South Live: Friday 23 March
- Updates from Friday 23 March
Bestival drug death suspect in court
A man has appeared in court for the first time charged with the manslaughter of a 25-year-old woman who died at a music festival.
Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead at the Bestival site in Dorset in September.
An inquest heard she died suddenly after using recreational drugs.
Ceon Broughton, 29, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, north London, was bailed by Poole magistrates to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 20 April.
'Inspirational' care worker named best in UK
Atif Rashid
BBC South
A care assistant from Hampshire has been named Britain’s best care home worker.
Gill Clements won the award which was hosted by Care England.
She said: "I love caring for our residents. We have such a great team at Westholme, so it’s wonderful to have good news to share about all that we do well."
Judges said: “She is dedicated to improving the lives of the residents and has infectious enthusiasm. Her philosophy is to allow people to be who they have been. An inspirational care home worker.”
Saints apply to join Women's Championship
Tom Garry
BBC Sport
World War Two medals believed stolen from widow
Five medals belonging to a Southsea woman, whose late husband was awarded them during the Second World War, are believed to have been stolen.
On 20 March they were reported missing from a house on Seaway Crescent.
A police spokesman said: "They are of great sentimental value, and one of the medals has been identified as a rare Arabian Service medal. Have you seen them?"
Prison bodies 'will be exhumed'
Inside Marwell Zoo's tropical house powered by 'zoo poo'
Marwell Zoo has unveiled its new Energy for Life Tropical House, which will become the first in the UK to generate energy using animal waste.
Its canopy, waterfall and forest floor are home to a sloth, Javan chevrotain, pygmy marmosets, tortoises and free-flying birds.
James Cretney, Marwell Zoo’s chief executive, said: "We are thrilled to open this groundbreaking new exhibit which marks a very proud and important moment in our history."
Prezzo restaurant chain to close 94 outlets
Creditors of Italian restaurant business Prezzo have backed a restructuring plan that will see it close 94 outlets - about a third of the chain.
It is estimated the move could lead to 500 job losses. The chain, which is owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, employs about 4,500 people.
Prezzo is closing all 33 outlets of its TexMex chain Chimichanga.
It will also shut Prezzo-branded restaurants in Alton, Blandford, Newbury, Southampton, Wokingham and Woodley.
Saints apply to join Women's Championship
Southampton have joined Manchester United in applying to enter a women's team in next season's Women's Championship, BBC Sport has learned.
Saints and United, who announced their bid on Wednesday, are the only two Premier League clubs currently without an affiliated senior women's team.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J14 for A338 and J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked on M4 westbound between J14, A338 (Hungerford) and J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Oxford's team prepares for this year's Boat Race
Ahead of tomorrow's Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge we catch up with Oxford's teams to see how they have been preparing.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at J13 for A30 affecting A308 Straight Road.
M25 Surrey - Delays on M25 clockwise at J13, A30 (Staines), because of an accident. Congestion on A328 Priest Hill to the A308 Straight Road junction and on A30 Egham Hill / Egham Bypass to the A30 Egham Hill Roundabout junction.
Severe accident: A35 Dorset westbound
A35 Dorset westbound severe accident, between A354 Monkton Hill and A37.
A35 Dorset - A35 in Dorchester blocked and slow traffic westbound between Stadium Roundabout and Monkeys Jump Roundabout, because of an accident involving lorry and caravan earlier on.
Severe accident: A34 Oxfordshire northbound
A34 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between A44 Woodstock Road and Bicester Road.
A34 Oxfordshire - Slow traffic on A34 Western By Pass Road northbound in Kidlington between Peartree Interchange and Kidlington Junction, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Council 'left disabled man to sofa-surf'
E-fit released after Reading indecent exposure
An e-fit image of a man officers want to talk to about an indecent exposure in Reading has been released by police.
It happened at about 12:30 on 11 February in Kendrick Road close to a parking payment machine near the junction with Morgan Road.
A 33-year-old woman was sat in her car when a man approached the passenger door and exposed himself. This alarmed the woman, who locked the car doors and immediately drove off.
The man was white, in his early thirties to early forties, about 5ft 10ins tall and stocky.
He had a light complexion with very thin, balding hair. He was wearing a light navy blazer with a white t-shirt, black jeans and black leather shoes.
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J14 for A3113 Airport Way and J13 for A30 affecting J16 for M40.
M25 Greater London - Slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J14, A3113 (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J13, A30 (Staines), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J16 M40.
Severe disruption: A3055 Isle Of Wight both ways
A3055 Isle Of Wight both ways severe disruption, between B3327 St Boniface Road and Bonchurch Shute.
A3055 Isle Of Wight - A3055 Leeson Road in Ventnor closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the B3327 St Boniface Road junction and the Bonchurch Shute junction, because of a landslip.
West Moors house fire: Man denies arson
A man has denied setting fire to a house with intent to endanger life after a blaze destroyed a home in Dorset.
The fire broke out at a detached house in The Avenue, West Moors, on 9 January.
Phillip Evans, 55, of Ringwood Road, Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, pleaded not guilty to arson at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday.
His trial is due to take place at the same court on 18 June.
Campaigners 'cautiously optimistic' about Horton
A former consultant at the Horton General Hospital in Banbury and supporter of the Keep The Horton General campaign Peter Fisher told BBC Oxford he was "surprised and very pleased" some services could be saved.
