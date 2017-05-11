South Live: Thursday 11 May
Live coverage of breaking news stories from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Dorset.
- Today's weather: Sunshine and showers
- Ultra-large MOL Triumph container ship bound for Southampton
- Newspaper hub to close in Weymouth, 18 jobs at risk
- Aldershot runners' deaths: No review of Michael Casey's jail term
- Reading FC manager fears losing best players
More pictures from on board MOL Triumph
Neil Sackley
Reporter, BBC Radio Solent
The giant cargo carrier MOL Triumph is now approaching Southampton Water as it makes its way into port.
Defective taxis stopped in Reading
Council and police spot checks have found 13 hackney carriages and private hire taxis with defects on a single day.
Nearly half of the vehicles stopped failed to comply with the terms of their licences, which included issues with bodywork, poor maintenance and not displaying the required licences.
Reading Town Council's Paul Gittings said: "Regular spot checks, like this one, allow us to continue to work closely with operators to ensure that vehicles are maintained to the high standard that we expect in Reading."
Cyclist fell from bike before fatal crash
A cyclist who died in Oxford after a crash involving a double-decker bus fell off her bike prior to the collision, according to police.
The 31-year-old woman, named locally as Claudia Comberti, was killed after the crash on the Botley Road on Tuesday at 14:35 BST.
Police said they were keeping the cyclist's family up-to-date.
On Wednesday more than 100 cyclists took part in a ride to commemorate the DPhil student.
Man held over father-of-four's murder
A 44-year-old has died following an alleged assault in Southampton.Read more
On board MOL Triumph
Neil Sackley
Reporter, BBC Radio Solent
The ultra-large cargo carrier can hold the equivalent of 20,170 containers. Despite being such a huge ship, only about 20 crew members are needed to operate it.
We're currently heading into the port of Southampton.
MOL Triumph off Isle of Wight
Neil Sackley
Reporter, BBC Radio Solent
This is the view from the pilot vessel meeting MOL Triumph off the Isle of Wight, ahead of being escorted into Southampton.
When it arrives in Southampton, the ultra-large cargo carrier will be the biggest ship ever to dock at a UK port.
BreakingMurder arrest after Southampton alleged assault victim dies
Indy Almroth-Wright
BBC South
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in hospital following an alleged assault in Southampton.
Jason Gregory suffered a cardiac arrest in the incident which happened in Vernon Walk on 5 May between 23:45 and 00:45 BST.
The 44-year-old father of four has since died in hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with phone footage of the incident to come forward.
Ultra-large MOL Triumph container ship bound for Southampton
The MOL Triumph ultra-large cargo ship is currently off the Isle of Wight as it heads towards Southampton.
The 400m-long vessel will be be the biggest ship ever to dock in the UK - it can hold the equivalent of 20,170 containers.
Built by Samsung in South Korea, the ship will run between Chinese and European ports. Its operators claim it is more fuel efficient than previous carriers.
It is due in Southampton port by 14:00 BST.
"Don't be fobbed off" says the Dorset woman with an inoperable brain tumour
A woman who was diagnosed with an inoprable brain tumour is telling people not to get "fobbed off" by the NHS.
Amy Quin was told she would have to wait 13 weeks to see a neurologist on the national health, before she resorted to private healthcare to get her diagnosis.
The 33 year old from Piddletrenthide claims that the wait could have been fatal.
Sub-editing hub to close in Weymouth, putting 18 jobs at risk
A local newspaper publishing house is due to close in Weymouth, putting 18 jobs at risk.
Newsquest, which publishes papers such as the Dorset Echo, will close its sub-editing hub in the Dorset town.
According to Hold the Front Page, staff have been sent a memo saying that copy-editing of Newsquest titles will cease in Weymouth by June.
The publishing company, which is responsible for more than 200 papers across the UK, closed its other sub-editing hub in Newport in March.
Portsmouth recycling centre fire put out
A recycling centre fire has been put out after around 30 firefighters tackled the blaze.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Veolia Recycling Centre in Portsmouth, where around 30 friefighters tackled the blaze.
About seven tonnes of green waste was alight, but the fire was brought under control and fire crews stopped the blaze at 07:14.
Reading manager Jaap Stam fears losing best players if promotion bid fails
Reading manager Jaap Stam fears losing some of his best players should they miss out on promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.
Stam led the Royals to third place in his first season in charge and they now face a play-off meeting with Fulham.
The Dutchman believes the Championship will be a stronger division next season with some big-spending clubs.
"If you want to make steps yourself as a club, you don't want to sell your best players," he said.
Oxford headlines: Cyclists in tearful goodbye to Claudia
Aldershot runners' deaths: No review of Michael Casey's jail term
The sentence handed to a soldier who was over the alcohol limit and speeding when he killed two teenage athletes will not be reviewed, it has emerged.
Stacey Burrows, 16, and Lucy Pygott, 17, were killed while on a training run in Aldershot, Hampshire, on 8 November.
Michael Casey was sentenced to six years in April - he admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
The Attorney General's Office said the sentence would not be referred to the Court of Appeal.
Explaining his decision, Solicitor General Robert Buckland said he "did not believe the sentence would be increased because it was in line with sentencing guidelines".
Jack Phipps inquest: Family 'upset' by verdict
Dave Gilyeat
BBC South
The family of a man thought to have died as a result of a violent assault say they are upset that a coroner attributed it to a medical condition.
Jack Phipps, 53, was admitted to hospital on 22 June after collapsing in Harefields in north Oxford. He died on 1 July.
Police launched a murder investigation and a man was arrested but not charged.
Niece Hazel Carter said: "We're feeling very disappointed, very upset, that justice hasn't been served."
Oxford Coroner's Court heard the police investigation was halted because of a lack of evidence.
Noel Edmonds seeks £50m damages for HBOS fraud
Noel Edmonds is seeking half of a £100m compensation pot that Lloyds Banking Group has set aside for victims of a major HBOS fraud.
The Deal or No Deal host claimed he has suffered "deep distress and public humiliation" because of the scandal.
He alleges that Mark Dobson, a HBOS manager who was jailed, helped destroy his business called Unique Group.
Mr Edmonds's lawyers have written to Antonio Horta-Osorio, chief executive of HBOS owner Lloyds, seeking payment.
Two former employees at HBOS's Reading office were part of a £245m loans scam that cheated small business customers by insisting that they use a specific turnaround firm.
Fire crews battle Portsmouth recycling plant blaze
Around 30 firefighters are fighting blaze at a recycling centre in Quartermaine Road, Portsmouth.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said about seven tonnes of green waste was alight.
Today's weather: Sunshine and showers
We've got a mixture of sunshine and showers, but where we keep the sun it's going to be rather warm.
There will be highs of 22C, and showers will continue tonight with temperatures during the evening going down to 9C.
Hampshire and Dorset headlines
BBC Radio Solent
Berkshire headlines: Record passenger growth at Heathrow
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Oxfordshire headlines: Arson attacks could lead to playground closure
BBC Radio Oxford
Above is a lovely picture sent by Oxfordshire-based Chris Roberts, simply titled Lunchtime in the Cotswolds.