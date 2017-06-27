South of England

South Live: Tuesday 27 June

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 27 June
  2. Reading bus crash: Pedestrian's lucky escape
  3. University apology for marking error
  4. Sikh couple's claims over adoption agency

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

That's all for today

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

Thanks for joining the BBC South Live service for Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, and Oxfordshire.

The service will resume on Wednesday at 08:00.

Oxford hospitals testing cladding for fire safety

Paul Brennan, director of clinical services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The trust has been reviewing its fire safety procedures and systems following the tragic events in London.

"Patient and staff safety are our highest priority and we will implement any changes necessary to ensure that our buildings are safe.

"We have invited Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to review our facilities with us and this has taken place.

"We have also proactively engaged the services of a specialist independent fire safety consultancy, Trenton Fire, to advise us on our current arrangements and make recommendations for improvements.

"We are in the process of having samples of panelling analysed for fire safety."

Firefighters reassure tower block residents

View more on twitter

Oxfordshire flood alerts overnight

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings overnight for Oxfordshire:

  • River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford
  • Sor Brook and the Bloxham Brook and their tributaries
  • River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip
  • Ginge Brook for the Steventon area down to and including Sutton Courtenay

Flooding affecting properties is not currently expected. People can visit the government agency's website for more information.

Warehouse fire closes road in Totton

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Totton, Hampshire, this afternoon.

The fire broke out at a derelict warehouse near Jackie Wigg Gardens and Brockenford Lane at about 16:44 BST.

Crews from Redbridge, St Mary's and Eastleigh are on the scene and have requested police attendance.

Roads surrounding the warehouse have been closed and a spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was "under control".

She had the fire "involved tyres".

View more on twitter

Arts funding to increase by £45,000 in Oxfordshire

Seven organisations in Oxfordshire will together receive £13,198,060 over four years from Arts Council England, an increase of £45,000.

But Oxford University is set to lose £140,000 a year under a new deal from the government outlined today.

The funding settlements are:

- Modern Art Oxford - £3,569,388

- Modern Poetry in Translation - £200,000

- Oxford Contemporary Music - £743,132

- Oxford Playhouse Trust - £1,517,896

- Pegasus Theatre Trust - £1,199,892

- The Story Museum - £700,000

- University of Oxford - £5,267,752

Four of England's biggest arts venues have also had their public funding cut to help boost culture in the regions.

Village HGV one-way plan 'is madness'

Two lorries stuck on the road through Melbury Abbas

The narrow road gets blocked on "a weekly, sometimes daily basis" when HGVs meet oncoming vehicles.

Read more

Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J11 for A27 Fareham and J12 for M275.

M27 Hampshire - Very slow traffic and one lane blocked on M27 eastbound between J11, A27 (Fareham) and J12, M275 (Portsmouth), because of an accident.

Almost £2.5 million is to be spent addressing concerns on two busy north Dorset roads

Improvements will be made to the A350 and the C13 between Blandford and Shaftesbury.
Improvements will be made to the A350 and the C13 between Blandford and Shaftesbury, after a number of incidents involving HGVs.

Police investigate 'serious assault' in Ryde

Police on the Isle of Wight are investigating after a 20-year-old man needed hospital treatment following a serious assault.

It happened on Ashley Road in Ryde after 3.50pm yesterday.

The victim told police he was attacked by three men wearing hoods who he didn't know.

Officers said he was treated at St Mary's Hospital for a cut to his head - which may have been caused by a blade.

CCTV footage shows man hit by bus in Reading

CCTV footage shows the shocking moment a man was hit by a bus on the street in Reading.

Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways

BBC News Travel

A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, at Verne Hill Road.

A354 Dorset - A354 Fortuneswell in Fortuneswell partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Verne Hill Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Post-Brexit pledge for EU fusion project

JET
BBC
The Joint European Torus is based at Culham Science Centre

A European research project into nuclear fusion will continue to receive funding from the UK, if the European Union agrees to keep it in Oxfordshire.

Around 1,300 people work on the Joint European Torus (JET) in Culham, which is home to the world's largest fusion reactor.

In total 88% of the running costs are paid by the EU, but the UK's contract to host JET ends in December 2018.

Today ministers committed to paying its "fair share" of the project if the EU extends the UK's contract to 2020.

Our exit from the EU has not altered our desire and willingness for the UK to continue playing a leading role in furthering our scientific understanding.

