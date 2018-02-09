South of England

South Live: Friday 9 February

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 9 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Floating bridge back in service

Floating Bridge number 6
Isle of Wight Council

The Cowes floating bridge, which was taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing last Friday, has resumed operations.

The £3,2m chain ferry has suffered numerous problems, including groundings and break-downs, since it entered service in May.

A replacement launch has operated for foot passengers during stoppage periods while vehicles have had to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New chief 'has changed' NHS trust

Dr Nick Broughton

Dr Nick Broughton says "cultural change is happening" at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Reading residents object to new mosque plans

Dozens of residents in Tilehurst are objecting to proposals for a new mosque in Tilehurst, Reading.

They say it will make parking in the area more difficult and that a mosque is not needed.

The group looking to set up the community centre and place of worship say they are shocked at the response from some local people.

Mumtaz Ali from the Zainabiya Welfare Foundation insists it is intended to be a centre for the whole community.

School Road, Tilehurst
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Sunny day ahead

It will be a mostly sunny day with highs of 7C

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

How to rebuild Dippy the diplodocus

After 112 years at London's Natural History Museum, Dippy the dinosaur has started a UK tour with the first stop in Dorset.

The 70ft-long (21m) replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones.

It only just squeezed into Dorset County Museum in Dorchester, with just 4in (10cm) to spare.

The tour, which ends in late 2020, will also take in Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning!

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and weather from across the region until 18:00.

You can get in touch with your pictures and news on our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top