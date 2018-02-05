South Live: Monday 5 February

BBC

A former Uefa executive, who went missing for two months, says he needs to find a "resolution" with the organisation to move on with his life.

Bernard Ross, who has bipolar disorder, left his Oxford home in October and was found safe in Switzerland in December.

In his first interview since he vanished, Mr Ross said: "I fell ill at work because of work... they have a responsibility to help me."

Uefa said it was relieved Mr Ross was back in touch with his family.