South Live: Tuesday 9 May
- Oxford researchers develop a way of measuring how much pain a baby is in
- Two 500 year old pages from a book, thought to be one of the first ever published, have been found at the University of Reading.
- £2.15 million brown-field site purchased for Banbury canal-side development
- Gosport War Memorial Hospital deaths investigation cost risen to £13 million
- People with dementia are being offered guided sensory walks near Thomas Hardy's birthplace
Big delays on the Peartree interchange
One wouldn't fancy a trip around the north of Oxford this morning.
Three separate incidents have caused long delays on the A34 Northbound this morning around Weston on the Green, the Peartree interchange and the Marcham Interchange.
The combined impact is causing at least an hour and twenty minutes of added journey time.
Rare warbler bird spotted in Dorset for the first time
A rare bird has been spotted in Dorset for the first time.
The spectacled warbler was recorded at about 16:00 BST on Monday on Portland Bill.
Martin Cade, of the Portland Bird Observatory and Field Centre, said it was only the ninth time the species had been seen in the UK.
"It was an exciting rarity right at the end of the day," he said.
The bird, which is native to Spain and the Canary Islands, is not usually seen this far north, he added.
He blamed "wacky weather" and said it may have "tagged along with other migrant birds" to find itself on the Jurassic Coast.
Firefighters channel their inner Springsteen
Adam Whitty
BBC South
A group of firefighters have channelled their inner Bruce Springsteen to create a video to raise awareness about house fires.
The song, featuring the skills of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue staff, is called You Can't Stop the Fire - a cover of Springsteen's hit Dancing in the Dark.
Their cover gives warnings about a wide range of hazards, including the dangers of smoking in bed and overloading plug sockets.
It featured staff from Reading, Maidenhead and the service's headquarters in Theale.
You'll have to wait for some sun
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
To use an analogy, it's not a day for a lunch out on the office lawn, but you could sneak into a pub garden later this evening.
Here is your forecast for today.
Thames hydro plant nears completion
The last major parts of a new hydroelectric power plant on the River Thames has been installed.
The last of three 20 tonne archimedes screws was lowered into place by crane yesterday.
It is hoped the plant on the River Thames at Sandford which is being built by Low Carbon Hub will generate electricity for 500 homes.
Three in court over executive's shooting
Three men are to appear at crown court for the first time charged with the murder of a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary.
Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead at his home in the Castlewood cul-de-sac in Ashley, near Ringwood, in the early hours of 30 April after at least two intruders entered his home.
Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, along with Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, will appear at Winchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing of their case.
Police previously said that a 40-year-old Bournemouth woman who was arrested in relation to the case has been released under investigation.
'Incredibly rare' William Caxton print discovered
Pages printed more than 500 years ago by William Caxton, who brought printing to England, have been discovered by the University of Reading.
There are no other known surviving examples of these two pages anywhere in the world, from a book believed to have been printed in London in the 1470s.
The pages had been "under their noses" unrecognised in the library's archives.
Erika Delbecque, special collections librarian at the university, described the find as "incredibly rare".
