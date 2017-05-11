South Live: Thursday 11 May

BBC

Council and police spot checks have found 13 hackney carriages and private hire taxis with defects on a single day.

Nearly half of the vehicles stopped failed to comply with the terms of their licences, which included issues with bodywork, poor maintenance and not displaying the required licences.

Reading Town Council's Paul Gittings said: "Regular spot checks, like this one, allow us to continue to work closely with operators to ensure that vehicles are maintained to the high standard that we expect in Reading."