South Live: Tuesday 20 March

Driver's 'braking error' killed woman
The 68-year-old driver accelerated instead of braking and veered into three people in Reading, Berkshire.Read more
Narnia signs 'to change views of town'
A prankster added fantasy locations to signs to change perceptions of England's "most normal" town.Read more
Royal wedding cake chosen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an organic lemon and elderflower cake for their wedding in May.
Claire Ptak, owner of the Violet Bakery in east London, will make it.
Prince William and Catherine Middleton had two cakes for their wedding day.
The first was an eight-tiered iced fruit cake decorated with 900 delicate sugar paste flowers. The second was an unbaked chocolate biscuit cake - made by the company McVitie's.
Heathrow third runway: Slough council criticises revised plans
Heathrow has told the BBC it will continue to "explore options" to mitigate the impact of a new runway on community facilities.
It comes after Slough Borough Council said a school, homes and businesses will have to be demolished under the revised plans for a new runway at the airport.
It said Pippins School in Colnbrook would be closer to the runway than previously thought and that changes to the M25 will also affect a local trading estate, and lead to increased congestion and pollution.
A Heathrow spokesperson said there are "currently no plans to compulsory purchase Pippins School" and added: "We will continue to work with all community facilities close to the new boundary - including schools - to explore options for mitigating the impacts of Heathrow expansion."
'Series of failings' before HMP Winchester inmate died
A inmate died of a methadone overdose following a "series of failings" at the prison where he was being detained, an inquest has found.
Jason Payne, 40, from Farnborough, died after being found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Winchester in August 2015.
He had been prescribed methadone and diazapam as part of a drug and alcohol dependency treatment programme.
He was supposed to be observed twice a day but on the two days prior to his death he was only observed once a day, the inquest heard.
South Western Railway plans 'full service' during Easter strike action
Strong winds delay annual Lyme Regis dredging
Footage shows hens 'extreme suffering'
Chinese city 'turns to Oxford' for green transport ideas
John Radcliffe operations to resume tomorrow
NHS bosses say non-urgent operations will resume tomorrow at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.
Surgeries were cancelled today for a sixth day because of a lack of beds.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust intended to return to normal today, but said continued pressures meant this was not possible.
Paul Brennan, director of clinical services, admitted the news was "disappointing" for patients.
Hampshire travel latest: M3 delays between Basingstoke and Dummer
BBC News Travel
New electric charge points for vehicles
Southampton has flipped the switch on 30 new electric vehicle charging points in five of the city council’s multi-storey car parks.
The chargers are available to any car park customer and will be free for an introductory period.
The new electric vehicle chargers can be found in the following car parks:
For more details, can be found at the Southampton City Council website.
Landlord fined £12,000 for letting dangerous home
A landlord who let out a dangerous property in Slough as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been fined £12,000.
Mohammed Afzal pleaded guilty to 12 offences after admitting to running an unlicensed HMO which the borough council said was so dangerous council electricians condemned it.
Afzal was also ordered by Reading Magistrates to pay council costs of £2,757.98 and a victim surcharge of £100.
Councillor Pavitar K Mann, lead member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “The conditions at this property were abysmal and put the safety of the tenants at huge risk."
Hojbjerg praises Hughes 'intensity'
Mark Hughes has given Southampton added "discipline and intensity" since taking charge, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg believes.Read more
The last of the snow melts away...
Rita Thompson has sent us these lovely pictures as the snow begins to melt in Calshot, Hampshire.
She said it was still bitterly cold on the coastline, with temperatures just above 0C this morning.
Hospital cancels more operations
Non-urgent procedures have been postponed at John Radcliffe Hospital for an eighth day.Read more
Reading Half Marathon reschedule 'very unlikely'
Rescheduling the Reading Half Marathon is "very unlikely", organisers say.
They have apologised to runners, saying rescheduling the race isn't easy as it involves negotiations with a number of partners.
CCTV cut and stolen in construction site robbery
Masked men have stolen four CCTV cameras and a laser tripod in a construction site theft in Weymouth.
Dorset Police said the two men, travelling in a dark-coloured saloon car, drove into the Chalbury Stores car park and walked onto the construction site in Littlemoor Road between 23:55 GMT on 12 March and 00:45 on Tuesday 13 March.
The offenders cut the cables of the cameras and then took them. The force are appealing for witnesses based on their clothing.
Dangerous sheet ice in Cerne Valley
The Cerne Valley Facebook page has warned of dangerous sheet ice between Minterne and Batcombe in Dorset.
It says: "A352 heading north (just past Minterne) do not turn left (towards Batcombe / A35). Sheet ice. V dangerous. 3 cars abandoned so far! Reported to Dorset Police but road not closed yet."
Beach boy to headline Cropredy festival
Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson will perform the band’s iconic Beach Boys album Pet Sounds live at Cropredy Festival this year.
He's been confirmed to headline the first night of the three-day event on Thursday 9 August.
Also on the bill for this year's festival, near Banbury, are Fairport Convention, Oysterband, Levellers, Marillion frontman Fish and Kate Rusby, Al Stewart and Afro-Celt Soundsystem, among others.
Number of 'missing' sex offenders released
Police have lost track of 25 registered sex offenders across the South, a report by Sky News claims.
