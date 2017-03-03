Dorset and Hampshire Live: Friday 3 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Popular attraction Bournemouth Balloon axed
- Bournemouth man jailed for lump hammer murder
- Boy, 15, bailed after pupil slashed with penknife
- Southampton pool shut over 'building concerns'
- Updates from Friday 3 March
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all for today...
The BBC Local Live service for Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight will resume at 08:00 on Monday.
You can still get in touch by email , on our Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset .
Beaches to close for dredging works
Annual dredging works are to take place in West Bay and Lyme Regis this month.
Eight days of pumping and beach replenishment works will begin at West Bay on Saturday 11 March.
Work at Lyme Regis begins on Saturday 20 March and will last 10 days.
Both beaches will be closed during the works, although West Bay's main pier will remain open.
Car stolen in house burglary
A Mercedes car has been stolen during a burglary at a house in Totton.
The house in Long Beech Drive was broken into and ransacked on Wednesday evening.
As well as the grey CLS 220, thieves stole a TV, a safe containing £2,000, a Breitling watch, jewellery and car keys.
Condor Ferries Liberation sailings cancelled due to 'unsafe wave heights'
A34 crash driver jailed
A driver who met the partner of a man he killed in a head-on crash has been jailed for more than three years.
Lewis Stratford crashed through the central reservation of the A34, a major road which starts in Hampshire, while arguing with his girlfriend on the phone.
The 24-year-old collided with a BMW driven by Gavin Roberts, 28, who died in the crash on 11 June last year near Compton, Oxford.
Stratford met his victim's girlfriend Meg Williamson after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
At Reading Crown Court he was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail, and banned from driving for four years and 10 months.
Tractor stolen from Dorset farm
A tractor has been stolen from a farm in west Dorset.
Police are appealing for information after the theft from the farm near Halstock last week.
It is believed to have happened between 17:00 GMT on Friday 24 February and 07:00 on Saturday 25 February.
The tractor is a new blue Holland Tractor T50/60 with the registration of HF11 FSS and was driven through a padlocked metal farm gate and southbound toward Winyards Cap on the A358.
Travel: Crash on M3
Woman injured in car crash dies
A woman injured in a collision in Odiham on Saturday has died.
The 31-year-old from Hook was injured in the single-vehicle crash on the A287 in the early hours of 25 February.
Police said the woman, who was a passenger in the car, died yesterday morning.
A 22-year-old man who was also in the car suffered minor injuries and another man, aged 28, was seriously injured but has since left hospital.
Police said a 22-year-old man from Camberley had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Travel: Emergency gas repairs
Flood alert for Poole Harbour
Magic moments from FA People's Cup
#PeoplesCup
Cheeky chips, celebrations and managerial sackings - watch 10 magic moments from the first round of the FA People's Cup......
You'll be able to watch a highlights programme from the first round of the nationwide five-a-side competition on the iPlayer from 06:00 GMT Saturday, 4 March and on the red button from 14:10 GMT on Saturday and throughout the weekend.
Walk in Jane Austen's footsteps
Fans of Jane Austen are being given the chance to follow her footsteps with a new walk trail.
The Writers’ Way trail will mean walkers, cyclists and horse riders can see all the sights taken in by the famous author while she lived in Hampshire.
It is the first of many Hampshire County Council celebrations to mark the 200-year anniversary of Austen’s death.
The trail starts in Chawton, the village where Austen lived while writing popular novels including Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Emma.
Work on the 13-mile trail included major resurfacing of bridleways and byways and cost £131,000.
Funds were divided between Hampshire County Council, the Department for Transport’s Local Sustainable Transport Fund and East Hampshire District Council.
'Hazardous liquid' containers wash up on Isle of Wight beaches
Seaside balloon axed after damage
The tethered balloon, which flew 150m (492ft) above Bournemouth, was removed for repairs in June.Read more
BEWARE: Fake appeal to find 'stolen Saints scarves' from cup final
New 'garden village' expected for Hampshire after judge ruling
'Time is running out' - Howe
Manchester United v Bournemouth (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that "time is running out" for his team to halt their recent slump.
They are winless in 2017, have taken a total of two points from their last seven matches, and are just four points above the relegation zone.
"We need all our players to excel to have any chance in this game," Howe said earlier today.
"That has been the frustrating thing in recent weeks, where we have not quite got the performances individually and collectively that we want."
Read more here.
Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry 'delayed by 30 minutes'
Police release warning to drivers as heavy rainfall expected all day
Former Hampshire policeman killed in Shoreham air disaster 'extraordinary'
Maurice Abrahams was working as a chauffeur and was on his way to pick up a bride on her wedding day when the crash happened in West Sussex.
Witnesses previously said Mr Abrahams gave way to another car moments before the crash, but then his Daimler was hit as he waited at traffic lights.
Leading his funeral in September 2015 , Father Martin Morgan told the BBC the 76-year-old former soldier and police officer gave service to his country and the community, and it was believed his last actions were to save other people.
He said: "Maurice was one of those people who was always around and would always speak and always smile and did a lot of work to make life easier. He was a man who just gave."
He described him as a "unique", "extraordinary" and "special" man who always dressed immaculately.
Shoreham pilot 'wasn't trained for escape manoeuvre'
The final report into the Shoreham air disaster in which 11 people were killed has been published.
Principal inspector Julian Firth said: "The aircraft crashed because at the top of its aerobatic manoeuvre it was too low to complete it."
The report said pilot Andy Hill carried out the manoeuvre at less than maximum thrust , and it would have been possible to abort it safely at the apex of the loop but he had not been trained in the escape manoeuvre which might have got him out of trouble.
