He is one of the most recognisable football fans in the country, and Colchester United have been told they will receive a special welcome from Wealdstone Football Club’s most famous supporter tomorrow.
'Significant' repairs confirmed for Clacton's 100-year-old bridge
By Jack Warren
Interview: 'I'm scarred for life because of what they've done to me'
Gavin Fischer
BBC Essex
Last summer Wayne Ingold suffered horrific burns after two teenagers threw acid into his face.
Today his both attackers were jailed; Aarron Isaac,19, from Lewisham for 10 years and 16-year-old Jake McCabe from London for six years.
Mr Ingold told us he "doesn't know" if he could forgive his attackers. Listen below:
Coach driver sentenced over death of 96-year-old pedestrian
Jodie Smith
BBC News
A coach driver from Brightlingsea has been banned from driving for a year after hitting a 96-year-old woman who was crossing the street.
Kenneth Reeves, 61, of Fordwich Road, failed to see Nora Hewitt on East Hill in Colchester in January.
Reeves, who admitted causing death by careless driving, was also given a 12-month community order.
Weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain tonight
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Tonight will be rather cloudy with the chance of patchy rain at first, but soon turning drier with clear intervals developing for a time.
Minimum temperature: 13C (55F).
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with some outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy for a time.
Jail for lorry driver caught smuggling millions of cigarettes behind crates of pears
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
A lorry driver who was caught smuggling more than 146 million cigarettes into the UK hidden behind crates of rotting pears is starting a prison sentence today.
Customs officers found seven million cigarettes when they stopped a vehicle off the M25 near Waltham Abbey last year.
HM Revenue and Customs says Hans Verhoeven, who runs a transport company in Belgium, admitted making 18 other such trips, and was jailed for six years and 10 months.
Pensioner dies after reversing car collision in Colchester
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a reversing car in Colchester earlier today.
Essex Police says the 91-year-old was walking along Alefounder Close at around 09:00 when she was involved in the collision with a Ford Mondeo.
The woman was taken to Colchester Hospital with head injuries, where she later died.
Witham acid attack: Teenager pens apology to victim
Gavin Fischer
BBC Essex
The victim of an acid attack in Witham has told us one of the teenagers responsible wrote him a letter of apology.
Wayne Ingold says he was in "disbelief" after learning about the note: "He [Jake McCabe] wants to know if in time I will forgive him.... But can I? At the moment, no."
The pair were sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this afternoon.
Here are your top stories for Essex:
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex:
Witham acid attack: Sentencing details for jailed teenagers
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Today two teenagers were been jailed for a "sickening" acid attack which left a man with horrific burns in Witham.
Aarron Isaac (pictured left, and in a police efit on the right), 19, of Elverson Road, Lewisham has been sentenced to five years and Jake McCabe, 16, from London, must spend three years in detention.
After serving their prison sentences, the pair will spend a further five years and three years respectively on licence. Both had denied any involvement in the attack.
Southend prepare for 'tough' FA Cup match
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Southend United manager Phil Brown has told me advancing to the third round of this season’s FA Cup will be "tough".
The Blues are away to fellow League One side Scunthorpe tomorrow and are boosted by the return of Adam Barrett and Myles Weston from injury.
Last year Brown's side were knocked out in the first round of the tournament.
Wealdstone Raider can't wait for Colchester United FA Cup tie
Daily Gazette
A historic bridge in Clacton will be closed this winter while "significant" repair works are carried out.
The 100-year-old Venetian Bridge near Clacton Pier currently has an emergency tower underneath it after a small piece of facade came away last year.
Tendring District Council says the work to the landmark is "needed to guarantee the future of the structure."
Ian Dibell: Tributes paid to policeman who made the 'ultimate sacrifice'
Flowers have been laid next to a memorial stone for murdered PC Ian Dibell, who was today remembered at a ceremony in Clacton attended by David Cameron.
The UKIP MP for the town, Douglas Carswell, posted this picture on his Instagram account:
M11 reopens more than 24 hours after lorry spills lard
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
The M11 link with the M25 has now fully reopened more than 24 hours after a lorry shed its load of lard on the motorway.
A specialist contractor was brought in to remove the fatty substance off the road.
You can keep up to date with the latest travel news for Essex here.
Weather: Becoming drier this afternoon
BBC Weather
Becoming drier this afternoon with some brighter intervals too. Despite a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year.
Maximum Temperature: 17C (63F).
Missing Gordon Wilson could have 'fallen over' in Sible Hedingham
Two motorcyclists who stopped to help an elderly man, believed to be missing pensioner Gordon Wilson, are being asked to contact Essex Police.
It's thought the men and a pedestrian helped Mr Wilson after he fell over in Halstead Road, Sible Hedingham, on 25 October.
The 82-year-old from Leaden Roding, who has dementia, has been missing from his home for almost two weeks.
Ian Dibell: The day an off-duty police officer lost his life
This afternoon a remembrance stone has been unveiled for PC Ian Dibell, who was shot dead in Clacton in 2012.
We've been looking back at the day the 41-year-old lost his life:
Watch: David Cameron unveils remembrance stone for PC Ian Dibell
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
David Cameron has paid tribute to one of the country's "finest policeman", PC Ian Dibell, who was murdered in Clacton in 2012.
A short while ago the prime minister unveiled a remembrance stone for PC Dibell.
Ian Dibell: PM says memorial is 'poignant' reminder of police commitment
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
David Cameron is currently speaking at a memorial service for murdered police officer, PC Ian Dibell.
The prime minster told guests police memorials are a "poignant reminder of what our police do to protect us day in day out".
Video: David Cameron arrives in Clacton for special memorial service
David Cameron is at a special memorial service for PC Ian Dibell who was shot dead in Clacton in 2012.
