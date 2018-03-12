South Live: Monday 12 March
- Updates from Monday 12 March
- Boy detained in hospital over M3 arson
- Southern Railway strike action
- Arrest over Southampton house fire
Delays warning for Hampshire ambulances
The NHS has warned of longer waits for ambulances in Hampshire due to an "exceptionally busy" day for the service as well as for Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.
Life-threatening emergencies are being prioritised over some other urgent 999 calls, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said.
It means that some patients are having to wait longer than the usual two to three hours for an ambulance to arrive, the service added.
GB synchros aiming for Olympics
The GB synchronised swimming team says their Olympic ambitions are on track.
The squad has been rebuilt in recent years after UK Sport withdrew the sports entire £4.3m budget in 2014.
Bristol pair Kate Shortman, 16, and Izzy Thorpe, 17, have taken over as the duet finishing in an impressive 16th at the 2017 World Championships and are aiming to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
They've been training in Aldershot, Hampshire, ahead of the new season when they will compete in the duet and team competitions at the European Championships.
Severe accident: A44 Oxfordshire both ways
A44 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, between B4437 and B4027.
A44 Oxfordshire - A44 in Wootton closed in both directions between Duke Of Marlborough Junction and Glympton Turn Off, because of an accident earlier on. Traffic is coping well.
Virgin Media offers rural fibre broadband
A local campaign, in conjunction with Virgin Media, has brought fibre broadband to rural communities in Hampshire.
Up to 4,000 residents in 12 villages in Hampshire's Test Valley and Dun Valley will be able to access ultrafast internet from late 2019.
Currently, it is “almost impossible” for residents and businesses in these areas to download, stream or upload files.
Hospital trust suspends non-urgent operations
All non-urgent operations at Oxford University Hospital Trust's sites which were planned for today or tomorrow have been postponed.
It says it's "due to pressures on the NHS locally" and outpatient and diagnostic appointments and urgent surgery are going ahead as usual.
All patients affected have been contacted, the trust says.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J5 for A335 Wide Lane affecting J9 for A27 Whiteley.
M27 Hampshire - Delays and very slow traffic on M27 westbound at J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of earlier debris on road and fuel spillage. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 15 minutes. Congestion to J9, A27 (Whiteley).
Henley bridge petition signed by 1,500
More than 1,500 people have signed a petition in support of lights on Henley bridge.
Local artist, Clive Hemsley, installed them at his own expense without receiving permission from Oxfordshire County Council.
The authority has said it will seek to have them removed - although it is open to allowing them to be trialed if proper consents are sought.
The petition was set up by Michaela Clark last week with the aim of showing Oxfordshire County Council the lights had support from Henley residents.
Davis named in NI squad
BBC Sport NI
Southampton midfielder Steven Davis has been named in Norhern Ireland's squad for the forthcoming friendly match against South Korea.
Wigan's Will Grigg, who Saints face in the FA Cup quarter final next weekend has been left out of the squad as he concentrates on his club's push for League One promotion.
It will also be Northern Ireland's first match since their World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland in November.
Southampton council leader to run for Parliament
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J5 for A335 Wide Lane.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J5, A335 (Southampton Airport). Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic westbound at J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Commonwealth Day marked in Dorchester
A flag-raising ceremony has been held in Dorchester to mark Commonwealth Day.
The event is being marked in marked in Commonwealth countries and territories in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.
A teenager who dropped fire bombs from a motorway bridge has been described as a "dangerous young man"
Nicholas Elger was handed an interim hospital order at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.
He caused an estimated £40m of damage to the economy by causing the M3 to be shut for 11 hours on 23 September, the court heard. Devices were apparently thrown at lorries on two separate occasions in September.
The teenager previously pleaded guilty to arson recklessly endangering life.
Passing sentence, Judge Keith Cutler told him: "I am very concerned about your thoughts, what is actually going on within your plans, in your mind."
