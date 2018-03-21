South Live: Wednesday 21 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 21 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Whiteley.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane blocked on exit slip road and queuing traffic westbound at J9, A27 (Whiteley), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good evening!
That's all from South Live today folks.
Join us tomorrow from 8:00 GMT.
Have a good evening.
'Mini police' working with constabulary
Atif Rashid
BBC South
Primary schoolchildren are working with police teams to learn about and spread awareness of issues.
'Mini Police' become ambassadors for the force at events and help with Community Speed Watch.
The scheme is designed to build relationships with children and the constabulary.
Bid for £300m to build Grazeley homes on government shortlist
A bid for £300m funding to help build some 15,000 new homes south of Reading has made it onto a government shortlist.
A total of £750m is needed to improve roads, create schools and build other large scale infrastructure projects in the Grazeley area before housing plans can go ahead.
Three Berkshire councils asked the government for funding to help with these schemes.
They are through to the next stage of the bidding process.
Road rage offenders punished
Drivers who confronted each other on the A4 in Thatcham have been sentenced.
Paul Tidbury, 29, used a pole to damage Mark James' car and was jailed for a month after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal damage.
James, 28, used a golf club to injure Tidbury's leg and was fined £500 having pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.
An off-duty police officer and a motorist witnessed the encounter.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J10 for A329 and J11 for A33.
M4 Berkshire - M4 partially blocked and heavy traffic westbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J11, A33 (Reading), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for A327 and J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M3 southbound between J4a, A327 (Farnborough) and J5, A287 (Hook).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Key witness' to 15-year-old girl's sex assault sought
A man who shouted and "startled" a man who was assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Reading is being sought by police as a key witness.
The man who intervened is described as being 6ft, Asian and having short dark hair, a full beard and moustache and carrying two shopping bags.
The attacker - a white man in his 30s, had short dark hair, and was wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans - approached the girl from behind, exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.
It happened on Elgar Road by the junction of Waterloo Road at about 07.20 on 7 March.
Family pay tribute to man who "lived for the moment"
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to him, saying he "lived in the moment" and "embraced life".
George Howell from Bullar Road, Southampton, died after his red Suzuki bike was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Thomas Lewis Way in the city, at 11.54pm on 16 March, police said.
In a statement, his family said: "George lived in the moment. He embraced life, worked hard and loved friends and family.
“He was sensitive, kind, honest and funny. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.”
Reading part company with manager Stam
Championship club Reading part company with manager Jaap Stam following a run of just one win in 18 league games.Read more
Zoo unveils new tropical residents
Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, has unveiled its new £8m tropical house, which is due to open to the public on Monday.
The zoo says most of the facility's residents are new, including Rica, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, and an aquarium containing 2,500 fish.
'Robodog' helping people with dementia
Three people detained after being found in removal lorry
Three people have been detained after they were found in the back of a removal lorry in Southampton.
Two woman and a man were held by the city council and UK Border Force after being found in the lorry at about 11:20 GMT on Chapel Road, Hampshire Police said.
Lecturers protest pay rise 'indecision'
Staff at Activate Learning sites across the Thames Valley take action over pay in their lunch break.Read more
'Elegant' concrete huts win design award
A project to replace beach huts which were lost in the St Valentine's Day storm on the Hampshire coast in 2014 has won a design award.
Most of the privately-owned concrete huts at Milford-on-Sea were destroyed during the storm, with the rest later requiring demolition.
The scheme, including 119 new huts beneath a raised promenade, is one of 18 winners at the annual Civic Trust Awards.
Judges described the project as "elegant and attractive", with a sense of "charm and fun".
Fairytale over for Narnia road signs
Fantasy worlds appeared next to Wantage and Didcot on road signs - but a council says they had to go.Read more
Cable theft halts rail services
Network Rail engineers are repairing the damage but could not say when it would be completely fixed.Read more
Refurbished lock gates installed
A second set of refurbished lock gates at Blake's Lock have been re-installed today.
Cranes dropped them into the Thames and they were then and moved into position by divers, ahead of the Reading lock reopening next week.
Train chaos 'over by late afternoon'
South Western Railway has said it expects services to be "near normal" by late this afternoon following the earlier "severe disruption".
The firm has released an image of the copper cables at Havant which were targeted by metal thieves, causing rail signals to shut down.
Trains on the affected line between Portsmouth and London have now resumed.
Man shot in the eye with air gun
A man has been shot in the face with an air gun after a reported altercation with a group of men in Weymouth.
The pellet is embedded behind the man's eyeball and he may not regain his sight, police said.
A local 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and a 23-year-old was detained for allegedly inflicting GBH. Both men have been released pending further inquiries.
The incident in Carlton Road North on 7 January was only reported to the police on 13 March.
No kitchen ceiling landlord fined £12,000
A landlord who rented a property to tenants which was found by officers in a "very poor state", with issues including a kitchen without a ceiling, has been fined £12,000.
Mohammed Afzal, from Slough, pleaded guilty to 12 offences under the Housing Act 2004 after running an unlicensed house-share which was so dangerous council electricians condemned it.
Mr Afzal, who claimed builders had been in the property at the time, was fined by £1,000 for each of the 12 offences at the property – and ordered him to pay council costs and a victim surcharge.
Narnia signs removed in Oxfordshire
Joke signage pointing to Narnia, Gotham City, Middle Earth and Neverland in an Oxfordshire town is being removed.
The fantasy locations were recently added to signs along the A4130 in Didcot.