Jo Johnson MPScience minister

Fatal Ferrari crash driver in court

The Ferrari F50 crashed on an access road linking Newlyns and Lodge Farms

Alexander Worth, 13, was killed when a Ferrari being driven by Matthew Cobden crashed on a farm road.

Read more

Villagers say HGV one-way plan is 'madness'

Residents in a village where lorries regularly get stuck say encouraging the vehicles to use the route at all is "madness".

The C13 in Melbury Abbas has been beset with problems, including being shut for more than a year because of landslips and with HGVs getting wedged as they meet oncoming vehicles.

Dorset County Council has been given £2.5m of government money to upgrade the C13 and the A350 which run parallel with each other between Shaftesbury and Blandford.

Part of the plan is to make the roads one way for HGVs to avoid them meeting each other on the narrow stretch but villagers want a weight restriction instead.

Philip Pullman set to name character after Grenfell Tower victim

Oxford author Philip Pullman is likely to name a character in his upcoming book after a 15-year-old girl believed to have died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The writer is part of the Authors for Grenfell campaign, auctioning items to help raise money for those affected.

Philip Pullman
Getty Images

A teacher bid £1,500 to secure the name of his former pupil Nur Huda El-Wahabi in the book, who is believed to have died along with her family.

Other people have since added to his bid, which now stands at over £17,000.

Fatal Ferrari crash driver in court for causing death of boy, 13

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of a 13-year-old boy when he crashed a £1.2m Ferrari.

Matthew Cobden, 38, of Long Lodge Drive, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in connection with the crash which killed Alexander Worth.

The accident happened after Mr Cobden had been unloading the Ferrari F50 for a photoshoot for Evo supercar magazine in North Warnborough, Hampshire, in August last year.

The court heard when Alexander, of Kings Worthy, near Winchester, asked if he could take a photograph of the car, Cobden offered to take him for a ride.

The short journey ended when the mid-1990s supercar crashed into fencing.

The case has been referred to Winchester Crown court for 26 July.

'Woke' and 'post-truth' added to Oxford English Dictionary

The Oxford English Dictionary is getting political in its latest update, with "woke" and "post-truth" now included.

The original meaning of woke is to awaken after sleep but the word now has other social connotations.

Black Lives Matter protest
BBC

"By the mid-20th century," says the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), "woke had been extended figuratively to refer to being 'aware' or 'well informed' in a political or cultural sense."

Post-truth was 2016's word of the year.

Building regulations 'found to be wanting'

Windrush Tower
BBC
Windrush Tower is one of two that will have their rain-screen cladding replaced

The leader of Oxford City Council says it is "very worrying" cladding which was banned in Germany and the US was able to be used in the UK.

Yesterday the authority announced cladding will be removed from two high-rise blocks in Oxford after it failed fire safety tests.

Leader of Oxford City Council, Bob Price, said the cladding was certified as low risk and met building regulations when they chose it, but new tests - following the Grenfell Tower fire - had raised the bar.

He believes building regulations have been "found to be wanting".

We have, as a country, for years and years had building regulations which have allowed cladding of this type to be used, whereas it was banned in Germany and the United States - so I think the big question mark is why that was allowed to happen.

Bob PriceLeader of Oxford City Council

Two arrested after pub fight

Two men have been arrested following a fight in a pub in Banbury early on Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man sustained a cut to his face, which is believed to have been caused by a glass, in the incident at the Banbury Cross pub on Butchers Row.

A 23-year-old man from Banbury and a 25-year-old man from Bicester were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and have been released under investigation.

This was a nasty assault which has left a man with a serious facial injury... We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward.

Det Con Anneliese PalfreyThames Valley Police

'Fermented' liquid pig feed spill shuts Dorset road

Liquid pig feed closed a road in Dorset after it fermented in a tanker causing it to leak onto the carriageway, police have said.

Liquid pig feed spill
Dorset Police

About 10 tonnes of the animal swill spilled onto the A354 near Winterborne Whitechurch, between Dorchester and Blandford, at about 00:30 BST.

Specialist equipment was used to clear the "greasy" non-hazardous waste from the road, officers added.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

What's Aunt Sally?

The world Aunt Sally title was decided at the weekend with Roger Goodall from Wheatley winning the annual competition.

But what on earth is Aunt Sally? BBC Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell has been getting a crash course in the traditional pub game, which is rarely played outside of Oxfordshire.

