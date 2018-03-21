South Live: Wednesday 21 March

It has been an extraordinarily messy morning for passengers on South Western Railway.

Not just by the cable theft at Rowlands Castle, but by a whole series of unrelated signal failures, including at Clapham, Aldershot and Staines.

It is the latest in a succession of infrastructure-related disruption on services into Waterloo, which have continued since a major station upgrade last summer.

SWR suffered a 7% fall in passenger satisfaction in the National Passenger Survey, published by Transport Focus in January. It was the biggest drop of any train operator.

The lion’s share of the blame probably lies with Network Rail’s failings in the region.

But passengers have also been directing their anger at SWR, which took over services last August. There’s even a petition demanding the government strips the First Group / MTR company of its seven year franchise.