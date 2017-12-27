Snow hits region and other headlines
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Snowfall overnight causes issues on the roads
- Thousands of homes left without power
- Hampshire police dealt with multiple crashes
- Traffic delayed on A34 in Thames Valley by snow
- Updates from Wednesday 27 December
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Power restored to 12,500 customers after snow, high winds and lightning
Power has been restored to 12,500 customers across the south of England, Scottish and Southern Electric (SSE) has said.
From the early hours of this morning, snow, combined with high winds and lightning, caused damage to its overhead cables resulting in a number of faults, the firm said.
Andover and Basingstoke in Hampshire, Newbury in Berkshire, as well as areas of Oxfordshire, have all been affected.
There are currently about 5,500 customers without power, with all homes expected to have power restored later.
Images released from two-car crash
Pictures have been released of a dramatic head-on collision near Brill, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police and fire crews from Bicester were sent out to the site of the crash yesterday afternoon at about 13:30 GMT.
Fortunately the three people were able to exit the vehicles themselves before the crews arrival.
South Central Ambulance Service provided initial medical care, whilst dealing with oil which had spread down the road as a result of the collision.
How did our local football teams fare on Boxing Day?
All of our local teams across the top five leagues in English football were in action yesterday as the traditional Boxing day fixtures were played.
The winners
The losers
The draws
There is a brand new round of fixtures on New Year's Day.
Oxford council offers beds to homeless amid freezing temperatures
With temperatures expected to drop below 0C (32F) in the coming days, Oxford City Council has said it will provide accommodation for all rough sleepers in the city.
The authority has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), which means the council and local homelessness organisations will make extra bed spaces available for rough sleepers on Wednesday and Thursday evening.
When SWEP is activated, emergency accommodation is available for anyone who would otherwise be sleeping rough on the night – even if they would not usually be eligible for the city’s adult homeless pathway.
The Met Office is forecasting that temperatures will fall to zero or below on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J14 for A338 and J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - M4 partially blocked and slow traffic westbound between J14, A338 (Hungerford) and J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Plans to move Solent-stricken Russian cargo ship 'put on hold'
George Michael's Goring neighbours share memories one year on
George Michael was found dead at his riverside home on Christmas Day 2016.
In the village of Goring, Oxfordshire, where he had lived for 17 years, he is still remembered not as a superstar but as a neighbour and friend.
Some people have been sharing their memories of meeting the star in their midst. Read more here.
Woman trapped in floodwater for two hours
A woman had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a car in 3ft (0.9m) of floodwater for two hours.
Two firefighters wearing dry suits helped the woman from the car near Launton, Oxfordshire, this morning.
The car was also recovered.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road between Launton and Marsh Gibbon was likely to remain closed until the floodwater recedes.
Apparently it's snowing...
Some of you will have woken up to a wonderfully picturesque site in the south this morning.
We have received plenty of lovely pictures, please do keep sending them in via the BBC Weather Watchers site, our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire, or Oxford Facebook pages or by contacting one of our Twitter accounts: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerskhire, or @BBCOxford.
Video: Can AI keep these zoo animals warm?
The Nyala antelope at Marwell Wildlife in Hampshire are playing their part in an artificial intelligence (AI) experiment that could save the zoo thousands of pounds a year.
SSE 'doing all it can' to restore power
Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) has said challenging weather conditions are hampering its efforts to restore power to 13,800 customers across the South of England.
Andover and Basingstoke in Hampshire, Newbury in Berkshire and areas of Oxfordshire have been badly affected after snow, The firm saidcombined with high winds and lightning, caused damage to SSE’s overhead network.
A company statement said the snowfall was "causing difficulties for SSE’s teams in gaining access to network faults", as it created tough road conditions.
Craig Gilroy, director of customer operations, added the firm have been "preparing for a period of unsettled weather for over a week now and... we have made extra frontline and support staff available.
“We understand how frustrating a loss of power can be, especially over the festive season, and I’d like to reassure our customers we are well prepared and our teams are doing all we can to restore power as quickly as possible, where it is safe to do so."
Hampshire heavily affected by power failures
Hampshire has far from escaped the power failures affecting the south this morning, caused by the weather.
Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) has said 105 postcode areas are affected in the RG25 and RG28 areas near Basingstoke and 12 in the SO21 area near Owslebury.
In the area near Bishops Waltham (SO32 postcodes), 190 postcodes have been affected, while 59 areas covered by the PO8 postcode near Horndean are also affected by outages.
SSE has said it is working to get the power back on as quickly as possible. The company estimates that some areas (near Owslebury and Basingstoke) could be fixed by the early afternoon.
Those in the PO7 areas with issues may not see power restored until 20:00 GMT.
Be careful on the roads...
There are a number of travel issues related to the snow and rain in the region, so if you are travelling this morning, make sure you check the route is clear.
Oxfordshire
Berkshire
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for M27 and J13 for A335 affecting .
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 northbound between J14 M27 and J13, A335 (Chandlers Ford), because of debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Snow is falling, all around us...
For all of those dreaming of a white (two days after) Christmas, well, your prayers have been answered.
Bob Girling has sent us this lovely picture from his garden in Chilton, Oxfordshire, this morning.
Just to clear something up for you, we believe those are mini-snowmen at the front.
Berkshire homes without power
High winds have left thousands of homes in Berkshire without power.
Three postcode areas in Bracknell and 13 in the RG20 areas near Newbury are affected.
SSE has said it is working to get the power back on as quickly as possible.
Person rescued from floodwater in Bicester
Thousands without power in Oxfordshire
The snow is not only have a major effect on the roads, it seems.
Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) is reporting that seven OX7 and 12 OX18 postcodes have been affected by power cuts.
Issues in the OX18 areas, with houses in Burford and Swinbrook, were first reported in the early hours of this morning.
The faults in the OX7 area, near Chipping Norton, were first reported at 05:23 GMT,
SSE say services are expected to be restored by 14:00.
Video: Snowy scene in Hampshire
Thanks to Ben Thompson who has sent us this lovely video from Four Marks, near Alton.
Snow warnings in the Thames Valley
A34 snow pictures
Police report multiple crashes on Hampshire roads after snow
Dorset travel latest: Fallen power cables close road
BBC News Travel
Police warn drivers of 'hazardous' snow
Police are warning drivers of hazardous conditions on roads after snow fell in parts of the UK overnight.
Officers said there are "long delays" on the A34 between the M4 and A4185 in Berkshire due to the weather conditions and slow moving traffic.
The Met Office has issued warnings for ice for northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-east England and snow for Wales and parts of England.
Meanwhile, about 14,000 properties around the UK are without power.
Read more here.
Stricken ship 'to move to Southampton'
Coastguards are continuing to monitor a Russian cargo ship with a "significant list" in the Solent.
The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday morning.
The 13 crew members are reported to be safe and well and remain on board the vessel, which is carrying a load of timber.
Surveyors are expected to assess the ship later to decide if it can sail towards Southampton.
Good morning!
Good morning and welcome to BBC South Live on Wednesday 27 December.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates from across Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 17.00.