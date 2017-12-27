Snow hits region and other headlines

Power has been restored to 12,500 customers across the south of England, Scottish and Southern Electric (SSE) has said.

From the early hours of this morning, snow, combined with high winds and lightning, caused damage to its overhead cables resulting in a number of faults, the firm said.

Andover and Basingstoke in Hampshire, Newbury in Berkshire, as well as areas of Oxfordshire, have all been affected.

There are currently about 5,500 customers without power, with all homes expected to have power restored later.