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A30 and J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound between J6, A30 (Basingstoke) and J5, A287 (Hook), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
Brothers complete record-breaking Atlantic Ocean row
Lymington half-brothers Greg Bailey, 28, and Jude Massey, 19, have completed their 3,000-mile unsupported Atlantic Ocean row for the British Skin Foundation, setting a world record in the process.
Jude is now the youngest person to have rowed any ocean in a team of two which has been verified by Guinness.
The pair, from Lymington, Hampshire. completed the crossing on a vegan diet.
They set off on 18 January from Gran Canaria headed for Barbados aiming to raise £100,000 for skin cancer research in memory of their father Peter Massey who died from skin cancer in 2015.
They arrived in Port St Charles 53 days later,
Portsmouth gospel choir set for royal performance
The University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir will be performing in front of the Queen at Westminster Abbey later this afternoon.
The Royal Commonwealth Service will also be attended by the prime minister, the Commonwealth secretary-general, high commissioners, ambassadors and Commonwealth dignitaries.
Band coordinator, Omolade Taiwo, said: "It's amazing and surreal. It's all God. We've done absolutely nothing to deserve this, we're just a university gospel choir.
"Genuinely we sing, we have fun, put videos online and then we get an opportunity like this."
Severe accident: A3054 Isle Of Wight both ways
A3054 Isle Of Wight both ways severe accident, between Gunville Road and Argyle Road.
A3054 Isle Of Wight - A3054 Forest Road in Newport blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the Gunville Road junction and the Argyle Road junction, because of an accident.
Endeavour gets new series
A popular TV detective drama set in Oxford will be returning for a sixth series.
Endeavour - a prequal to Inspector Morse - charts the career of Endeavour Morse as he rises through the ranks.
The new films, filmed in and around Oxford later this year, will be set in 1969 and screened in 2019.
Each story will be written by Russell Lewis, who contributed to Inspector Morse, and has written all of the 23 Endeavour screenplays so far.
Polly Hill, ITV's Head of Drama, says: "Endeavour continues to be hugely popular with ITV audiences and we’re delighted to be bringing viewers more films to enjoy."
Tobacco and suspected drugs seized
About 4,700 illegal cigarettes, suspected Class A and Class B drugs, and counterfeit clothes have been seized in Banbury.
They were found when Thames Valley Police and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers visited nine properties on 7 March 2018.
One man arrested on suspicion of drug supply has been released under investigation pending further inquries.
Richard Mayer of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service said: "Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £2.5 billion a year."
A 17-year-old boy has been detained in hospital after a flammable material, thrown from a motorway bridge, caused the closure of the M3 for 11 hours.
Nicholas Elger had previously pleaded guilty to arson recklessly endangering life as well as eight counts of burglary at Winchester College, two counts of blackmailing the headmaster and two of theft.
Thousands of motorists were caught up in long queues on the motorway and surrounding roads in Winchester while police and bomb disposal experts deal with the substance after it was dropped from a road bridge on 23 September.
The substance was later discovered to be flammable but not explosive.
He was given an interim hospital order at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.
Wheel Inn pub near Lymington set to re-open as community venture
The Wheel Inn pub at Bowling Green near Lymington is set to re-open later, having been taken over as a community-run venture.
The pub shut down at the end of July when it was considered not to be fiancially viable. Locals raised money through grants and share offer as a community benefit company. It now has a shop stocking local produce and a new manager and chef in place.
There are thought to be about 50 such community-owned pubs in the country.
Peter Simpson, who spearheaded the efforts to re-open the pubs, said: "We're very excited and relieved - we're ready to fling open the doors"
Arson suspect arrested over house blaze
The fire service says no-one was injured in the blaze which destroyed the house in Southampton.Read more
Synchronised swimmers 'dance in the water'
BBC Sport
Here's some remarkable underwater footage of GB synchronised swimmers Kate Shortman, 16, and Izzy Thorpe, 17, showing off their underwater world as they aim to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The pair train in Aldershot.
Whatmough return ruined by Gillingham defeat
Defender Jack Whatmough returned to the Portsmouth side after a long injury lay-off, however Pompey went down 1-3 at home to Gillingham.
