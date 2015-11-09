BBC Local Live: Essex
Summary
- Taxi boss Nasser Rezaie jailed for 18 years for murdering love rival Allan Frampton
- Man charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in Loughton
- Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Chelmsford
- Updates for Monday, 9 November 2015
Live Reporting
By Jack Warren
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
That's all from us at Essex Live today, but we'll be back again tomorrow from 08:00.
Join us then for all the latest, news, sport, weather and travel.
Have a good evening.
Weather: A windy but dry night ahead for Essex
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
A windy night ahead but aside from the odd patch of light rain it will be largely dry. A lot of cloud around and staying very mild.
Minimum temperature: 13C (55F).
Mainly dry tomorrow morning but still very windy. There’ll be some outbreaks of rain through the afternoon.
Picture of the day: The wall that might be a bit bright for your house
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
It's not exactly your typical interior wallpaper, but today's "hero image" - the big photo at the top of the page - is taken inside the Grayson Perry house in Wrabness.
You can share your pictures of Essex with us via Twitter or email.
Allan Frampton's daughter says she feels "no hate" for taxi boss killer
Essex Chronicle
Essex Chronicle
The daughter of Allan Frampton who was murdered in a jealous rage by his lover's estranged husband says she does not hate her father's killer.
Headlines: Eystna Blunnie inquest begins and fourth man arrested after man has hand 'cut off' in Loughton
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are your top stories for Essex:
Esytna Blunnie's ex-partner had a previous record of domestic violence, inquest hears
Richard Daniel
BBC Look East
An inquest into the death of Eystna Blunnie has heard how her ex-partner had a record of domestic violence against previous partners.
Tony McLernon murdered the 19-year-old from Harlow in June 2012.
Today the investigating police officer in the case, Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, told jurors how McLernon had been assessed as "high risk".
Decision for a second Thames Crossing likely to be announced next year
Simon Dedman
BBC Essex
BBC Essex understands that a decision on a second Thames Crossing is likely to be announced in the new year.
The Conservative MP for Thurrock, Jackie Doyle-Price, has today released the results of a survey of 1,500 local residents asking what they think.
It showed 90% were in favour of a new crossing being built.
Three week inquest into Esytna Blunnie's death begins
Richard Daniel
BBC Look East
I'm in Chelmsford for the three-week inquest into the death of Eystna Blunnie, who was murdered by her ex-partner in Harlow more than three years ago,
The heavily pregnant 19-year-old was murdered by Tony McLernon in Harlow in June 2012. Since then her family have fought to have an inquest to investigate the circumstances leading up to her death.
Travel: Accident blocks Maldon Road in both directions
CCTV appeal: Can you identify man wanted in connection with alcohol theft?
Essex Police want to hear from you if you can identify this man in connection with the theft of alcohol from a shop in Southend.
The man entered Lonsdale Convenience Store in Lonsdale Road shortly before 15:20 on 25 October.
Police say he left the without paying for two cases of beer and a bottle of Bacardi.
Huge lock gates craned out of River Stort for repairs
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Work is under way to remove and repair four massive lock gates from the River Stort near Harlow.
Approximately 20-years-old, the gates will now be refurbished to ensure they don't allow leaks, having suffered wear and tear over the past two decades.
The gates each weigh between 2.8 and 3.5 tonnes, with the project costing approximately £180,000. Work is due to be completed by the end of November.
'Bricks and stones' are thrown at UKIP councillor
Jenni Hulse
BBC Essex
An investigation is continuing after a UKIP councillor allegedly had bricks and stones thrown at him in Thurrock.
James Baker, who represents East Tilbury, says he was set upon by a gang of four people when walking in Queen Elizabeth Avenue on Friday afternoon.
UKIP in Thurrock claims the attack was politically motivated. Anybody with information is asked to call 101.
Is it safe to go into the water yet? Clacton bathers warned after sea water fails inspection
Tendring District Council says "no stone will be left unturned" as it works to identify the source of its sea water quality issues.
Samples taken at the beach known as "Groyne 41" have recently failed new EU water quality guidelines.
