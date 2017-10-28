BBC Local Live: Essex

Posted at 10:58 Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwiseBBC News TravelM25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.M25 Essex - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A127 Essex westbound
A127 Essex westbound severe accident, between A176 Upper Mayne Billericay and High Road North.
A127 Essex - A127 Southend Arterial Road in Laindon closed westbound between Billericay and Fortune Of War, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M11 Cambridgeshire southbound
M11 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A505 and J8 for A120.
M11 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed on M11 southbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident involving an overturned vehicle is.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
