The force said it couldn't go into further details due to the investigation.
Weather: A cloudy and wet bonfire night
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
A cloudy and wet and windy bonfire night with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, gradually clearing from the west during the evening, finally drying up in east Essex around 20:30.
Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds easing later, minimum 13C (55F). Tomorrow is looking dry and bright at first, but a further band of cloud and rain will spread from the west around the middle of the day.
Greater Anglia reporting delays on Stansted Airport line
Greater Anglia says commuters heading towards Stansted should expect delays of up to 20 minutes due to an earlier train fault at Bethnal Green.
Problems have been reported on the A12 northbound in Chelmsford between J18 for Danbury and the Boreham interchange, with congestion also affecting J17. It's because of an accident involving two cars and a lorry.
Taxi boss murder trial: Victim's family 'utterly devastated'
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Allan Frampton's family released a statement after the verdict, saying they are "utterly devastated" by the way he was "cruelly and spinelessly" taken from them.
Nasser Rezaie’s callous bid for revenge has not only robbed us of a loving father and grandfather, it’s turned our life and his own children's lives upside down. Now we have found justice for him and he can rest in peace.”
Taxi boss murder trial: Wife recorded threats
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Jane Rezaie had told the court she moved out in 2014 after telling her husband about the affair. She said he punched her and threw her belongings down the stairs.
She met Rezaie (pictured) at a Sainsbury's café last June and made a recording of the threats he made about killing her lover, which was played to the court.
Jurors were also played a voicemail message left by Rezaie for his wife: "Every day, every hour, I am thinking about the promise I made you in Sainsbury's. I will do it".
Taxi boss murder trial: Attack was caught on CCTV
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Jane Rezaie began a relationship with Mr Frampton, from Hatfield Peverel, who maintained some of the family firm's taxis, in 2012.
Jurors heard tracking devices fitted to Mrs Rezaie's car sent location alerts to the defendant's mobile phone.
Mr Frampton died from multiple injuries after being hit several times by the car in Osea Way. The attack was caught on private CCTV cameras in the street.
Taxi boss murder trial: Jury returns guilty verdict after three hours
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Nasser Rezaie, 63, repeatedly ran over Allan Frampton with his silver Mercedes in May, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
Mr Frampton (pictured), who had been in a relationship with Rezaie's wife, died from multiple injuries.
Rezaie denied murder but accepted killing the 60-year-old divorced grandfather. The jury took three hours to convict him of murder.
BreakingTaxi boss found guilty of murder
Taxi firm boss Nasser Rezaie has been found guilty of the murder of his wife's lover by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.
More to follow.
Colchester United sell out FA Cup tickets
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Colchester United says they've sold out their ticket allocation for the FA Cup first round trip to Wealdstone on Saturday.
This will be the third meeting between the U’s and Wealdstone in the FA Cup. The U’s suffered a 1-0 defeat away from home in 1949, but enjoyed a 4-0 home success at Layer Road in 1983.
Wealdstone are currently 17th in National League South.
Travel: Accident closes A1707 in Great Yeldham
BBC Travel
The A1707 Ridgeway Road is closed in Great Yeldham in both directions because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Missing Gordon Wilson: Family thanks volunteers
Thomas Magill
BBC Essex
The daughters of missing 82-year-old Gordon Wilson have thanked volunteers for helping to search for their father, and say they are touched by the large turnout.
Gillian and Lesley told me that although their father is a resilient man, they are preparing for the worst.
Mr Wilson, who suffers from vascular dementia, was last seen by neighbours 10 days ago.
Public help in search for missing Gordon Wilson
Thomas Magill
BBC Essex
Around 30 members of the public have turned up to search for the missing 82-year-old Gordon Wilson.
Officers say a man fitting his description was seen getting off a bus in Halstead. A search is taking place around the town at the moment.
Mr Wilson, from Leaden Roding, was last seen on 25 October.
Woman tied up during burglary
Police are searching for three suspects who bound a woman's feet with tape and stole a four-figure sum of cash at about 12:50 yesterday.
A 67-year-old woman was taking her rubbish out in Chestnut Way, Takeley, when the men dragged her inside, bound her feet, covered her mouth with a cloth and hit her before stealing the money, jewellery and alcohol.
The suspects are described as having a tanned appearance, with brown hair and spoke some Romanian. Police say they were driving a small silver car.
Headlines: Stansted passenger speaks of security concerns in Egypt and jury retires in murder case
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex:
A passenger who was due to fly from Stansted to Sharm El-Sheikh says she witnessed "lax security" at the Egyptian airport and understands why the government suspended all flights there
The jury in the murder trial of Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie has retired to consider its verdict
Essex Police is about to conduct a search in Halstead for the missing Essex pensioner Gordon Wilson who was last seen on 25 October
Public asked to help find missing pensioner
Thomas Magill
BBC Essex
Volunteers are being asked to help search for the missing Essex pensioner Gordon Wilson.
The eighty-two-year-old, from Leaden Roding, was last seen on 25 October. Officers say a man fitting his description was seen getting off a bus in Halstead. A search is due to take place in the town this afternoon.
Travel: Lorry sheds load causing lane closure on M25
BBC Travel
A lane has been closed on the M25 on the exit slip road to M11 northbound at J27. Drivers are warned that traffic is already heavy.
Travel expert confident Stansted flights to Sharm will resume soon
Richard Smith
BBC Essex
Simon Calder, The Independent's Travel Editor, has been at Stansted this morning and told BBC Essex people who are due to fly to Sharm el-Sheikh within the next month have "every possibility of travelling."
The travel expert is confident that flights will resume once security at the airport has been tightened up.
