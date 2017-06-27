South Live: Tuesday 27 June
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 27 June
- Reading bus crash: Pedestrian's lucky escape
- University apology for marking error
- Sikh couple's claims over adoption agency
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Oxford hospitals testing cladding for fire safety
Paul Brennan, director of clinical services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The trust has been reviewing its fire safety procedures and systems following the tragic events in London.
"Patient and staff safety are our highest priority and we will implement any changes necessary to ensure that our buildings are safe.
"We have invited Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to review our facilities with us and this has taken place.
"We have also proactively engaged the services of a specialist independent fire safety consultancy, Trenton Fire, to advise us on our current arrangements and make recommendations for improvements.
"We are in the process of having samples of panelling analysed for fire safety."
Firefighters reassure tower block residents
Oxfordshire flood alerts overnight
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings overnight for Oxfordshire:
Flooding affecting properties is not currently expected. People can visit the government agency's website for more information.
Warehouse fire closes road in Totton
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Totton, Hampshire, this afternoon.
The fire broke out at a derelict warehouse near Jackie Wigg Gardens and Brockenford Lane at about 16:44 BST.
Crews from Redbridge, St Mary's and Eastleigh are on the scene and have requested police attendance.
Roads surrounding the warehouse have been closed and a spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was "under control".
She had the fire "involved tyres".
Arts funding to increase by £45,000 in Oxfordshire
Seven organisations in Oxfordshire will together receive £13,198,060 over four years from Arts Council England, an increase of £45,000.
But Oxford University is set to lose £140,000 a year under a new deal from the government outlined today.
The funding settlements are:
- Modern Art Oxford - £3,569,388
- Modern Poetry in Translation - £200,000
- Oxford Contemporary Music - £743,132
- Oxford Playhouse Trust - £1,517,896
- Pegasus Theatre Trust - £1,199,892
- The Story Museum - £700,000
- University of Oxford - £5,267,752
Four of England's biggest arts venues have also had their public funding cut to help boost culture in the regions.
Village HGV one-way plan 'is madness'
The narrow road gets blocked on "a weekly, sometimes daily basis" when HGVs meet oncoming vehicles.Read more
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J11 for A27 Fareham and J12 for M275.
M27 Hampshire - Very slow traffic and one lane blocked on M27 eastbound between J11, A27 (Fareham) and J12, M275 (Portsmouth), because of an accident.
Almost £2.5 million is to be spent addressing concerns on two busy north Dorset roads
Police investigate 'serious assault' in Ryde
Police on the Isle of Wight are investigating after a 20-year-old man needed hospital treatment following a serious assault.
It happened on Ashley Road in Ryde after 3.50pm yesterday.
The victim told police he was attacked by three men wearing hoods who he didn't know.
Officers said he was treated at St Mary's Hospital for a cut to his head - which may have been caused by a blade.
CCTV footage shows man hit by bus in Reading
Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways
A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, at Verne Hill Road.
A354 Dorset - A354 Fortuneswell in Fortuneswell partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Verne Hill Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Post-Brexit pledge for EU fusion project
Post-Brexit pledge for EU fusion project
A European research project into nuclear fusion will continue to receive funding from the UK, if the European Union agrees to keep it in Oxfordshire.
Around 1,300 people work on the Joint European Torus (JET) in Culham, which is home to the world's largest fusion reactor.
In total 88% of the running costs are paid by the EU, but the UK's contract to host JET ends in December 2018.
Today ministers committed to paying its "fair share" of the project if the EU extends the UK's contract to 2020.
Fatal Ferrari crash driver in court
Villagers say HGV one-way plan is 'madness'
Residents in a village where lorries regularly get stuck say encouraging the vehicles to use the route at all is "madness".
The C13 in Melbury Abbas has been beset with problems, including being shut for more than a year because of landslips and with HGVs getting wedged as they meet oncoming vehicles.
Dorset County Council has been given £2.5m of government money to upgrade the C13 and the A350 which run parallel with each other between Shaftesbury and Blandford.
Part of the plan is to make the roads one way for HGVs to avoid them meeting each other on the narrow stretch but villagers want a weight restriction instead.
Philip Pullman set to name character after Grenfell Tower victim
Oxford author Philip Pullman is likely to name a character in his upcoming book after a 15-year-old girl believed to have died in the Grenfell Tower fire.
The writer is part of the Authors for Grenfell campaign, auctioning items to help raise money for those affected.
A teacher bid £1,500 to secure the name of his former pupil Nur Huda El-Wahabi in the book, who is believed to have died along with her family.
Other people have since added to his bid, which now stands at over £17,000.
Fatal Ferrari crash driver in court for causing death of boy, 13
A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of a 13-year-old boy when he crashed a £1.2m Ferrari.
Matthew Cobden, 38, of Long Lodge Drive, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in connection with the crash which killed Alexander Worth.
The accident happened after Mr Cobden had been unloading the Ferrari F50 for a photoshoot for Evo supercar magazine in North Warnborough, Hampshire, in August last year.
The court heard when Alexander, of Kings Worthy, near Winchester, asked if he could take a photograph of the car, Cobden offered to take him for a ride.
The short journey ended when the mid-1990s supercar crashed into fencing.
The case has been referred to Winchester Crown court for 26 July.
