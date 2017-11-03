BBC Local Live: Essex

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe accident: A128 Essex both ways

BBC News Travel

A128 Essex both ways severe accident, at A1013 Stanford Road.

A128 Essex - A128 Brentwood Road in Orsett closed and very slow traffic at Orsett Cock, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top