Councillor Nick Turner said: "It is not ideal that we need to put a sign up about the water quality on one of our beaches – but it is only one."
Look out for two Essex teams in the FA Cup draw tonight
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Essex has two teams in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup tonight.
Colchester United, who beat non-league Wealdstone 6-2 on Saturday, are ball number 40 in the draw.
Braintree Town, who face a replay against Oxford next week, are number 32. You can watch the drive live on BBC Two at 19:00.
Further arrests made after man has hand 'cut off' in Loughton
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
A fourth man has been arrested after a man reportedly had his hand cut off in an attack in Loughton on Friday.
The victim, thought to be in his 20s, was out with friends when the assault happened in High Road.
Earlier, another man was charged with attempted murder, and two others have been released on police bail.
Neighbours worried for Tilbury woman, 90, who is 'targeted by yobs'
Your Thurrock
Worried neighbours fear yobs could be the death of a 90-year-old woman, after a gang repeatedly targeted her home.
Fire service holds mock theme park ride crash in Southend
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Essex Fire and Rescue has today released pictures of an exercise held at Southend's Adventure Island, which tested how crews deal with a major incident at the theme park.
The mock scenario was based on an explosion inside the park's ghost ride, which left the train derailed and multiple people "injured".
A spokesperson said: "Following the incident at Alton Towers recently we wanted to test our own techniques and capabilities if a major incident happened here in Essex."
Police 'pleased' with 18-year sentence for Chelmsford taxi boss
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Essex Police says it's "pleased" with the sentencing of Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie, who will spend a minimum of 18 years in prison for the murder of Allan Frampton.
Rezaie, 63, of Petersfield in Chelmsford, was found guilty of using his Mercedes to kill Mr Frampton, 60.
DCI Marina Ericson said: "My thoughts continue to be with Mr Frampton’s family. I hope this verdict and the fact that Rezaie will be imprisoned for a very long time will help them to rebuild their lives."
Concerns after reports of woman forced into car in Rochford
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
Police are concerned about a woman who appeared to be forced into a car in Rochford over the weekend.
A member of the public reported seeing an altercation between a man and a woman in a lay-by in Cherry Orchard Way on Saturday morning.
It was reported the woman was forced into a black BMW which drove off erratically towards Hockley.
Sixty-one staff at Essex County Council earn more than £100,000
Daily Gazette
Sixty-one staff at Essex County Council are earning more than £100,000, new figures show.
Weather: Dry, but cloudy afternoon for Essex
BBC Weather
This afternoon will remain dry and mild but mostly cloudy, with just a few brighter or sunnier interludes developing.
Winds will also remain brisk. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Colchester's FA Cup thriller in under 60 seconds...
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Eight goals were scored when Colchester took on National League South side Wealdstone FC on Saturday.
The U's won the game 6-2, and we've put together the highlights in under 60 seconds.
Travel: Clockwise M25 now clear following broken down vehicle
BBC Travel
Traffic is easing on the M25 clockwise at J30 for Lakeside following an earlier broken down vehicle.
You can stay up-to-date with the latest travel news for Essex here.
Headlines: Chelmsford taxi boss sentenced for murder and man charged following Loughton knife attack
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are the top stories for Essex this lunchtime:
Whole team 'responsible' for Southend's poor defensive record
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard says the whole team has to take responsibility for their poor defensive record.
The Blues were beaten 2-1 in the FA Cup at Scunthorpe and have now gone five matches without keeping a clean sheet.
Leonard told BBC Essex Sport the team's defensive record in the past few games "hadn't been good enough".
Travel: Delays on the clockwise M25 at Lakeside
BBC Travel
Traffic is queuing on the clockwise M25 at J30 for Lakeside following an earlier broken down vehicle.
Congestion is back to J29 for the A127.
Simon Cowell praises Essex X Factor contestants
Simon Cowell has branded two Essex X Factor contestants as "fantastic", following their successful performances at the weekend.
Louisa Johnson, 17, from Thurrock, tackled Michael Jackson's Billie Jean, while 19-year-old Che Chesterman, from Basildon, sang You Can't Hurry Love by The Supremes.
