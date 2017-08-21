Eyewitnesses to a massive fire at a warehouse in Basildon have praised the emergency services for their response.

Essex Fire & Rescue

Crews were called to the blaze, in Festival Way, early yesterday.

The P2P Mailing packaging and distribution centre was completely destroyed.

Mollie Houliston spotted the fire as she was on her way home from the V Festival: "The police were amazing.

"They were at the end of every road, nicely redirecting everyone, trying to get everyone back to their hotels safe."

An investigation is taking place into the cause of the blaze.