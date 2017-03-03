Dorset and Hampshire Live: Friday 3 March

The final report into the Shoreham air disaster in which 11 people were killed has been published.

Principal inspector Julian Firth said: "The aircraft crashed because at the top of its aerobatic manoeuvre it was too low to complete it."

The report said pilot Andy Hill carried out the manoeuvre at less than maximum thrust , and it would have been possible to abort it safely at the apex of the loop but he had not been trained in the escape manoeuvre which might have got him out of trouble.

EPA

The report also said the risk assessment "was not suitable and sufficient to manage the risks to the public", and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) did not require to see or approve risk assessments before issuing a permission to hold a flying display.

Pilot Mr Hill, 52, from Hertfordshire, was the subject of a manslaughter investigation by Sussex Police and interviewed under caution.