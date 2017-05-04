BBC Local Live: Essex
Summary
- Updates for Thursday, 4 May, 2017
- Boys remain in 'life-threatening' condition after fire
- Burglars target house of medic who helped terror attack victims
- Autistic boy 'makes too much noise' at doctors' surgery
- Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures
- 'Dangerous predator' jailed for 20 years for sex offences
Live Reporting
By Orla Moore
All times stated are UK
VIDEO: Greater awareness of autism is needed
The mother of an autistic boy who was asked to leave a doctors' surgery has said there needs to be more awareness of the condition.
As we've reported, Zoe Coupland's son Tommy, three, had a meltdown after becoming distressed by the waiting room buzzer at East Hill Surgery in Colchester.
Reception staff asked them to leave as "nurses could not hear what they were doing".
Ms Coupland said she hopes that people can start to understand that autism is a real condition.
The doctors' surgery has been contacted for a comment.
Fascinating facts about local elections
If you're wondering why certain things do - and don't - happen on polling day, these fascinating facts may shed some light for you.
How the BBC reports polling day: The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather.
And if you've ever wondered why elections aren't held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays:
Jailed sex offender is a 'highly dangerous predator'
An investigating officer has praised the "relentless hard work" done in capturing a "highly dangerous sexual predator" who has been jailed.
As we've reported, Saulius Zilinskas, 41, of Laindon, was found guilty at Basildon Crown Court yesterday of three counts of rape, two of attempted rape, two counts of false imprisonment, two assaults and one count of sexual touching.
Ch Insp Scott Cannon, from Essex Police, said: "The streets are undoubtedly safer with him in prison.
"This was the right outcome for the victims and will hopefully encourage more people to come forward and report offences."
The offences related to attacks in February 2015 in Laindon and in January 2005 in London.
"Advanced forensic work was a significant factor in building the case against Zilinskas.
"I am proud of the relentless hard work and complete determination shown by my team, particularly the officer in the case, DC Grant Hawkins, who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous sex offender was convicted."
Man jailed for 20 years for sex offences
A man has been jailed for 20 years for sex offences against four women.
Saulius Zilinskas, 41, of Laindon, was found guilty at Basildon Crown Court yesterday of three counts of rape, two of attempted rape, two counts of false imprisonment, two assaults and one count of sexual touching.
Three of the women were assaulted in Laindon on 21, February 2015. Two of the attacks happened within 20 minutes of each others.
Yesterday's sentencing also related to the rape of another woman in London in January 2005.
Zilinskas was made subject to an eight-year extended licence.
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, before J29 for A127.
M25 Greater London - Queuing traffic and two lanes blocked on M25 anticlockwise before J29, A127 (Romford), because of an accident involving at least two cars and a lorry.
Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures
Greater Anglia says it has "no plans to reduce the number of Greater Anglia ticket offices to seven".
It released the statement after the RMT union said this morning that 57 ticket offices were to close, with only offices at London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport staying open.
The rail company said it was "reviewing responses to a public consultation about proposals to close seven little-used ticket offices" at Walton-on-the-Naze, Thorpe-le-Soken, Alresford, Great Bentley, Dovercourt, Harwich International and Great Chesterford.
It added it would "continue to consult with our colleagues and the trades unions on any proposed changes to ticket office arrangements".
Greater Anglia said there would be "no job losses as a result of the current proposals to close seven ticket offices".
The RMT union has responded saying it stands by its statement.
Cricket: Essex Eagles aim for a hat-trick of wins
Can Essex Eagles make it three wins out of three?
They're taking on Gloucestershire at Chelmsford in the latest round of the One-Day Cup.
The unbeaten side has retained the same 14-man squad that was on duty for the first two matches in the competition. Victories there carried the team into second place in the South Group.
So far this morning, they've lost the toss and have been put into bat.
Listen to the BBC's live coverage and follow updates here.
Police arrest 126 motorists for drink and drug driving
More than 125 motorists have been caught while under the influence of drugs or alcohol within a month.
Essex Police officers arrested 77 motorists for drink driving in April and 49 for drug driving.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J1A for A206 and J31 for A1306.
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise between J1a, A206 (Erith) and J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
'Major implications for jobs' if ticket offices close
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
At the moment we don't know what impact the reported closure of 57 ticket offices across the Greater Anglia route would have on jobs, but the RMT union believes it's significant.
It says the 64 ticket offices that currently operate have 358 staff. The offices are being reduced to just seven, it added.
According to the RMT "Greater Anglia have revealed that they intend to introduce revenue staff and place ticket vending machines at all stations with major implications for jobs and services".
We've contacted Greater Anglia to find out more.
VIDEO: Autistic boy 'too loud' for doctors' surgery
A mum, whose son is autistic and epileptic, has spoken of her shock after she was asked to leave her GP surgery.
Tommy Coupland, three, from Colchester, became distressed due to the waiting room buzzer.
His mum Zoe said they were asked to leave the East Hill Surgery because he was "being too loud".
The BBC has contacted the surgery for a comment.
Train ticket offices to close, says union
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A number of railway ticket offices on the Greater Anglia network are set to close, according to the RMT union.
It says the train operator is planning on closing 57 ticket offices, leaving just seven operating.
They are expected to stay open in London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport.
The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said he was "appalled at this planned attack on ticket offices and station staff across the Greater Anglia franchise, which would wipe out the vast bulk of these vital passenger services over the next year".
He added it would "fight" to "halt these disastrous plans".
We have contacted Greater Anglia for comment.
VIDEO: Lifesaver's house is burgled
A medic who helped victims caught up in the Westminster terror attack has been burgled.
Lee Quinlan and his partner Charlotte Powell were out for a couple of hours when they returned to their Wickford home to discover Mr Quinlan's Volkswagen Golf had been stolen, the patio doors had been smashed and their house had been ransacked.
Watches, jewellery and money were stolen.
Police are investigating the crime.
Fire-injured boys remain in 'life-threatening' condition
Two young boys who were hurt in a bungalow fire remain in a "life-threatening" condition.
The blaze broke out at a property on Beambridge Road, Pitsea, at 15:15 on bank holiday Monday.
Essex Police said the 10 and 13-year-old boys are being treated at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Detectives said the cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Thursday's weather: Cool, cloudy and breezy
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It's going to be a largely cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light patchy rain for some.
A brisk north-easterly wind will also persist through the day, suppressing temperatures and making it feel rather cool.
Highs of 13C (55F).
Winds will ease a little overnight and it will remain dry for many. However, there may be some further patchy rain at times for some.
Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
Good morning Essex
Kate Scotter
BBC News
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage.
Polls are open for the Essex County Council elections.
More than one million people in Essex can vote today and there are a total of 362 candidates standing across the county.
Although if you live in Southend and Thurrock, you have no elections today until June when we all go to the polls for the general election.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news for the county until 18:00.
First up, let's take a look at the weather.