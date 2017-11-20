South Live: Monday 20 November

There were no injuries to suggest "any other person was involved" in the death of missing teenager Gaia Pope, police have said.

The 19-year-old's body was found on Saturday in a field near Swanage, 11 days after she was last seen.

Dorset Police is treating her death as "unexplained" pending toxicology results.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation and released under investigation.

Family handout

Miss Pope, who had severe epilepsy, had not been seen since 7 November.

Her disappearance prompted a massive campaign from family and friends who spent days scouring the town.