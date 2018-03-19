South Live: Monday 19 March
Summary
- Updates from Monday 19 March
- Yellow warning of ice across South
- Bournemouth airport shut, train services affected
- A37 re-opens after lorry crash
That's all for today
Crash death accused has no case to answer
A Southampton man accused of causing death by dangerous driving after knocking down and killing a schoolboy has been told by a judge he has no case to answer.
Harley Simpson, 11, died two weeks after being struck as he crossed the road in St Leonards, East Sussex.
Richard Stemler, 70, of Ethelburt Avenue, Southampton, denied causing death by dangerous driving on 22 October 2016.
The prosecution plans to appeal the ruling made at Hove Crown Court.
CCTV released following double stabbing
A CCTV image has been released of two men police believe may have witnessed a double stabbing.
Two men aged 20 and 21 were attacked outside the Londis shop on Willoughby Road in Langley, Slough, at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.
Thames Valley Police said it wanted the men pictured, as well as any other witnesses in the area, to contact the force.
A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody.
Anna Friel makes cuppa for cops in snow
Actress Anna Friel has shared a picture of herself with two "phenomenal" police officers after making them tea and biscuits outside her Windsor home.
The TV star took to social media to thank PC Housby and PC Morgan after the officers responded in "4 minutes" to a crash in the icy weather.
Friel wrote on Instagram: "This is why we pay our taxes," adding: "Be kind to those that are ready to help."
Thames Valley Police has thanked the star "for the kind words... and the goodies for our officers!"
The snowmen who refuse to melt
Atif Rashid
BBC South
Snow has all but gone across the south as sunshine melts away the frost.
But these snowmen are refusing to budge.
This snowman named Brian and his snowdog were built yesterday in Rotherwick, Hampshire.
Now he's fallen asleep and refusing to shift from the bench.
Warning over bogus ‘police officer’ telephone scam
People in Southampton are being urged to be on their guard for a person ringing up posing as a police officer from the Met Police.
Hampshire Constabulary has received calls from a number of people who have been contacted by the bogus officer.
Reading half marathon: Runners brave snow after race cancelled
A number of runners held their own half-marathon in Reading after the official event was called off.
About 100 people are believed to have braved the snow and ice after a Twitter account encouraged runners to still take part.
Saints manager hails 'important' win
Southampton manager Mark Hughes described his side's 2-0 FA Cup win over Wigan on Sunday as "an important day for the players".
Hughes, whose team are in the Premier League relegation zone, told the BBC: "I have been really impressed with the quality of the talent I have.
"They have lost a bit of confidence recently but they are good players.
"We stood up to Wigan. It was a statement of intent and a start. We have work to do in the Premier League, but we will enjoy this moment."
Narnia and Middle Earth appear on signs
Didcot road signs point to Narnia, Gotham City and Middle Earth
Fantasy locations, such as Narnia and Gotham City, have mysteriously appeared on road signs alongside more earthly destinations such as Didcot power station.
The signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct to Middle Earth, while the road to Europe's largest business park also apparently leads to the Emerald City.
They recently appeared on five signs along the A4130.
The county council said the names were "vandalism" and could distract drivers.
Seagull feeders to face £100 fines
Cold weather to continue into afternoon
Temperatures are expected to peak at 3C this afternoon before dropping back to 0C overnight.
Conditions will become milder as the week progresses.
Police seek owner of inscribed wedding ring found on street
Fines for feeding seagulls at West Bay and Lyme Regis
People caught feeding seagulls in West Bay and Lyme Regis could face a fine of up to £1,000.
The punishment is being introduced as part of a Public Space Protection Order.
West Dorset District Council says the move is designed to "reduce the problem of aggressive seagulls".
The ban on feeding the gulls comes in on 23 April.
A37 re-opens after lorry overturns
Police have re-opened the A37 after a lorry overturned blocking the road in the early hours near Wardon Hill.
The driver of the supermarket lorry was taken to Dorset County Hospital.
The extend of his injuries is unknown.
Delays between Ascot and Reading after train breaks down
A train has broken down train between Ascot and Reading blocking the line towards Reading.
Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed or revised.
Disruption is expected until 15:00.
Southampton man charged over petrol station robbery
A37 remains closed after supermarket lorry overturns
The A37 Long Ash Lane remains closed after a 26-tonne supermarket lorry overturned at Wardon Hill, just north of Grimstone in the early hours.
Police say the driver was taken to Dorset County Hospital as a precaution.
A diversion via the A352 is signposted.
Eastern Bypass Road in Oxford shut after lorry barrier crash
The B480 and A4142 Eastern Bypass Road in Oxford remain closed after a lorry crashed.
Thames Valley Police said the HGV was travelling towards Headington when it experienced a "loss of control due to the weather conditions".
The force said the driver only sustained minor injuries.
The HGV has been recovered however the A4142 remains closed for barrier repairs.
Rail passengers warned to expect disruption
Train services are being affected by the wintry conditions this morning, with passengers being advised to check their journey.
Operational pressures at John Radcliffe Hospital
A decision's due later about whether more non-urgent operations will be postponed at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.
Procedures were first suspended at the beginning of last week, and then cancelled until Tuesday because of a lack of beds.
The hospital says it's dealing with a high number of emergencies - as well as having difficulty discharging patients.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised to patients and says everyone affected has been contacted.
Bournemouth Airport opens after snow and ice closure
Reading half-marathon: Runners 'will not get money back'
Runners who paid to take part in a cancelled Reading half-marathon will not get their money back, organisers have said, after it was cancelled three hours before it was set to start because of the weather.
Race director Judith Manson said: "Everything we do for the runners to put the event on has to be paid for", adding that the terms and conditions of the event stated the entry fee was non-refundable and non-transferable.
Mrs Manson also told BBC Radio Berkshire the event was not expected to be rescheduled, but that "conversations were being had" with partners.
'No refund' for cancelled race runners
Bournemouth Airport remains closed due to wintry weather
Southampton Airport expected to open as normal
Driver dies three days after crash
Overturned lorry on Wardon Hill shuts A37
Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a lorry overturned on the A37.
The road is closed bothways between Haydon Lane (Holywell turning) and Norden Lane (Maiden Newton turning).
Beach huts in the snow
Thanks to Emma Duguid who sent us this picture from a snowy Mudeford in Dorset this morning.
Weather forecast: Snow clearing to leave a mainly dry day
A frosty start with ice and patchy snowfall blown in on a fresh north-east wind.
The snow will clear this morning to leave an increasingly bright day, with just the odd wintry flurry for the South.
Maximum Temperature: 1 to 4°C (34 to 39°F).
Latest headlines: Wintry weather brings travel disruption
Slough is youngest large urban area
Slough has the youngest population of any large urban population, according to a survey conducted for the BBC.
The Berkshire town has an average age of 33.9, while one in 10 people are aged 65 and over. It is followed by Oxford (34.4) and Luton (35.1).
Slough has a particularly high share of under 18s because it has the highest birth rate of all UK cities - 16.6 births for every 1,000 residents, compared with the British average of 11.8. This has been partly driven by young migrant populations.
Cold snap shuts Bournemouth Airport
Travel warnings as snow and ice hit UK
Snow and ice are causing further disruption to road, rail and air travel in parts of the south.
A Met Office yellow warning because of ice is in place across the South until 10:00 GMT
Scores of schools are also closed due to the wintry weather.