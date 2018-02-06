South Live: Tuesday 6 February

A study mapping how dinosaurs spread across the world shows they may have been a victim of their own success.

Researchers at the University of Reading believe they were already in decline before the killer asteroid hit because they had occupied every habitat on Earth.

Getty Images The T. rex was one of the largest terrestrial carnivores of all time

From their roots in South America, the dinosaurs migrated "in a frenzy of movement to cover the planet".

Hundreds of different dinosaurs appeared, from the ferociousT. rexto the gigantic long-necked Diplodocus.