Thames Valley Police said the whereabouts of 13 sex offenders within their area were unknown.
Hampshire Police said seven sex offenders were unaccounted for, while Dorset Police said the whereabouts of five others were not known, including three who are "firmly believed to be overseas."
Hens at Walston Poultry Farm in Dorset live in "cramped" conditions, according to a campaign group.
Hens at Walston Poultry Farm in Dorset live in "cramped" conditions, according to a campaign group.Read more
A factory farm which supplies millions of eggs to supermarkets exposes its hens to "a life of extreme suffering", an animal rights group has said.
Hidden camera footage by Animal Equality appears to show birds at Walston Poultry Farm in Blandford, Dorset, with red raw skin living in cages stacked seven tiers high
The farm also failed to carry out routine welfare inspections and left dead birds in cages, the group said.
The farm declined to comment.
Troubled trust to give statements over mental health deaths
Southern Health is due to give mitigating statements today over the deaths of Teresa Colvin and Connor Sparrowhawk, who both died while in their care.
The mental health trust has admitted failing to keep them safe at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court.
Mrs Colvin, from the New Forest, was found unconscious in a phone kiosk at the Woodhaven Adult Mental Health Hospital at Calmore, Hampshire, in April 2012, while Mr Sparrowhawk, 18, and from Banbury, drowned in a bath at a care unit.
Warning after unattended candle starts house fire
Five people have been treated for shock and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at their home in Bournemouth.
The occupants of the house on Holdenhurst Road managed to escape uninjured before crews arrived at about 02:40 GMT.
The blaze started after a candle was left burning in the downstairs bedroom and set the curtains alight, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It has warned people not to leave burning candles unattended.
Didcot magical signs should stay up - mayor
The mayor of Didcot hopes the new signage in Didcot, pointing the way to magical locations, will stay up "for a couple of weeks".
Jackie Billington said: "If you speak to the majority of people in Didcot they're of the same opinion, it's put Didcot on the map again.
"At the end of the day potholes are more important. I'm pleased to hear the council council say that."
She added: "The font, size, everything's perfect. They're just brilliant. They look better in real life."
She said she had "absolutely no idea" who was behind the prank.
"No one's owning up to it," she shrugged.
Fixing potholes more important than removing fantasy signage - council
Removing Narnia, Gotham, and Neverland from road signs in Oxfordshire will have to wait while potholes are filled in, a council has said.
The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.
The fantasy locations were recently added to five signs along the A4130.
Oxfordshire County Council said: "Our operational priority is attending to potholes on our network."
It added: "While we will reinstate the signs at some point they are not our most pressing concern."
Heathrow third runway: Slough council objects to revised changes
A school, homes and businesses will have to be demolished because of revised plans for a new runway at Heathrow, Slough Borough Council has revealed.
The authority has said Pippins School in Colnbrook, Berkshire, and nearby homes, would come closer to the runway than previously thought.
It also claims changes to the M25 will also affect a trading estate in the area, and lead to increased congestion and pollution in the area.
Heathrow has been asked for comment.
Road signs point to Narnia and Middle Earth
Fictional worlds such as Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland have mysteriously appeared on road signs in Oxfordshire.
The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.
The fantasy locations were recently added to five signs along the A4130 in Oxfordshire.
What weather can we expect today?
Lucy Martin has her crystal ball out.
A teenager is charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm after a fight at a leisure centre.Read more
Girl, 15, charged after Reading riverside double stabbing
A 15-year-old girl has been charged after two young women were stabbed at the Rivermead Leisure Complex in Reading in November.
Thames Valley Police said the girl, from the Reading area, was charged on Thursday with two counts grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a knife in public, after two girls, aged 13 and 14, were hurt after a fight.
She was bailed to appear at Reading Youth Court on 4 April.
Francesca Lee, 23, died at the scene of the crash on the A30 at Babylon Hill, Dorset.Read more
'Devoted mummy' killed in crash
A driver killed in a car crash in Dorset was a "devoted mummy" to her 17-month-old son, her family has said.
Francesca Lee crashed on the A30 dual carriageway at Babylon Hill, near Sherborne, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 6 March, police said.
She was cut free from her Honda Civic but died at the scene.
Francesca Lee, 23, died at the scene of the crash on the A30 at Babylon Hill, Dorset.Read more
A pub and hotel in Hampshire is wrecked by a fire that ripped through its thatched roof.Read more
Operations delayed for eighth day at Oxford hospital
Non-urgent operations have been postponed at the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford for an eighth day, because of the volume of patients coming through the doors.
The trust managing the hospital said it was another busy weekend and apologised to patients.
All operations will be re-scheduled as soon as possible.
Tuesday morning headlines
How is the traffic looking?
A few issues for your commute this morning...
Thatched pub and hotel in Romsey wrecked by blaze
A thatched hotel and pub in Hampshire has been wrecked by a fire that ripped through its roof.
More than 120 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out in The Potters Heron, in Ampfield near Romsey shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday.
Crews from 25 different fire stations were called in to bring the fire under control which is believed to have started in the chimney.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the no-one was hurt in the blaze.
Crews remain at the scene damping down.