M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, between J27 for M11 and J28 for A1023 Brook Street.

M25 Essex - Queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J27 M11 and J28, A1023 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of a rolling road-block and an accident involving three vehicles.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time