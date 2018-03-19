South Live: Monday 19 March

BBC Richard Stemler denied causing the death of the 11-year-old by dangerous driving

A Southampton man accused of causing death by dangerous driving after knocking down and killing a schoolboy has been told by a judge he has no case to answer.

Harley Simpson, 11, died two weeks after being struck as he crossed the road in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Richard Stemler, 70, of Ethelburt Avenue, Southampton, denied causing death by dangerous driving on 22 October 2016.

The prosecution plans to appeal the ruling made at Hove Crown Court.