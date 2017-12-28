South Live: Thursday 28 December

Google

A cyclist has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in Weymouth.

A black Audi A3 struck the cyclist on Avenue Road near to the junction with Walpole Street at about 10:50 GMT.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old Weymouth man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 45-year-old man, also from Weymouth, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released while inquiries continue.