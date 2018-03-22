South Live: Thursday 22 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 22 March
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Throat-cut attacker jailed for 21 years
The victim of the attack said Kevin Boyle missed his jugular "by millimetres".Read more
That's all for today
Thank you for following South Live today.
We'll be back tomorrow at 08:00 to bring you the latest news, sport and weather from across the region.
You can get in touch with your pictures and news on our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.
Man and woman sought after Abingdon theft
Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with a theft in Abingdon.
It happened at about 16:30 on 13 March at Waitrose in Abbey Close, Abingdon.
An 83-year-old woman paid for her shopping and put her card in her pocket. The card was then taken and later used at a cashpoint to withdraw money.
Thames Valley and Hampshire police forces to cut dog unit
The number of police dogs and officers in a joint unit between forces will be reduced to make savings, the BBC can reveal.
Thames Valley Police confirmed its dog section with Hampshire Constabulary, made up of 60 officers who each have a minimum of one dog, would be cut.
Chief Constable Francis Habgood said he had a "preference" the department would reduce numbers through retirements and resignations.
The unit cuts have been described as "devastating" by a force federation.
Oxford honorary degrees go to Martin Scorsese and Mary Beard
Oxford University has announced this year's honorary degree recipients, and it includes film director Martin Scorsese and historian Mary Beard.
Sir Matthew Bourne, Lord David Neuberger, Helga Nowotny, Robert Putnam, and Lord Nicholas Stern will also have degrees handed to them at the ceremony on 20 June.
Severe accident: M4 Wiltshire westbound
M4 Wiltshire westbound severe accident, before J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Wiltshire - Heavy traffic on M4 westbound before J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of earlier multi-vehicle accident. All lanes have been re-opened.
BreakingRobinson named new Oxford head coach
Oxford United name former Charlton boss Karl Robinson as their new head coach - almost two months after sacking Pep Clotet.Read more
Building fire closes main road
A building fire has closed the main road between Wokingham and Winnersh.
Fire crews were called shortly after 14:30 to the property in Reading Road, where the first floor and roof are on fire.
There are no reports so far of any injuries.
The road is closed between the junction of Old Woosehill Lane and Old Forest Road.
Throat-cut attack captured on CCTV
Sarah Walker faces her fear of spiders live in the studio
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, after J10 for A43 Brackley affecting J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - Very slow traffic on M40 northbound after J10, A43 (Brackley), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J9, A34 (Bicester).
A420 closed again after serious crash
Severe disruption: A329 Berkshire both ways
A329 Berkshire both ways severe disruption, near Old Forest Road affecting A3290.
A329 Berkshire - A329 Reading Road in Winnersh blocked and queuing traffic in both directions near the Old Forest Road junction, because of a building fire. Congestion to Loddon Bridge and to the Woosehill junction.
House fire closes Reading Road
When you find out your bike is stolen because of Twitter
On Tuesday Thames Valley Police tweeted about a stolen bike it had seized in Wantage in Oxfordshire...
...and it turns out its owner hadn't even realised it had been snatched.
That'll teach us to regularly check the garage/shed/back of the sofa in future.
Throat cut attacker jailed for 21 years
A man who cut a teenager's throat in an alleged case of mistaken identity has been jailed for 21 years.
Kevin Boyle, 60, attacked 18-year-old Glen Morrant in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, on 17 August 2017.
The teenager was left with a 23cm (9-inch) gash that required 49 stitches.
Boyle, of Wootton Gardens, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
Didcot shopping centre's £50 expansion opens first shops
The first shops have opened in a £50m expansion of an Oxfordshire shopping centre.
The size of the Orchard Centre in Didcot has doubled and it has added an M&S Foodhall, TK Maxx, River Island, Boots and Starbucks.
Owner Hammerson said the development will create more than 500 jobs.
In total 21 new shops are planned to open at the centre over the next few months.
Deputy South Oxfordshire District Council leader Jane Murphy said: "I look forward to seeing more shops and restaurants opening in the coming weeks."
Repair work begins on Southsea Castle
Repair work is under way on Southsea Castle, after Portsmouth City Council committed more than £200,000 worth of capital funding towards the project.
It includes repairs to the external parapet walls and the installation of new lighting. The castle will remain open though there may be reduced access to some areas.
The first phase of work will be completed by the end of May 2018, with a second phase planned for next Spring.
Frank Jonas, cabinet member for resources, said: "Southsea Castle was built in 1544 and is one of the city's most loved historical attractions.
"It is important that we continue to invest in its repair and maintenance so it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors from around the world for many years to come."
Aldershot football stadium to be brought 'into 21st century'
Atif Rashid
BBC South
Plans to redevelop Aldershot football stadium and bring it into the "21st century" have been shown to Rushmoor Borough Council.
Work is expected to be completed within the next five years and will mean a new stadium on the same site and all new facilities.
Fans will be consulted on the proposal at the end of this season.
Shopping centre's £50m expansion opens
The size of the Orchard Centre in Didcot is set to double as 21 new shops are added.Read more
Southampton council launches energy brand
Southampton City Council is launching a not-for-profit energy brand called CitizEn Energy this summer.
It's partnering up with Robin Hood Energy - itself launched by Nottingham City Council in 2015 - and aims to offer fairly priced gas and electricity to residents and help vulnerable households out of fuel poverty.
Christopher Hammond, cabinet member for sustainable living, said: "We will not be generating profits for shareholders and so we can pass those savings on to our customers.
