeal and police hunt Braintree balaclava men

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:

  • An Essex chip shop owner has lost an appeal at the UK's highest court over parking charges
  • Essex Police is investigating after four balaclava-clad men forced their way into a flat near Braintree demanding cash from a resident
  • A new £14m specialist cancer centre is opening today in Chelmsford with state of the art treatment
Travel: Third Avenue Harlow blocked due to accident

BBC Travel

The A1169 Third Avenue in Harlow is blocked due to an accident involving a dustcart and a car. 

Traffic is slow in the area.

Essex chip shop owner wants government to 'intervene' over private parking firm charges

Speaking after losing today's Supreme Court case, Barry Beavis said it was the end of the road legally, but still hoped the government would "intervene": 

There's no legal recourse to go to the European Court of Justice, but I think the government needs to introduce a single code of practice for private parking firms."

Barry Beavis
Parking tickets: How to challenge a private parking fine

Has Barry Beavis's story left you wondering how you can challenge a private parking fine? 

BBC Watchdog's Prof Margaret Griffiths has put together a video taking you through the steps you can take.

Watch it here.

A parking ticket
Getty Images
Chip shop owner brands Supreme Court ruling 'dangerous'

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Essex chip shop owner, Barry Beavis, has just told me today's Supreme Court ruling is "very dangerous". 

Parking fines
BBC

Speaking to me just after he left court, Mr Beavis said: "The court has decided these charges are allowed because they're not excessive, so what's excessive, £250?"

"The Supreme Court has today given permission for parking companies to rip down their £85 parking charge signs and fine what they like", Mr Beavis added. 

Supreme ruling paves way for 'ticketers to take over from clampers', RAC claims

Commenting on the news that Barry Beavis has lost his Supreme Court case against ParkingEye Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said:

Steve Gooding
RAC Foundation

This opens the door for parking companies to increase their penalty demands and leaves the onus on motorists to fight sky-high charges on a case by case basis."

Steve GoodingDirector of the RAC Foundation
How one Essex parking fine ended up at the UK's highest court

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

Barry Beavis was fined £85 for overstaying the allotted two hoursof free parking at the Riverside Retail car park in Chelmsford in April 2013, so how did we get to where we are today?

Barry Beavis
BBC
  • Mr Beavis first challenged the charge unsuccessfully at Cambridge County Court in May 2014 
  • In April 2015 he took his claim to theCourt of Appeal which was also dismissed
  • Today, the UK's highest court agreed with the previous two rulings and he lost his appeal
Supreme Court parking fine update

Jack Warren

BBC Local Live

I've just tried calling Barry Beavis to find out what he makes of the Supreme Court's ruling today. 

I was unable to get through, but we'll let you know how he's feeling as soon as we're able to get hold of him.

Essex 'unfair' parking fine dismissed at Supreme Court

An Essex chip shop owner has lost a Supreme Court battle over parking charges. 

Supreme Court
PA

Barry Beavis, 47, who owns The Happy Haddock in Billericay, launched legal action against private car park operators after he was charged £85 for overstaying a two hour free parking limit. 

He previously had his challenge dismissed at a county court and the Court of Appeal, but today suffered a further defeat at the Supreme Court.

BreakingEssex chip shop owner loses Supreme Court appeal over parking fine

An Essex chip shop owner has lost an appeal at the UK's highest court over parking charges. 

More details to follow.

Southend taxi driver accused of locking young woman in his car in dispute over 20p

Southend Echo

A young woman says she was left distraught after claiming she was locked in a cab because she was 20p short of her fare.  

