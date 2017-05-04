The mother of an autistic boy who was asked to leave a doctors' surgery has said there needs to be more awareness of the condition.

As we've reported, Zoe Coupland's son Tommy, three, had a meltdown after becoming distressed by the waiting room buzzer at East Hill Surgery in Colchester.

Reception staff asked them to leave as "nurses could not hear what they were doing".

Ms Coupland said she hopes that people can start to understand that autism is a real condition.

The doctors' surgery has been contacted for a comment.