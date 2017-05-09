South Live: Tuesday 9 May

A rare bird has been spotted in Dorset for the first time.

Martin Cade/Portland Bird Observatory

The spectacled warbler was recorded at about 16:00 BST on Monday on Portland Bill.

Martin Cade, of the Portland Bird Observatory and Field Centre , said it was only the ninth time the species had been seen in the UK.

"It was an exciting rarity right at the end of the day," he said.

Martin Cade/Portland Bird Observatory

The bird, which is native to Spain and the Canary Islands, is not usually seen this far north, he added.

He blamed "wacky weather" and said it may have "tagged along with other migrant birds" to find itself on the Jurassic Coast.