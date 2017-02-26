Sofiane Boufal of Southampton and team mates look dejected

Heartbreak as Saints lose to United

Summary

  1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores late winner to break Saints' hearts
  2. Manolo Gabbiadini had given Saints hope with two goals
  3. Ibrahimovic and Lingard had given United 2-0 lead
  4. Saints were aiming for first major trophy since FA Cup in 1976

Goodbye and goodnight!

Well it wasn't to be, but everyone agrees the Saints players did their city proud.

Now it's time to pick each other up and march on! 

We'll be back with all the news, sport, travel and weather for Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight from 08:00 tomorrow morning. 

Goodnight! 

Southampton FC
Getty Images

The final word

Fans' reaction after defeat

Watch: 'Inspired performance not quite enough'

Even Beckham was watching...

Some interesting points from the match...

One of THE great cup finals.

  • Jose Mourinho joins legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough in winning the League Cup four times
  • Mourinho becomes the first Manchester United manager to win a major trophy in his first season
  • Mourinho keeps up a 100% winning record in English domestic finals
  • Read of Phil McNulty's match report from Wembley

Fans with their complimentary EFL Cup final scarves

So many sad Saints pets!

Chin up lads

It's a long journey back...

Maybe we did have some tears...

Every cloud has a silver lining!

'Victory seemed within their grasp'

BBC South Today reporter Briony Leyland spent the evening watching the game with fans at The Saints pub in Southampton. 

"You might have expected slumped shoulders and deflated faces but instead, when the final whistle blew, a rousing chorus of 'Oh when the Saints…' rang out. 

"Talking to fans afterwards there was sadness at the defeat, of course, but many also took pride in a team who they felt had done their best and given a grateful crowd the thrill of a match where victory  - at times - seemed within their grasp."  

Oh dear...

Fans share their highlights from the match

It's been a day for shared family experiences

Saints fans bump into BBC Radio Solent's sport editor!

'We had a fantastic game without reward'

Man Utd 3-2 Southampton

Southampton

Southampton boss Claude Puel on Sky Sports:  "Congratulations to Manchester United. They were too clinical. But we proved we can play very well with many chances and opportunities.

"We came back with quality. Perhaps we deserve better. It's football and congratulations to Manchester and their players.

"Manolo Gabbiadini scored three good goals this afternoon (including the disallowed goal). There's a lot of disappointment of course.

"We had a fantastic game without the reward. I hope we can continue on this level."

'A joy to watch'

Proud seems to be the word of the night for Saints fans!

It's been emotional

Born to (not) do it...

'Winning is always special'

Man Utd 3-2 Southampton

Manchester United

Man United boss Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports: " I'm a bit emotional yes. It's not easy to win titles and so many times. It's not easy to cope with the pressure I put myself under.

"It was a game I was feeling the difficulty. I want to pay homage to Southampton and what they deserve. We have the cup in our hands and probably should be in extra time.

"Winning is always special. The day I don't get emotional when I win is the day to go home.

"Now we have one month in the Premier League and Rostov in the Europa League and Chelsea in the FA Cup and we have so much to play for.

"But today I could feel the difference between freshness in the teams - if we had gone to extra time we would have been in trouble."

Not a tear in sight - our fans finished proud

This just about sums it up!

Reminiscing about that second goal

It's not just the human fans who are feeling the loss...that face!

BreakingCHAMPAGNE MOMENT

Manchester United win EFL Cup

🏆🏆🏆

Wayne Rooney lifts the trophy.

Manchester United are the EFL Cup champions.

Jose Mourinho becomes the first United manager to win a trophy in his first season at the club.

Wayne Rooney
Reuters

'Superb match'

Proud fans basking in the glory of Wembley stadium and a great EFL Cup final match

The club's take on tonight

Some disappointed faces left at Wembley

Rooney's glee

Man Utd 3-2 Southampton

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at Wembley Stadium

Wayne Rooney can never have been so happy not to play.

The Manchester United captain had taken instructions from Jose Mourinho and his assistant Rui Faria. He had got stripped and was ready to come on.

Then, when Zlatan scored, Mourinho decided to put Marouane Fellaini on instead.

For the record, Rooney leapt in the air as the ball hit the net, hugged Faria in jubilation, and took his warm-up coat back with zero protest.

Deflated fans back in Southampton

They've done everyone proud

Immense pride from Saints fans tonight

'Trophy No 32 for me'

Manchester United win EFL Cup

Manchester United

Manchester United match-winner Zlatan Ibrahimovic, speaking to Sky Sports: "This is a team effort. This is what I came for - to win and I am winning. The more I win the more satisfied I get.

"You appreciate it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won. I think this is trophy number 32 for me.

"This is what I predicted. To many I could not do it. My friend, I keep doing it. I'm enjoying it in England."

Jose Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Reuters