Reading 2-2 Leeds: 'Communication' lacking - Stam
BBC Sport
Reading FC manager Jaap Stam said 'communication' was lacking in his team's 2-2 home draw with Leeds on Saturday.
Newcastle 3-0 Southampton: Pellegrino criticises Saints' spirit
BBC Sport
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino criticised the 'poor' fighting spirit shown by his team during their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham: Cherries played well for 80 minutes - Howe
BBC Sport
Eddie Howe is pleased with his Bournemouth side's performance against Tottenham but disappointed to concede two late goals in a 4-1 defeat.
Man injured in Slough High Street attack
A man has suffered hand and leg injuries after an assault in Slough.
Thames Valley Police said the 28-year-old's injuries appeared to have been caused by a "sharp implement" after he was in an altercation with a number of other men in the early hours of Sunday morning, outside the Brickhouse on Slough High Street.
His injuries are not life threatening.
Nightmares rekindled at Isle of Wight waxworks museum
Sue Paz
BBC South
Wax works from a museum that gave visitors "recurring nightmares" have gone on display for the first time since its closure eight years ago.
The Isle of Wight's Brading Wax Works Museum, depicted various characters from the island's history, including Newport chimney sweep Valentine Gray who died in squalid conditions in the 1800s.
The mini exhibition at Rectory Mansion in Brading aims to "rekindle" people's childhood memories.
Newbury rail services suspended for electrification works
Rail services running through Newbury are being disrupted this week as Network Rail can carry out electrification works.
GWR said buses will replace trains from stations between Pewsey and Theale.
Long-distance services from London to the West of England will continue to run by using a different route. Journeys may be up 30 minutes longer
A similar four-day closure will run at the end of April, and again for a further four days in June.
'Overwhelming joy' of Atlantic row brothers
Two brothers from Lymington have been celebrating successfully rowing across the Atlantic.
Jude Massey and Greg Bailey rowed into Port St Charles in Barbados earlier, having set off from the Canary Islands on 18 February.
During the crossing of more than 3,000 miles, the pair capsized, suffered power failure, lost the use of their water makers and GPS.
They have raised £82,000 for the British Skin Foundation in memory of their father, Peter, who died from skin cancer.
Travel: Crowd Control at Waterloo
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
Crowd control measures have been implemented at Waterloo Station.
A broken down train on the Jubilee Line has led to delays getting into the station. Severe delays are also reported on the Jubilee Line.
Transport for London recommend passengers allow extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station.
Southampton house gutted by fire
Indy Almroth-Wright
BBC South
A house in Southampton has been completely destroyed following a fire on Sunday afternoon.
No-one was hurt in the blaze at the terraced house in Kendal Avenue.
A man has been arrested.
Renewed appeal over Blackwater shooting
Police have renewed their appeal for information about the shooting of a teenager at Blackwater in Hampshire.
The 17-year-old boy sustained life-changing injuries when he was shot in Hearsley Gardens last month.
A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have now been released.
Previously four others were released from custody pending further inquiries.
Search for missing eighty-two-year-old man
Police have appealed for information about an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who has gone missing in the Sunningdale area of Berkshire.
Rizkallah Moussah, 82, was last seen in Rise Road on Saturday morning.
Mr Moussah is bilingual and can speak English and Arabic.
Cash point stolen in supermarket raid
It is not yet clear whether the cash point had been taken "by some other means", police said.Read more
Missing Katrice Lee's father: Military police 'must regain my trust'
The father of toddler who disappeared near a military base almost 37 years ago says police must regain his trust after mistakes in the search for her.
Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, Germany in 1981.
International appeals have failed to find her, but her father Richard Lee has never given up hope.
Later, Mr Lee will meet a Royal Military Police (RMP) team that is reinvestigating the case.
Katrice went missing on 28 November 1981 - her second birthday - while out shopping with her mother Sharon, from Gosport, Hampshire.