He said it is "absolutely unprecedented" for the British government to cancel flights to a such a mainstream tourist destination.
Jury retires in Chelmsford murder trial
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
I’m at Chelmsford Crown Court as the jury retires to consider its verdict in the murder trial of taxi company boss Nasser Rezaie.
The 64-year-old admits he was at the wheel of his car when it hit Allan Frampton in Osea Way in Chelmsford on 9 May. Mr Frampton was having an affair with his wife Jane.
He’s denied however that he intended to kill the 60-year-old mechanic, insisting the incident was an accident.
Travel: Lane on M11 near Harlow closed for recovery work
BBC Travel
One lane has been closed on the M11 southbound between J7 for Harlow and J6 for the M25 because of recovery work.
Colchester man praises Sharm el-Sheikh security
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A man from Colchester has told the BBC he has travelled to Sharm el-Sheikh many times and always found the airport security to be thorough.
You go through two x-ray machines and then even just before you're going to board the plane they randomly pull out people to check your hand luggage literally just as you're queuing to board."
Travel: Accident closes M25 slip road for Lakeside
BBC Travel
There's been an accident involving two cars on the exit slip road anticlockwise on the M25 at J30 for Lakeside. The road has been closed and drivers should expect delays.
Bird strike forces diversion to Stansted
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
We've learned a flight had to be diverted to Stansted Airport this morning as a result of a bird strike.
The captain of the easyJet flight from Southend to Alicante decided to divert there as a precaution.
A spokesman for the airline said the aircraft was undergoing engineering inspections and passengers had been put on a replacement aircraft to continue their journey.
Woman suffers serious head injuries in crash
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a 24-year-old pedestrian was left with serious head injuries following a collision with a car in Westcliff.
It happened at 20:00 last night on the A127 Prince Avenue at the crossroads with Hobleythick Lane.
She is being treated in the Royal London Hospital. A 44-year-old man is helping police with their investigation.
Pennie confident of Olympic success
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Waltham Abbey's Fiona Pennie says she believes she has the ability to win a medal at the Rio Olympics next year.
Pennie was selected for Team GB for the K1 slalom canoeing event yesterday. She will go to Rio to compete in a test event at the end of this month.
Easyjet asks Stansted passengers to check website for latest info
Charlie Jones
BBC Local Live
Easyjet says it doesn't know whether its scheduled flights will go ahead tomorrow from Stansted to Sharm-el-Sheikh.
A spokeswoman told me the company's waiting to hear from the government about security concerns before it makes a decision.
They said passengers should check the website this afternoon for the latest information, but they will also receive a text or an email if their flight is cancelled.
Memorial for murdered policeman to be unveiled
Charlie Jones
BBC Local Live
A memorial stone will be unveiled tomorrow at a service commemorating PC Ian Dibell, who was murdered by a gunman in Clacton whist off duty in July 2012.
PC Dibell’s family will be attending the service along with his loved ones, friends and police colleagues.
The ceremony will take place at 13:20 in the Sensory Gardens at Marine Parade West.
Costa Coffee to spend £36m on new roasting plant...in Basildon
Southend United injury woes
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Southend United have several injury problems ahead of their FA Cup first round match at Scunthorpe United this weekend.
The Blues will be missing the injured Anthony Wordsworth and Gary Deegan, whilst Joe Pigott and John White remain doubtful.
Taxi boss murder trial: Essex police to be investigated
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Following the conviction of Nasser Rezaie for murder, Essex Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
EasyJet will bring passengers from Egypt to Stansted tomorrow
Charlie Jones
BBC Local Live
EasyJet has just released a statement saying it will bring back customers from Sharm el-Sheikh to Stansted and other airports tomorrow.
A spokeswoman said outbound flights from Stansted to Sharm el-Sheikh won't resume until November 13.
She said that any passenger who is booked to travel in the next 14 days and no longer wishes to travel can receive a refund or change their date or destination.
Travel: Lard clean-up underway on M25 slip road on to M11
BBC Travel
An "extensive specialist clean-up" is under way on the M11 northbound link road to the M25 clockwise after a lorry shed its load of lard.
The incident happened about five hours ago. A diversion is in place via the M25 anticlockwise to J26 to then rejoin clockwise.
Taxi boss murder trial: CPS pays tribute to Jane Rezaie
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Doug Mackay from the Crown Prosecution Service in the east of England has described Nasser Rezaie's actions as “a tragic case of revenge”:
Cook calls his side 'inconsistent' after Pakistan defeat
Essex batsman and England cricket captain Alastair Cook has blamed "lapses in concentration" for England's defeat against Pakistan.
MP calls on Government intervention at Colchester General Hospital
Daily Gazette
Colchester's MP has said it is now down to the government to rescue the town'stroubled hospital trust.
Taxi boss murder trial: Police say Rezaie 'caused devastation'
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie will be sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of murder earlier this afternoon.
After the verdict was returned, Det Ch Insp Marina Ericson said she was pleased that the jury had come to this decision.
Shed load of lard behind M25 slip road closure
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Earlier we told you about traffic problems on the M25 northbound slip road on to the M11. We've just seen the cause of those problems... Slippery.
Travel: Very slow traffic on A12
BBC Travel
Basildon Echo
Millions of cups of coffee drunk in Costa coffee shops across the world each year will be made from beans roasted in Basildon as part of a £36million investment.
Harlow teenager praised for handing in wallet
A teenager has been praised by police for handing in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds which belonged to a homeless man.
Charlie Manly, 15, made the chance discovery on a street in Harlow. It turns out a homeless man had been given the £285 to turn his life around.
Insp Paul Maleary, who's in this picture with Charlie, told BBC Essex he's done a fantastic thing for the community.