Taxi boss 'determined to have revenge' on love rival
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Sentencing Nasser Rezaie this morning, Chelmsford Crown Court judge Charles Gratwick said Rezaie was "determined to have revenge" on his estranged wife's new partner.
The 64-year-old (pictured right) was jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the murder of Allan Frampton (pictured left), who he ran over with his taxi.
Judge Gratwick said Rezaie had been waiting for the chance to exact revenge, adding: "You saw that opportunity and you took it."
Colchester's Bonne looks to keep place in team after four FA Cup goals
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Colchester United striker Macauley Bonne hopes he has proved a point to manager Tony Humes.
Bonne netted four goals in their 6-2 FA Cup first round win at Wealdstone on Saturday.
The striker has struggled for starts in the past month, but hopes he’ll keep his place in the team after his explosive return to the side.
Taxi boss will spend a minimum of 18 years in jail for murder
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for the murder of Allan Frampton.
The 64-year-old, of Petersfield in Chelmsford, used his Mercedes to kill his estranged wife's new partner in May.
Judge Charles Gratwick described Rezaie as a "bitter, twisted and dominating man".
BreakingChelmsford taxi boss jailed for murder of love rival
Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie has been jailed for 18 years for murdering love rival Allan Frampton.
Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie due to be sentenced for murder today
Charlotte Rose
BBC Essex
Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie is due to be sentenced today after being convicted of murdering a love rival.
The 64-year-old is due at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning following the guilty verdict of killing 60-year-old Allan Frampton last week.
Mr Frampton, from Hatfield Peverel, was in a relationship with Rezaie's estranged wife Jane. Rezaie ran over Mr Frampton six times in an incident that was captured on CCTV.
In case you missed it: The 11st Harlow dog who can eat 13 sausages in 30 seconds
Jodie Smith
BBC News
Meet Hagrid, an 11st (70kg) Leonberger who holds the Guinness World Record for "most items caught by a dog in 30 seconds".
His owners Sarah and David Woodthorpe-Evans, from Harlow, said they were now considering getting him an agent.
"We like showing him off," Mrs Woodthorpe-Evans told the BBC. "We go to all the dog shows purely to let people know about the breed."
Pedestrian taken to hopsital following Chelmsford bus crash
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
I have just spoken to the East of England Ambulance Service about the bus crash on Princes Road in Chelmsford earlier today.
The service told me it was called to the scene after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus, at around 06:30.
Paramedics treated a woman in her mid-20s who was found conscious and breathing. She has been taken to Broomfield Hospital for further treatment.
Burglars smash through cafe roof to steal Poppy Appeal collection
Southend Echo
Heartless thieves broke in through the roof of a Canvey cafe to steal a Poppy Appeal collection tin.
No Essex flights from Sharm el-Sheikh until Wednesday
Laura Safe
BBC Essex
Holidaymakers due to head home from Sharm el-Sheikh to Stansted Airport yesterday are now having to wait until Wednesday to get a flight.
The British government is refusing to allow planes to leave the Egyptian resort unless its own experts have conducted security checks.
Cliff Laysell, from Great Wakering, was due to fly home on Saturday and told BBC Essex: "I just want to get home safely."
Travel: Princes Road now clear following earlier bus crash
BBC Travel
Princes Road in Chelmsford has now cleared following the earlier bus crash.
Traffic is returning to normal.
Travel: Bus crash blocks Princes Road in Chelmsford
BBC Travel
Princes Road in Chelmsford is partially blocked due to recovery work following an earlier accident involving a bus.
Traffic is affected in both directions following the incident outside Chelmsford College.
Equaliser keeps Braintree in FA Cup first round
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Braintree Town manager Danny Cowley has told BBC Essex Sport his team "learned a lot" from their FA Cup first round tussle with League Two Oxford yesterday.
It finished 1-1, with the non-league side earning a replay courtesy of an equaliser from captain Kenny Davis.
Weather: Mild and dry day for Essex
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
It will be another mild and mainly dry day today, with some bright or sunny spells. Winds will strengthen through the morning.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).