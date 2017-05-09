Blossoms

South Live: Tuesday 9 May

You can get in touch via email, on our Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire, @BBCOxford, @BBCDorset and @BBC_Hampshire

Summary

  1. Oxford researchers develop a way of measuring how much pain a baby is in
  2. Two 500 year old pages from a book, thought to be one of the first ever published, have been found at the University of Reading.
  3. £2.15 million brown-field site purchased for Banbury canal-side development
  4. Gosport War Memorial Hospital deaths investigation cost risen to £13 million
  5. People with dementia are being offered guided sensory walks near Thomas Hardy's birthplace

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Big delays on the Peartree interchange

One wouldn't fancy a trip around the north of Oxford this morning.

Three separate incidents have caused long delays on the A34 Northbound this morning around Weston on the Green, the Peartree interchange and the Marcham Interchange. 

The combined impact is causing at least an hour and twenty minutes of added journey time. 

Peartree interchange
Google
The Peartree interchange on a better day...

All lanes have reopened after the earlier collisions. Traffic is running a lot better now between Hinksey Hill and Botley, but do expect 55-minute delays from the interchange to Weston on the Green. There are still delays between Marcham and Milton.

Al RyanBBC Oxford Travel
Rare warbler bird spotted in Dorset for the first time

A rare bird has been spotted in Dorset for the first time.

Spectacled warbler
Martin Cade/Portland Bird Observatory

The spectacled warbler was recorded at about 16:00 BST on Monday on Portland Bill.

Martin Cade, of the Portland Bird Observatory and Field Centre, said it was only the ninth time the species had been seen in the UK.

"It was an exciting rarity right at the end of the day," he said.

Spectacled warbler being photographed
Martin Cade/Portland Bird Observatory

The bird, which is native to Spain and the Canary Islands, is not usually seen this far north, he added.

He blamed "wacky weather" and said it may have "tagged along with other migrant birds" to find itself on the Jurassic Coast.

Firefighters channel their inner Springsteen

Adam Whitty

BBC South

A group of firefighters have channelled their inner Bruce Springsteen to create a video to raise awareness about house fires. 

The song, featuring the skills of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue staff, is called You Can't Stop the Fire - a cover of Springsteen's hit Dancing in the Dark. 

Their cover gives warnings about a wide range of hazards, including the dangers of smoking in bed and overloading plug sockets. 

It featured staff from Reading, Maidenhead and the service's headquarters in Theale.

A group of Berkshire firefighters swap ladders for guitars as they cover Bruce Springsteen
You'll have to wait for some sun

Lucy Martin

BBC Weather

To use an analogy, it's not a day for a lunch out on the office lawn, but you could sneak into a pub garden later this evening.

Here is your forecast for today.

Dorset's morning headlines

BBC Radio Solent

  • A Dorset woman who has won an NHS award for caring for her mother, is calling for a better understanding of how mental health issues affect older people
  • Three men charged with the murder of Dorset businessman, Guy Hedger are due to appear at Winchester Crown Court later
  • People with dementia are being offered guided sensory walks near Thomas Hardy's birthplace 
Hampshire's morning headlines

BBC Radio Solent

  • The cost of the latest investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital has risen to £13 million
  • A house in Southsea has been seriously damaged in a fire overnight
  • The speed limit over Holmsley Bridge on the A35 in the New Forest has gone down from 60 miles per hour to 40, from today
Oxfordshire's morning headlines

BBC Radio Oxford

  • A man from Oxford has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after he carried out two incidents of GBH
  • Oxford researchers have developed a non-invasive way of measuring how much pain a baby is in by looking at activity in the brain
  • Plans to transform Banbury's canal side have edged closer after Cherwell District Council purchased a redundant brown field site for £2.15 million
Berkshire's morning headlines

Sue Kinnear

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

  • Two 500 year old pages from a book, thought to be one of the first ever published, have been found at the University of Reading. The extracts are from a medieval handbook, printed by William Caxton, in the 1470s
  • It's feared an 80 year old man who has been missing from his Slough home overnight may need medical attention. Michael Kirby was last seen in Brunel Way at one yesterday lunchtime
  • In his first public appearance since he announced his retirement, the Duke of Edinburgh will be appearing alongside The Queen at Pangbourne College today, which is marking its 100th birthday
Rush hour in the South

  • Oxfordshire: A34 northbound - two collisions near the Peartree interchange is causing delays of 40 minutes from Peartree to Weston on the Green
  • Oxfordshire: A34 southbound - traffic is heavy from J10 (Brackley) to J9 (A34/Bicester) with the knock effect causing delays on the A34 at Weston on the Green
  • Berkshire: M4 eastbound - an accident just before J10 (Wokingham) is causing delays halfway back to J11 (Reading). All lanes have reopened, delays starting to clear
  • Isle of Wight: A3054 Westbound between Ryde and Newport, temporary lights on Wootton Bridge are creating a 15 minute delay
  • Hampshire: M27 Westbound - there are delays of 20-25 minutes between Segensworth and Hedge End
Thames hydro plant nears completion

The last major parts of a new hydroelectric power plant on the River Thames has been installed. 

The last of three 20 tonne archimedes screws was lowered into place by crane yesterday.

It is hoped the plant on the River Thames at Sandford which is being built by Low Carbon Hub will generate electricity for 500 homes. 

This was the most critical part of the project...It all went very well, all three screws have been placed.

Adriano FigueiredoOperations director, Low Carbon Hub
The final piece to generate energy from the River Thames in Sandford has been installed
Three in court over executive's shooting

Three men are to appear at crown court for the first time charged with the murder of a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead at his home in the Castlewood cul-de-sac in Ashley, near Ringwood, in the early hours of 30 April after at least two intruders entered his home.

Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, along with Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, will appear at Winchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing of their case.

Police previously said that a 40-year-old Bournemouth woman who was arrested in relation to the case has been released under investigation. 

Guy Hedger
Dorset Police
'Incredibly rare' William Caxton print discovered

Pages printed more than 500 years ago by William Caxton, who brought printing to England, have been discovered by the University of Reading.

There are no other known surviving examples of these two pages anywhere in the world, from a book believed to have been printed in London in the 1470s.

The pages had been "under their noses" unrecognised in the library's archives.

Erika Delbecque, special collections librarian at the university, described the find as "incredibly rare".

Caxton
University of Reading
Erika Delbecque found the pages made by England's first printer, William Caxton
Good morning

Adam Whitty

BBC South

Welcome to our live coverage of the goings on across the South of England, including Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

We will be bringing you up to date with all of the region's news, sport, travel and weather.

You can get in touch by email, on our HampshireDorsetBerkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire@BBCDorset@BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.  