He said: "There have been so many ups and down that we have to adopt a position of cautious optimism.
"But the people of the area will be very relieved that the A&E will continue."
He added that he hoped this would lead to a rethink of some changes put forward in phase one of the consultation, such as the downgrading of critical care at the hospital.
Fire crew releases trapped baby in Bournemouth
A fire crew from Westbourne today released a baby accidentally locked in vehicle on Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth, at 09:48 this morning.
Clement named new Reading manager
New arrest made in Blackbird Leys murder probe
A further arrest has been made in connection with a murder investigation launched after a man was stabbed to death in Blackbird Leys.
On 1 June last year 27-year-old Christopher Lemonius was found injured in Jourdain Road and later died in hospital in Oxford.
On Tuesday a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.
In total 10 people have been charged in connection with the incident.
Severe disruption: M4 Wiltshire eastbound
M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe disruption, between J15 for A346 Marlborough Road and J14 for A338.
M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J15, A346 (Swindon East) and J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Paul Clement named as new Reading FC manager
Reading have appointed Paul Clement as their new manager.
The former Derby County and Swansea City boss, 46,succeeds Jaap Stam after he parted company with the Royals on Wednesday in his second season.
He takes charge with Reading 20th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining this season.
Clement, sacked in December by Swansea, will face QPR at home in his first match in charge on Friday, 30 March.
Hero Army dog left 'stoned' after eating cannabis
Daily Echo
A dog who used to sniff out warzone bombs became "stoned" when his nose led him to a suspected bag of cannabis.
RSPB to create first New Forest reserve
'Secret' woodland to be first RSPB New Forest reserve
The RSPB is to create its first nature reserve in the New Forest after buying 386 hectares of woodland.
The bird conservation charity said the "secret forest", near Nomansland, on the Wiltshire-Hampshire border, was one of its "most significant" acquisitions.
It contains an "internationally important lichen community", as well as hawfinch and wood warbler bird species (pictured).
The formerly privately-owned land will be renamed Franchises Lodge.
Watch the 2018 Boat Race live on the BBC
The BBC has live coverage of both the women's and men's races as Oxford and Cambridge lock horns on Saturday, 24 March.
The Boat Race, an annual rowing contest between crews from Oxford and Cambridge University Boat clubs, features a women's race at 16:31 GMT and a men's race at 17:31 GMT.
This year marks 80 years since the event was first televised by the BBC.
Live coverage of the both races will be on BBC One, Connected TV and online from 15:50-18:15 GMT, with Radio 5 live also providing live commentary.
Ice dancer rape accusation 'awful thing'
Philip Askew trial: Rape-accused ex-champion ice skater 'confronted by mother' of girl
A champion ice dancer accused of raping a girl under 16 admitted having sex with her in a tense confrontation with her mother, a court has heard.
Philip Askew, 44, denies committing the crime in his room at the YMCA in Slough in 1995, when he was aged 21.
In a statement given to police, the mother said Mr Askew told her "he had used a condom", an ongoing trial at Reading Crown Court was told.
She said that Mr Askew also apologised for calling her daughter a liar.
New Reading manager to be announced
Tony Husband
BBC South Today sports editor
Reading Football Club will unveil a new manager at midday, with former Swansea city boss Paul Clement the favourite to succeed Jaap Stam.
Clement left Swansea just before Christmas. He’s previously worked as a coach at Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well as having a short spell as boss of Championship side Derby.
Windsor and Maidenhead council 'left disabled man to sofa-surf'
A disabled man was left to sleep rough and "sofa-surf" for more than three months because a council did not act quickly enough to find him accommodation, an ombudsman has said.
The man asked Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead for help just before Christmas 2015, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said.
He was then placed in "unsuitable" accommodation for 12 months.
The council, which has been ordered to pay him £4,175, has apologised.
Woman, 25, arrested in murder probe
Severe accident: A272 Hampshire both ways
A272 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between A30 and B3420 Andover Road North.
A272 Hampshire - A272 closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A30 junction in Sutton Scotney and the B3420 Andover Road North junction in Littleton, because of a serious accident involving motorbike.
Oxford Mail front page: Mum's search for son
Health bosses announce services to stay at Horton General Hospital
Oxfordshire's NHS bosses have recommended scrapping the second phase of a consultation into the future of the county's services.
It appears to be good news for Banbury's Horton Hospital, because the CCG has confirmed the Accident and Emergency department and paediatric services would no longer be under threat.
The body also said the number of local midwife-led units will stay the same, but it isn't clear what the news means for the downgrade of the Horton's maternity unit, which campaigners have been pushing hard to reverse.
Banbury MP Victoria Prentis said she was delighted by the news and that it felt “like a weight has been lifted”.
Call for longer Heathrow night flight ban
MPs have called for tougher measures to protect passengers and local communities before plans to expand Heathrow Airport are approved.
The Transport Committee said a night flight ban of six-and-a-half hours should be extended to seven hours.
The MPs also want further evidence that landing charges will not be raised to pay for a third runway.
If these and other concerns are addressed, the MPs said Parliament should approve Heathrow expansion.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Bicester
A 67-year-old man has died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Oxfordshire.
A green Skoda Superb and a red Scania P360 lorry collided at about 08:00 GMT on the A41 at its junction with Station Road in Blackthorn, near Bicester.
The driver of the Skoda was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Good morning!
Welcome to South Live on Friday 23 March.
We'll be bringing you all of the news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