The report also said the risk assessment "was not suitable and sufficient to manage the risks to the public", and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) did not require to see or approve risk assessments before issuing a permission to hold a flying display.
Pilot Mr Hill, 52, from Hertfordshire, was the subject of a manslaughter investigation by Sussex Police and interviewed under caution.
Breaking'Pilot errors' led to Shoreham air crash
Pilot errors and ineffective measures to protect the public led to the deaths of 11 men when a vintage jet crashed on to a dual carriageway during the Shoreham air show , investigators say.
Among those killed was former Hampshire Constabulary policeman Maurice Abrahams.
In its final report, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch listed a series of failings that led to the disaster.
The Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27, destroying vehicles and bursting into flames on 22 August 2015.
A further 13 people, including the pilot Andy Hill, sustained injuries.
Final report due into Shoreham air disaster which killed former Hampshire policeman
The families of the 11 men who died in the Shoreham air disaster - including a former Hampshire Constabulary policeman - are preparing to hear the final report from investigators today.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will give conclusions this afternoon.
Its report will not apportion blame but is set to look at the cause of the crash and make safety recommendations.
Victims of the crash included Maurice Abrahams, 76, a chauffeur and former police officer for Hampshire Constabulary. He had been on his way to pick up a bride on her wedding day.
Breaking Hayley Dean death: Boyfriend James D'Arcy jailed for lump hammer murder
A man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend with a lump hammer has been jailed.
James D'Arcy killed 38-year-old Hayley Dean in her bed at their bedsit in Bournemouth in September 2016.
D'Arcy, 50, of Derby Road, previously admitted manslaughter, but was found guilty of murder at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years at the same court earlier.
BreakingBournemouth Balloon axed
The Bournemouth Balloon - a popular attraction in Dorset - has been axed.
Bournemouth Borough Council, the Lower Central Gardens Trust and S&D Leisure have revealed they will not be renewing the contract this year.
It comes after a report was taken to the Lower Gardens Trust Board in January, outlining that S&D Leisure could no longer commit to continuing to run the balloon under the available contract, after it was damaged in June 2016.
S&D Leisure has since decided not to continue with the balloon, which offers people the chance to see an aerial view of the borough. The balloon has been running since 1998.
Condor cancels Liberation sailings on Saturday
BBC Travel
Condor Ferries has cancelled Liberation sailings tomorrow between the Channel Islands and Poole as wave heights are predicted to be outside safe sailing limits.
Waves are expected to be 4.6m and wind gusts are predicted to reach 44 knots. The company says services between St Malo and Jersey are expected to operate as scheduled.
Cancelled Service
'Homemade police car' stopped by officers
Great Western electrification 'mismanaged'
The electrification of the Great Western rail line has been described by MPs as a "stark example of how not to run a major project" .
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said "mismanagement" of the project had left customers "angry and frustrated".
It warns "similar flaws" could impact on planned electrification schemes on Midlands and TransPennine routes.
Network Rail claimed it had "learnt lessons" and major projects no longer start before being "properly scoped".
Jane Austen's home had 'upside down wallpaper'
Fragments of faulty wallpaper discovered in corners of Jane Austen's former home have allowed curators to "reinterpret" its interior .
Jane Austen's House Museum is marking the bicentenary of the author's death by redecorating the rooms as they would have been when Austen was living there.
It is thought the some of the paper was accidentally hung upside down in the house in Chawton, Hampshire.
The replica wall coverings have been made using 19th Century techniques.
Tories hold seat after 'unpaid council tax' councillor resignation
The Conservatives have held a seat in Dorset following the resignation of a disgraced councillor who it was revealed owed about £3,000 in unpaid council tax.
The party held the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward seat previously represented by Tory councillor Andy Barfield who resigned in December.
Christchurch and East Dorset councils said he left "due to personal issues".
Paul Hilliard was elected to the seat on Thursday following a by-election.
Jane Austen had 'upside down wallpaper'
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe accident, at J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M27 westbound at J3, M271 (Romsey), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Southampton pool shut over 'building concerns'
A public swimming pool in Southampton has been closed after concerns were raised in a building survey.
Active Nation Southampton announced on its website and Facebook page it was closing the pool at Bitterne Leisure Centre last night with "immediate effect".
Other facilities within the centre remain open.
People wanting to swim are being advised to use the Quays instead. Those who've paid for swimming courses will be contacted, the firm said.
Football: Crewe players urged to take advantage of huge Portsmouth support
Michael Perkins
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
The Crewe Alexandra manager, David Artell, says his players will need to use an expected big crowd at Portsmouth to their advantage on Saturday .
The home side has been averaging support of over 17,000 for their home games this season.
By comparison, Crewe's own ground, Gresty Road, has a total capacity of 10,153 and Artell says he doesn't want his players to be intimidated.
Latest headlines: Boy, 15, arrested after knife incident at Southampton school
Ferries cancelled between Southampton and East Cowes after technical issue
Today's weather: Cloudy with heavy rain this morning
Today will be cloudy through the morning with heavy and persistent rain spreading across all areas. It will turn drier in the afternoon with some brightness although with the risk of one or two showers. Highs of 11C (52F).
Severe accident: A338 Dorset southbound
A338 Dorset southbound severe accident, between A31 Ringwood Road and B3073.
A338 Dorset - A338 blocked and queuing traffic southbound between Ashley Heath Interchange in St Ives and Blackwater Junction in Christchurch, because of an accident involving a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning!
Welcome to the BBC Local Live service for Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on Friday.
We'll be bringing you the latest news and sport from across the three counties.
You can get in touch by email , on our Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset .