South Live: Tuesday 27 June

Paul Brennan, director of clinical services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The trust has been reviewing its fire safety procedures and systems following the tragic events in London.

"Patient and staff safety are our highest priority and we will implement any changes necessary to ensure that our buildings are safe.

"We have invited Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to review our facilities with us and this has taken place.

"We have also proactively engaged the services of a specialist independent fire safety consultancy, Trenton Fire, to advise us on our current arrangements and make recommendations for improvements.

"We are in the process of having samples of panelling analysed for fire safety."