Watch the prime minster arrive below:
Prime Minister in attendance as Ian Dibell memorial stone unveiled
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
The prime minister has arrived in Clacton to take part in a memorial service for PC Ian Dibell, an off-duty Essex Police officer who was killed by a gunman in 2012.
A memorial stone will be unveiled shortly.
BreakingDavid Cameron attends memorial for Clacton murdered policeman
The prime minister, David Cameron, has arrived in Clacton to attend a memorial service for murdered Essex Police officer Ian Dibell.
More details to follow.
Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex this lunchtime:
Witham acid attack: Wayne Ingold suffered 'agonising burning'
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
As he was sentencing the teenagers for throwing acid in Wayne Ingold's face, Judge David Turner described the "agonising burning" the 57 year old suffered.
Mr Ingold has previously spoken of his "year of hell" following the attack, which happened outside the block of flats where he lived.
Judge David Turner told Chelmsford Crown Court acid was a "particularly unpleasant weapon" which had left Mr Ingold with a "string of grave burns to his face, chest, shoulder and arm".
Witham acid attack: 'Utterly terrifying experience' for victim
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
Chelmsford Crown Court judge David Turner described the attack carried out by Isaac and McCabe as "a grave and despicable crime".
Wayne Ingold, 57, was not the intended victim of the attack, which happened outside his home in August 2014.
Mr Ingold "suffered an utterly terrifying and traumatic experience on his doorstep which he will never and can never forget", Judge Turner said.
Teenagers jailed for acid attack in mistaken identity case
Samantha Dalton
BBC Essex
A man and a 16-year-old boy from London have been jailed for throwing acid at a man in Witham last year.
Aarron Isaac, 19, of Elverson Road, Lewisham, has been given a 10 year sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court, half of which he will serve in prison.
Judge David Turner lifted an order banning the naming of 16-year-old Jake McCabe, who was sentenced to six years, half of which will be served in custody.
BreakingWitham acid attack: Teens sentenced for 'grave and despicable crime'
Two teenage boys have been jailed for carrying out an acid attack in a case of mistaken identity in Witham.
More to follow.
Police appeal after woman knocked off bike on Canvey
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A driver involved in a collision with a bike on Canvey Island yesterday is being asked to contact Essex Police.
An 18-year-old woman was treated in hospital for cuts and bruises after she was knocked off her bike in Long Road at about 15:15, police say.
The force now wants to speak to the driver of the car who stopped briefly at the scene in a bronze or orange vehicle.
In pictures: How do you remove lard off an Essex motorway?
Yesterday the M11 link to the M25 really was a slip road after a lorry shed dozens of bags of lard.
A private contractor is using "specialist equipment" to clean the motorway and remove any traces of the fatty substance.
The clockwise side of the slip road is still closed.
Ian Dibell: Police chief prepares for 'sombre day'
The chief constable of Essex Police, Stephen Kavanagh, will be one of many attending a memorial service for PC Ian Dibell, who was shot dead in Clacton back in 2012.
Riverside Leisure Centre outdoor pool to be turned into temporary car park
Essex Chronicle
Chelmsford City Council has applied to build a temporary car park over its leisure centre's outdoor pool – just days after publishing the consultation results into a planned £25m revamp.
Interview: 'I feel sick when I look in the mirror'
BBC Essex
A woman says looking at her body makes her "feel sick", despite losing more than 16 stone (101kg) in weight.
Arzue Crowe, 44, from Boreham, lost the weight after a gastric band was fitted in 2009.
She says she's been told she'll have to wait two years to get the excess skin removed, despite being in pain. This is her story:
Anticlockwise M11 link to M25 reopens after lard spill
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Highways England says part of the M25 slip road to the M11 is now open, on the anticlockwise side, after a lorry shed its load of lard yesterday.
The clockwise side of the slip road is still closed.
Missing Gordon Wilson: CCTV released
CCTV pictures have been released of pensioner Gordon Wilson who has been missing from his home in Leaden Roding since 25 October.
Mr Wilson was spotted on cameras at Chelmsford's bus station (pictured), and officers say a man fitting the 82-year-old's description was later seen getting off a bus in Halstead.
Yesterday 34 members of the public joined Essex Police in the town to search for Mr Wilson.
Easyjet statement on Sharm el-Sheikh flight cancellations
Easyjet says it's working with the UK government to bring stranded passengers back from Sharm el-Sheikh, after rescue flights were suspended by Egyptian authorities.
Sharm el-Sheikh flight to Stansted cancelled
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Easyjet has confirmed in the last few moments that a flight scheduled to bring back stranded passengers from the Egyptian resort to Stansted Airport will no longer operate.
The comes comes as Egyptian authorities suspend UK airlines from flying into Sharm el-Sheikh.
The flight back to Essex was due to arrive at 20:10 tonight.
UK flights from Sharm el-Sheikh halted
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Easyjet has just announced that rescue flights for British holidaymakers stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh "have been suspended by the Egyptian authorities".
One Easyjet plane is due back to Stansted airport from Sharm today between 20:00 and 21:00.
We'll bring you more details as we get them.
Southend looks to get into the Christmas spirit
It may be a dull November morning, but there are only 49 more sleeps to Christmas, and they're getting in the spirit down in Southend.
Colchester prepare 'mentally' for FA Cup tie at Wealdstone
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Colchester United forward Gavin Massey is confident the team will be in the right frame of mind as they try to avoid an upset in the FA Cup tomorrow.
The U’s are at non-league Wealdstone, who play in three divisions below them.
Massey told BBC Essex Sport having the "right mental attitude" will be just as important as their ability.
Travel: A13 problems after seven vehicle accident
One lane is blocked on the London-bound A13 at the Lakeside junction for the M25.
Full travel updates for Essex here.