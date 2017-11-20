South Live: Monday 20 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 20 November
- 'No others involved' in Gaia Pope's death, police say
- Patchy rain and drizzle today
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'No others involved' in Gaia Pope's death
There were no injuries to suggest "any other person was involved" in the death of missing teenager Gaia Pope, police have said.
The 19-year-old's body was found on Saturday in a field near Swanage, 11 days after she was last seen.
Dorset Police is treating her death as "unexplained" pending toxicology results.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation and released under investigation.
Miss Pope, who had severe epilepsy, had not been seen since 7 November.
Her disappearance prompted a massive campaign from family and friends who spent days scouring the town.
Good Morning
Welcome to South Live, where we'll be bringing you the latest updates from across the region until 18.00.
You can get in touch with your pictures and news on our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.