Oxfordshire County Council originally said it was more concerned with fixing potholes, but decided to remove the signage in a general clean up.
A spokesman said during a "post-snow sweep-through" roadside maintenance teams took the opportunity to remove the lettering.
"They had to come off," he added. "We have to take a tough line on unauthorised signage as there is good evidence drivers do get distracted. Safety is an absolutely priority."
The BBC caught up with the man behind the jape yesterday.
Saints' Wembley date revealed
Southampton have discovered the date for their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea.
Ticket information will be released at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.
If you want to relive how Saints got there, take a look below:
£215m funding for new Oxfordshire homes
Government secretary Sajid Javid says the homes will help more people "get on the property ladder".Read more
Swimming pool 'damaged' by trapped badger
A trapped badger badly damaged a disused swimming pool on the Isle of Wight as it tried to claw its way up the 6ft (1.8m) walls, the RPSCA has said.
The charity was called to rescue the stranded animal which had fallen into the pool at Binstead.
RSPCA officer Shirley Bradley said: "Thankfully there were no injuries on the badger, but he did do a lot of damage to the right hand side of the pool.”
Brockenhurst fatal tree crash motorcyclist named
A motorcyclist who died after his Honda bike crashed into a tree has been named as Lukasz Imielski.
The 34-year-old, from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A337 Lymington Road in Brockenhurst on Saturday morning.
Hampshire Police said his next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
Knives being sold to under 18s in Slough
Three shops in Slough, including a national supermarket chain, were caught selling knives to under 18s by a joint Slough Borough Council and Thames Valley Police sting operation.
Under-age volunteers were sent into nine shops in Slough to see if they could buy knives.
Councillor Pavitar K Mann said: "It is unacceptable that knives are getting into the hands of children, and we will be taking appropriate action against the traders who failed the test purchase operation.”
The three shops who failed the test are currently being investigated.
'Extraordinarily messy' day for train firm
Paul Clifton
Transport correspondent, BBC South Today
It has been an extraordinarily messy morning for passengers on South Western Railway.
Not just by the cable theft at Rowlands Castle, but by a whole series of unrelated signal failures, including at Clapham, Aldershot and Staines.
It is the latest in a succession of infrastructure-related disruption on services into Waterloo, which have continued since a major station upgrade last summer.
SWR suffered a 7% fall in passenger satisfaction in the National Passenger Survey, published by Transport Focus in January. It was the biggest drop of any train operator.
The lion’s share of the blame probably lies with Network Rail’s failings in the region.
But passengers have also been directing their anger at SWR, which took over services last August. There’s even a petition demanding the government strips the First Group / MTR company of its seven year franchise.
'Board and owners slow to react' in Stam sacking
Tim Dellor
BBC Berkshire sport editor
Reading's form has been dire in the last few months and most Reading fans had anticipated this.
The board and the owners have been slow to react - most clubs would have got rid of their manager way before now, so whether it was too late, or whether it is the correct decision, time will tell.
There are just eight games left in the season and their options are limited as to who can replace Jaap Stam.
Breaking'Change necessary' in Stam sacking - Reading statement
Reading have released a statement saying that "change was necessary" after sacking Jaap Stam this morning.
The club claim that shareholders, Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, "wanted to give Jaap every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign", which sees them just three points above the relegation zone in the Championship.
The club added: "Jaap has not wavered in the time, effort and sheer determination he has put in to try to steer the team away from the position we find ourselves in."
They also say attention has now turned to bringing in a new manager to the club.
Reading part company with manager Stam
Championship club Reading part company with manager Jaap Stam following a run of just one win in 18 league games.Read more
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road London-bound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Reading and Windsor train disruption easing
'Vehicle fire' causes long delays on M4/M25 junction
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J16 for M40.
M25 Buckinghamshire - M25 entry slip road partially blocked and queuing traffic anticlockwise at J16 M40, because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
New rail fault affects Reading and Windsor trains
A signal failure at Staines has stopped trains running between Windsor and London, and caused disruption elsewhere.
The fault is in addition to the severe disruption caused by the attempted theft of signalling cables in Havant, Hampshire.
South Western Railway has said rail tickets are being accepted on Great Western services from Reading and on local buses.
Jobs saved after yacht firm buy-out
Hundreds of jobs have been saved after a luxury boatbuilding company that went into administration was bought.
Southampton-based Oyster Yachts has been sold to Richard Hadida Yachting Ltd, securing jobs in the city and at a site in Norfolk.
Redundancy notices were issued to 400 staff including those based at Saxon Wharf, Southampton and Hoveton, Wroxham in February.
Mr Hadida is the founder of an online casino gaming software business.
Limited rail service resumes after signal damage
Paul Clifton
Transport correspondent, BBC South Today
A limited rail service has resumed in the Portsmouth area following the severe disruption caused by damage to signals.
They were put out of action when metal thieves cut copper wires at Havant.
The system then automatically shut down to prevent damage from electrical surges.
Disruption is likely for the rest of the day, with trains and crews out of place.
Caterpillar's 'face' wins photo prize
A Swanage boy's caterpillar image has won top prize in an RSPCA young photographer competition.
Monty Edwards, 11, said he waited a long time for the creature to 'look at him' before taking the photo at Durlston Country Park.
He said: “I love his face and his eyes. It makes me happy to see.”
The image won the People's Choice award for mobile phone images, earning Monty a £100 voucher.
Jackett accepts Talbot fitness criticism
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett accepts criticism about a lack of fitness training by former defender Drew Talbot.Read more