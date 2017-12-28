South Live: Thursday 28 December
Summary
- Woman, 39, dies after Dorchester 'hit-and-run'
- Man, 95, dies in two-car A35 crash
- Suspected supermarket gas leak 'caused by contractors'
- Oxford hospital parking charges raise £3m in year
- Listing cargo ship anchors in Southampton
- Tributes to professor killed in M40 crash
- Updates from Thursday 28 December
Condor Liberation sailings cancelled tomorrow
Poor sea conditions have led to Condor Ferries to cancelling its Liberation services from Poole to the Channel Islands on Friday
A spokesman said conditions were expected to be "above safe and legal operating limits".
CCTV image released after lead stolen from Didcot primary school
Hampshire travel update: M3 crash site cleared
Cyclist suffers serious leg injuries after being hit by car
A cyclist has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in Weymouth.
A black Audi A3 struck the cyclist on Avenue Road near to the junction with Walpole Street at about 10:50 GMT.
The cyclist, a 55-year-old Weymouth man, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 45-year-old man, also from Weymouth, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released while inquiries continue.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A30 and J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - M3 busy but moving and one lane blocked northbound between J6, A30 (Basingstoke) and J5, A287 (Hook), because of an incident.
South Western Railway to run 75% of trains during New Year's Eve RMT strikes
Paul Clifton
Transport correspondent, BBC South Today
South Western Railway will run 75% of its trains during New Year's Eve RMT strikes
During the previous strike it managed 60%, so this will be an increase.
It will include services from Salisbury to Exeter, which did not run last time.
There will be no trains between Southampton and Salisbury, nor on the line through Camberley, or on the Isle of Wight.
Continuing Network Rail engineering work means there were already no trains between Southampton Central and Eastleigh or between Southampton Central and Fareham.
Shuttle services will run between Southampton and Poole, with buses replacing trains from Poole to Weymouth.
Hampshire travel latest: M3 lane blocked between Basingstoke and Hook due to crash
BBC News Travel
Three people rescued from vehicle trapped in floodwater
Three people have been rescued after becoming trapped in a car stuck in floodwater in Hammoon, Dorset.
Firefighters in wading suits used a boat to get the casualties to dry land.
Police have put up signage warning of the floodwater.
Further arrests after Dorchester 'hit-and-run'
A 39-year-old woman died in hospital after being hit by a car in The Grove, Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Dorset Police previously said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force has now said a 24-year-old man, from Dorchester, a 36-year-old man, from Piddlehinton, and a 43-year-old man, from Bristol, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Reading nightclub faces demolition in flats plan
A nightclub could be torn down and replaced with six flats if a planning application is approved.
The After Dark club in Reading has staged themed music nights since the 1980s and hosted bands including Radiohead, Shed Seven and Supergrass.
Its owners submitted the plans after a previous application, which attracted more than 1,000 formal objections, was thrown out in December 2016.
Reading Borough Council has invited the public to comment on the new plans.
Tree topples into gardens and brings down telephone lines
A large tree toppled into the gardens of three homes, bringing down telephone wires and telegraph poles in Oxfordshire.
It happened in Brook Street, Benson, on Thursday morning.
Specialist fire and rescue crews with chainsaws removed branches and made the scene safe.
Unicorn 'rescue mission' ahead of Isle of Wight Pride 2018
Dorset travel warning: Upton Bypass works to return on 15 January
Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital parking charges 'increase to £3m in last year'
The John Radcliffe Hospital raked in more than £3m in the last year from parking charges.
The figures from a Freedom Of Information (FOI) request show it's one of the highest figures in the country - and it's increased by more than £1m in just three years.
NHS hospitals across England made a combined record of £174m from parking charges in the last year.
Dorchester road 'hit-and-run' investigations continue
CCTV images released after Winchester shop theft
CCTV images of a woman have been released by police after a theft at a shop in Winchester.
Two women entered Space NK on the High Street and began browsing the make-up on 12 December.
Both women left the shop separately before staff noticed a glass make-up pallet was missing.
"Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may have valuable information to assist our enquiries," Hampshire Constabulary said.
Listing Russian cargo ship anchors at Southampton's King George V dock
Woman rescued from Oxfordshire house fire
A police officer and neighbour rescued a woman from a house fire in Oxfordshire.
Fire crews tackled the blaze, which started in the kitchen of a house on North Drive, Harwell, at about 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.
The woman was given oxygen therapy by firefighters prior to the arrival of South Central Ambulance Service.
The property had working smoke alarms which raised the alarm with neighbours who dialled 999.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J5 for A335 Wide Lane.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J5, A335 (Southampton Airport).
CCTV images of Poole 'high-value' burglary suspects released
CCTV images have been released by police hunting for two men who they believe carried out a high-value burglary at a house in Poole.
It happened at an address in Canford Cliffs Road on 24 November.
Cameras and related items were stolen.
Listing Russian ship arrives at Southampton Docks
Berkshire travel latest: A34 lane blocked after three-vehicle crash
BBC News Travel
Your pictures: Tangerine skies and a blackbird in the snow
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to BBC Weather Watchers Kay, Little Nellie, Bill_Brid, cameracarrot and Farmer M for their pictures of Wootton Bridge on the Isle of Wight, Mudeford in Dorset, Havant in Hampshire, a blackbird in the snow at Woodley, Wokingham, Berkshire and the sunrise at Stonesfield in Oxfordshire.
Send us your photos of the region via our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire or Oxford Facebook pages or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford
Listing Russian cargo ship 'approaching Calshot'
Tributes paid to academic who died in M40 crash
A University of Oxford professor who died in a five-vehicle crash has been described as a "warm and loyal friend".
Mark Whittow, 60, was a Medieval historian and archaeologist and had been named as the next provost of Oriel College.
He died along with a 29-year-old man from Warwickshire on the M40 in Oxfordshire on Saturday.
The Bodleian History Faculty Library said he was a "warm, witty, humane scholar".
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for M3 and J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M27 westbound between J4 M3 and J3, M271 (Romsey), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Sport headlines for the region
BBC Sport
Severe accident: A4130 Berkshire both ways
A4130 Berkshire both ways severe accident, between Burchett's Green Road and Hurley Lane.
A4130 Berkshire - A4130 Henley Road in Burchett's Green closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Burchett's Green Road junction and the Hurley Lane junction, because of an accident.
Liverpool to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for world record £75m
Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk will join Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January in a world record £75m deal.
The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request.
But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
The fee is the most ever paid for a defender - Manchester City paid £52m to Monaco for Benjamin Mendy in July.
Reading night club faces demolition for second time
Solent-stricken Russian cargo ship 'on its way to Southampton'
Dorset travel latest: Dorchester road remains closed after 'hit-and-run' crash
BBC News Travel
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for M3 and J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound between J4 M3 and J3, M271 (Romsey), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
New Colden Common homes approved
Stricken Russian ship: MCA latest information