'Woke' and 'post-truth' added to Oxford English Dictionary
The Oxford English Dictionary is getting political in its latest update, with "woke" and "post-truth" now included.
The original meaning of woke is to awaken after sleep but the word now has other social connotations.
"By the mid-20th century," says the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), "woke had been extended figuratively to refer to being 'aware' or 'well informed' in a political or cultural sense."
Post-truth was 2016's word of the year.
Couple's 'heritage' blocks them adopting
Building regulations 'found to be wanting'
The leader of Oxford City Council says it is "very worrying" cladding which was banned in Germany and the US was able to be used in the UK.
Yesterday the authority announced cladding will be removed from two high-rise blocks in Oxford after it failed fire safety tests.
Leader of Oxford City Council, Bob Price, said the cladding was certified as low risk and met building regulations when they chose it, but new tests - following the Grenfell Tower fire - had raised the bar.
He believes building regulations have been "found to be wanting".
Two arrested after pub fight
Two men have been arrested following a fight in a pub in Banbury early on Sunday morning.
A 25-year-old man sustained a cut to his face, which is believed to have been caused by a glass, in the incident at the Banbury Cross pub on Butchers Row.
A 23-year-old man from Banbury and a 25-year-old man from Bicester were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and have been released under investigation.
'Fermented' liquid pig feed spill shuts Dorset road
Liquid pig feed closed a road in Dorset after it fermented in a tanker causing it to leak onto the carriageway, police have said.
About 10 tonnes of the animal swill spilled onto the A354 near Winterborne Whitechurch, between Dorchester and Blandford, at about 00:30 BST.
Specialist equipment was used to clear the "greasy" non-hazardous waste from the road, officers added.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
What's Aunt Sally?
The world Aunt Sally title was decided at the weekend with Roger Goodall from Wheatley winning the annual competition.
But what on earth is Aunt Sally? BBC Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell has been getting a crash course in the traditional pub game, which is rarely played outside of Oxfordshire.
'Seaweed build-up' causing Poole Harbour stink
Excessive quantities of green seaweed are causing a sewage-like stench in Poole Harbour, the council has said.
It follows complaints from residents about the smell, particularly in the Whitley Lake and Shore Road area.
However, Wessex Water said there have been no sewage discharges or pollution events in the area.
Borough of Poole council said it was working to determine the "best means of dealing with this unusual build-up of seaweed".
Historic BBC building put up for sale
BBC to sell Caversham Park
The home of BBC Radio Berkshire and BBC Monitoring, Caversham Park, has been put up for sale.
The BBC said the building is no longer fit for purpose and is being sold to ensure good value for licence fee payers,
'Seaweed build-up' causing harbour stink
Burst water main shuts A272 at Stroud
Family's fight for Cystic Fibrosis drug
A family from Hampshire say their son is being denied a drug which could be a lifeline.
Ethan Marvin started receiving Orkambi when they lived in America before losing access to it when they returned to the UK as it's not available on the NHS.
The National Institute for Clinical Excellence said its decision not to recommend Orkambi for use in the NHS is based on evidence, and the price provided by the company which produces it.
Search after coastal cliff collapse
Man hit by bus while walking on street
Severe disruption: A272 Hampshire both ways
A272 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, between Ridge Common Lane and North Stroud Lane.
A272 Hampshire - A272 Winchester Road in Stroud closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Ridge Common Lane junction and the North Stroud Lane junction, because of a burst water main.
Apology for marking error
The University of Southampton has apologised to students who mistakenly saw marks for some of their work on an internal online system.
The marks, seen by some continuing students last week, weren't complete and hadn't yet been ratified by Examination Boards.
The University says the mistake was the result of an internal system error.
Will they be over you?
Roads closed after man climbs on roof
Roads were closed in Reading after a man climbed onto a roof following reports of a burglary last night.
Officers tried to arrest a suspect after being called to a property in Southampton Street at around 10pm.
But he fled to Kensington Road before getting on to the roof of a building.
Police then closed roads in the area while they made sure the man came down from the roof safely. He was later arrested.
Puma crash inquest set for September
An inquest into the deaths of three men in an RAF helicopter crash in Afghanistan is due to be heard in September.
Gordon Emin, Flt Lt Geraint Roberts and Flt Lt Alan Scott were among five people who died in the crash in Kabul in 2015.
A previous inquiry found the Puma HC Mk2 from RAF Benson struck the tether of an observation balloon before crashing.
At a pre-inquest review on Monday, Oxfordshire Coroner, Darren Salter, said it would be a "thorough inquest".
Queen Victoria's home 'fully restored'
The lower terrace is the last major part of the royal residence to be opened, English Heritage says.Read more
Car fire in Cutteslowe
Firefighters were called to a dramatic looking car fire on Cutteslowe Roundabout in Oxford last night.
It happened at around 20:20, nobody was seriously hurt.
Osborne House garden terrace opens to public
Part of the garden at Queen Victoria's private family home on the Isle of Wight is being opened to the public for the first time.
The Osborne House lower terrace, where the Queen wrote and painted, has been restored by English Heritage at a cost of £600,000.
The organisation said "falling masonry" and "broken steps" had made the terrace too dangerous to open previously.
It said the terrace was the last major part of the property to be repaired.