View more on twitter

'Seaweed build-up' causing Poole Harbour stink

Shore Road, Poole Harbour
N Chadwick

Excessive quantities of green seaweed are causing a sewage-like stench in Poole Harbour, the council has said.

It follows complaints from residents about the smell, particularly in the Whitley Lake and Shore Road area.

However, Wessex Water said there have been no sewage discharges or pollution events in the area.

Borough of Poole council said it was working to determine the "best means of dealing with this unusual build-up of seaweed".

BBC to sell Caversham Park

Caversham Park
BBC
Caversham Park was bought by the BBC in 1941

The home of BBC Radio Berkshire and BBC Monitoring, Caversham Park, has been put up for sale.

The BBC said the building is no longer fit for purpose and is being sold to ensure good value for licence fee payers,

It will make millions of pounds, whether it makes tens of million pounds, probably depends on...how much of the site will be earmarked for development.

Henry PryorProperty commentator

Family's fight for Cystic Fibrosis drug

X-Ray
SPL
Cystic fibrosis causes mucus to clog and damage the lungs leaving them prone to infection

A family from Hampshire say their son is being denied a drug which could be a lifeline.

Ethan Marvin started receiving Orkambi when they lived in America before losing access to it when they returned to the UK as it's not available on the NHS.

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence said its decision not to recommend Orkambi for use in the NHS is based on evidence, and the price provided by the company which produces it.

It just seems so wrong that they are putting a price on these young ones lives...losing this fight is just not an option, we have to win

Karina MarvinEthan's Mum

Search after coastal cliff collapse

People had been seen sitting at the base of the cliff earlier in the day.

Man hit by bus while walking on street

CCTV footage of Simon Smith walking in Reading on Saturday when a bus hit him.
Simon Smith was knocked to the ground but amazingly suffered only minor injuries.

Severe disruption: A272 Hampshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A272 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, between Ridge Common Lane and North Stroud Lane.

A272 Hampshire - A272 Winchester Road in Stroud closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Ridge Common Lane junction and the North Stroud Lane junction, because of a burst water main.

Apology for marking error

University of Southampton
University of Southampton

The University of Southampton has apologised to students who mistakenly saw marks for some of their work on an internal online system.

The marks, seen by some continuing students last week, weren't complete and hadn't yet been ratified by Examination Boards.

The University says the mistake was the result of an internal system error.

Will they be over you?

View more on twitter

Roads closed after man climbs on roof

Roads were closed in Reading after a man climbed onto a roof following reports of a burglary last night.

Officers tried to arrest a suspect after being called to a property in Southampton Street at around 10pm.

But he fled to Kensington Road before getting on to the roof of a building.

Police then closed roads in the area while they made sure the man came down from the roof safely. He was later arrested.

Oxford Road, Reading
BBC

Puma crash inquest set for September

Geraint Roberts and Alan Scott
RAF
Flt Lt Geraint Roberts (right), a married father of two, and Flt Lt Alan Scott were both members of the Puma helicopter force at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire

An inquest into the deaths of three men in an RAF helicopter crash in Afghanistan is due to be heard in September.

Gordon Emin, Flt Lt Geraint Roberts and Flt Lt Alan Scott were among five people who died in the crash in Kabul in 2015.

A previous inquiry found the Puma HC Mk2 from RAF Benson struck the tether of an observation balloon before crashing.

At a pre-inquest review on Monday, Oxfordshire Coroner, Darren Salter, said it would be a "thorough inquest".

Queen Victoria's home 'fully restored'

Osborne House garden terrace

The lower terrace is the last major part of the royal residence to be opened, English Heritage says.

Read more

Car fire in Cutteslowe

Car fire on Cutteslowe Roundabout
Piers Nye

Firefighters were called to a dramatic looking car fire on Cutteslowe Roundabout in Oxford last night.

It happened at around 20:20, nobody was seriously hurt.

View more on twitter

Osborne House garden terrace opens to public

Part of the garden at Queen Victoria's private family home on the Isle of Wight is being opened to the public for the first time.

The Osborne House lower terrace, where the Queen wrote and painted, has been restored by English Heritage at a cost of £600,000.

The organisation said "falling masonry" and "broken steps" had made the terrace too dangerous to open previously.

It said the terrace was the last major part of the property to be repaired.

Lower terrace garden at Osborne House opens to the public for the first time