"The name of the brand was chosen following consultation with local residents, and reflects our approach to putting people at the centre of everything we do."
Experts to meet to solve 'aging population problem'
Melanie James
BBC Radio Solent
The challenges of the South's aging population will be discussed at a public meeting at Winchester University tonight.
By 2039 over 65s will make up one in four of the population, up from one in five currently.
The university says this will exacerbate the financial pressure local councils and health services already face as the needs of an aging population take an increasing share of budgets.
A panel of experts will discuss how the challenge can be solved.
People pestered by pigeon precinct problem
A ban on feeding pigeons is to be enforced in Waterlooville in Hampshire because masses of them are roosting on flat balconies, preventing residents from going outside.
Havant Brough Council is introducing a Public Space Protection Order from 9 April, which will make it an offence to feed them in the town centre, and £80 penalties could be handed out.
A spokesman said: "Pigeons that are awaiting food have been roosting on residential balconies that surround the precinct despite preventative measures such as netting, sound boxes, spikes and decoy birds of prey being introduced.
"These pigeons have impacted the quality of life in the area and have effectively prevented residents from using their balconies and opening their windows.
"Local businesses and cafes are also suffering and are frequently having to clear pigeons mess off tables and chairs."
Sophia Goodwin from JDI Property Holdings, which manages a block of flats in the precinct, called pigeons the "number one problem for our residents".
Man arrested following Slough stabbing
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
A man's been arrested over a stabbing in Slough.
A 33-year-old man was knifed in the chest, stomach and face outside a block of flats in Stratfield Road on Tuesday night.
A 26-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is in custody.
Was the 'porthole murderer' innocent?
Richard Latto
BBC South
A BBC documentary casts doubt on the conviction of "porthole murderer" James Camb in 1947.Read more
Intruders cleared from Didcot Power Station
They were spotted by the police helicopter yesterday evening.
Director of rugby Kennedy leaves Irish
London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy leaves the Premiership club following recent coaching staff changes.Read more
Expanded shopping centre opens
It's a big day for Didcot, in Oxfordshire, as the £50m expansion of the Orchard Shopping Centre opens.
More than 20 new stores will be opened over the coming months, with eight already let.
Six open today, including H&M, Starbucks, Boots and River Island.
Owner Hammerson demolished the previous building and claimed it would create more than 500 jobs.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J10 for A329 and J11 for A33.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Post-Brexit UK passports 'to be made in France'
BBC Business News
Basingstoke company De La Rue has confirmed it has lost the contract to produce the new post-Brexit blue British passports from 2019. Chief executive Martin Sutherland said the firm had worked with the government to produce passports for the last 10 years "without a single hiccup".
Now, however, "we are being undercut by a French competitor," he said.
Mr Sutherland pointed out that his firm was not allowed to bid for the right to produce French passports and questioned whether the decision was "sensible for the British taxpayer".
He said he would like to invite Home Secretary Amber Rudd to come to his factory in Gateshead where British passports were currently made and explain the decision to "offshore the manufacture of a British icon".
Severe accident: A4260 Oxfordshire both ways
A4260 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, between St Thomas Street and North Aston Road.
A4260 Oxfordshire - A4260 New Street in Deddington closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the St Thomas Street junction and the North Aston Road junction, because of an accident.
Tobias Ellwood recalls Westminster attack
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood was called a "hero" after he was pictured giving first aid to PC Keith Palmer, one of the casualties of the Westminster Bridge Terror Attack.
Mr Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouh East and a former Army officer, performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on PC Palmer in New Palace Yard, Westminster.
Speaking a year after the Westminster Bridge Terror Attack, Mr Ellwood said he told his son "there are bad people in the world", but "it's the good people that win".
Reading change had to come - Little
Former Reading winger Glen Little believes Jaap Stam was given plenty of time to improve form before leaving as manager.Read more
Fans react to Karl Robinson rumours
As we said earlier, Karl Robinson is expected to be announced as the Oxford United manager, after parting company with League One club Charlton Athletic after 16 months as manager.
Oxford United owner Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth previously said the appointment would have a "real wow factor", but what have the fans been making of it?
One Twitter user thought it was even worth breaking into song for.
Wow indeed.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J10 for A329 and J11 for A33.
M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M4 westbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well. In the roadworks area.
Tributes to Southampton music promoter, Glenn Lovell
World's first 'shop for the homeless' opens branch in Bournemouth
It's being called the world's first "shop for the homeless" and it's helping people living on the UK's streets.
Instead of giving money direct to people begging, anyone wishing to help can now buy items like fleece jackets, gloves and blankets through a website.
The items are then handed out to homeless people at soup kitchens in Bournemouth, having previously only operated in London and San Francisco.
The scheme is called Crack+Cider, so-called because of what a homeless person told the founders that's what people assumed they spent money on.
Severe accident: A2030 Hampshire both ways
A2030 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between Isambard Brunel Road and B2151 Victoria Road North.
A2030 Hampshire - A2030 Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth closed in both directions between the Isambard Brunel Road junction and the B2151 Victoria Road North junction, because of an accident.
Funding for Witney dual carriageway 'good news'
BBC Radio Oxford's David Prever has been speaking to Witney MP Robert Courts in the town this morning.
They were discussing the possibility of £135m worth of funding for the A40.
The government says a bid for the money has got through to the next stage. A final decision will be made in the autumn.
If the funding's secured it will be used to create a dual carriageway from Witney to Eynsham, where there will be a new park and ride connected to Oxford, with priority bus lanes.