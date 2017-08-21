Investigations continue into cause of Basildon fire.Posted at 10:02 Eyewitnesses to a massive fire at a warehouse in Basildon have praised the emergency services for their response.Essex Fire & RescueCrews were called to the blaze, in Festival Way, early yesterday. The P2P Mailing packaging and distribution centre was completely destroyed.Mollie Houliston spotted the fire as she was on her way home from the V Festival: "The police were amazing."They were at the end of every road, nicely redirecting everyone, trying to get everyone back to their hotels safe."An investigation is taking place into the cause of the blaze.
By Philippa Taylor
A perfect weekend for Suffolk speedway
There were wins for both Ipswich Witches and Mildenhall Fen Tigers at the weekend as their seasons head towards the final lap.
The Witches won 51-39 at Workington Comets on Saturday night to make it four victories in a row, keeping them second in the Championship League table.
Yesterday, Mildenhall number one Connor Mountain scored a 15-point maximum as his side thumped Lakeside Hammers 55-34 at West Row in the National League.
Man dies following Harlow fight
A man who was taken to hospital after a fight in Harlow, has now died.
Police were called to the Poplar Kitten Pub on Thursday night.
A 48-year old local man had suffered a head injury and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
He died over the weekend.
Two men have been arrested and released on bail as investigations continue.
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning Essex
Hello and thanks for joining us as we start a new week of regular updates from across the county.
We'll be hearing praise for the emergency services after yesterday's massive warehouse fire in Basildon.
And a man who was taken to hospital after a fight in Harlow last week has now died.
If there's anything we're not mentioning which you think the rest of the county would be interested in, we'd love to hear from you - contact us via the "Get involved" button at the top of this page.
What's the weather got in store for us? Lucy Martin will be along next to tell us all.