South Live: Friday 23 March

A man has appeared in court for the first time charged with the manslaughter of a 25-year-old woman who died at a music festival.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead at the Bestival site in Dorset in September.

An inquest heard she died suddenly after using recreational drugs.

Ceon Broughton, 29, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, north London, was bailed by Poole magistrates to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 20 April.