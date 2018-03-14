South Live: Wednesday 14 March
Jack Skelton
BBC Sport
Stephen Hawking 'one of the greatest'
Professor David Wands, director of the Institute of cosmology and gravitation at the University of Portsmouth, has paid tribute to scientist Stephen Hawking, who died aged 76.
He described him as: "one of the great scientists of our time".
"He had the ambition and the ability to tackle fundamental questions about gravity and quantum mechanics, their role in black holes and the origin of the universe.
"He realised that black holes can emit radiation, which we now call Hawking radiation, which eventually leads them to evaporate.
Victoria Derbyshire
TV star Noel Edmonds says he tried to take his own life after being the victim of a multi-million pound fraud a decade ago.
He is seeking compensation of up to £60m over a scam involving staff at the Reading branch of HBOS, which was subsequently bought by Lloyds.
Lloyds disputes his claim the fraud caused his business to collapse.
Five plead not guilty over jet cocaine haul
Five men have pleaded not guilty to attempting to import half a tonne (500kg) of cocaine through Farnborough Airport.
The men, including brothers Martin and Stephen Neil, aged 48 and 53, from Poole in Dorset, were arrested after the drugs were found in suitcases on a private jet that arrived from Colombia on 29 January.
An Italian man and two Spanish men also entered not guilty pleas at Woolwich Crown Court this morning.
The case was listed for a trial due to begin on 16 July.
George Harrison memorial garden planned
Plans are under way to create a memorial garden for George Harrison in the town he made his home.
Kellie Hinton, mayor of Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, said talks had progressed with his widow Olivia and his charity, the Material World Foundation.
The Beatles legend moved to the Grade II-listed Friar Park in the town, where Mrs Harrison still lives, in the 1970s.
A previous campaign to erect a statue to the former Beatle was halted following a request from Mrs Harrison.
SSE equipment stolen as engineers try to resolve Poole power cut
Two arrested over Sturminster Newton armed robbery
Two men have been arrested after a man threatened a staff member during an armed raid at a shop in Sturminster Newton.
The offender entered the One Stop store on Station Road (pictured) on 5 March armed with a handgun before threatening the victim and stealing "a quantity of cash", Dorset Police said.
No-one was physically injured.
A 26-year-old man, from Stalbridge, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing a firearm in a public place.A 24-year-old Sturminster Newton man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.
Oh snow, not again...
BBC Weather
Oxfordshire travel latest: Overturned scrap lorry closes A420 at Longcot
BBC News Travel
A stone pine tree has been cut down by an "unknown vandal" to improve harbour views, Poole Borough Council has said.
The tree was destroyed in Brudenell Avenue, Sandbanks, during the evening of 7 March.
The council said it was the second attack on the tree with a handsaw and the third tree to be destroyed there, the others being poisoned with weed-killer.
Andy Dearing, the authority's planning enforcement manager, said: “The only motive for tree destruction at this location seems to be to secure views across the harbour from nearby houses."
Snow warning on Sunday
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow showers in some parts of England throughout Sunday.
Forecasters said there was a small chance of travel problems for drivers, train travellers and air passengers.
Snow showers are most likely near the Thames estuary and the Wash, and could then spread westwards, the Met Office said.
Oxfordshire NHS trust sees surge in 12-hour waits
It has emerged patients waited for more than 12-hours at A&E departments in Oxfordshire on 50 occasions in single week in January.
The figure was "significantly above the number reported for many years" an Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) report said.
Director of Clinical Services, Paul Brennan, said it very much regretted the waits experienced by patients.
He added pressure on beds was "very high" in January.
In total, there were 53 occasions when patients at OUH's A&E departments at Horton General Hospital, Banbury, and the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, waited for more than 12-hours before admission in January.
The figure was the sixth highest recorded by any NHS trust in England in January.
Toys R Us to close all stores
The collapsed toy chain Toys R Us is to shut all of 100 of its UK stores, with the loss of more than 3,000 jobs, after failing to attract a buyer.
An official statement from the firm's administrators later today is expected to confirm the stores will close within six weeks.
The administrators, Moorfield Advisory, have today made 67 people redundant at the toy chain's head office in Maidenhead.
Russian spy poison case: Truck seized by police
A truck has been hoisted onto a military vehicle in Gillingham, Dorset, as part of the Salisbury Russian spy poisoning inquiry.
BBC Political Reporter, Leila Nathoo, at the scene, said she could see "two police tents set up with people putting on protective suits inside them and one ambulance".
"Behind the cordon, there is a parked truck belonging to the company which recovered Sergei Skripal's car from Salisbury town centre.
"I understand this location is the home of the driver of that truck, who recovered Skripal's car, and that the vehicle has been here for a number of days.
"It appears to be part of the decontamination operation ongoing across a number of locations in and around Salisbury."
Former champion ice dancer accused of raping girl under 16
Michael Race
BBC South
A jury has heard how a girl was allegedly raped by a former British championship ice dancer.
Philip Askew, 44, denies the offence which his accuser says took place in Slough in 1995 when he was aged 21.
He is on trial charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.
The jury at Reading Crown Court heard two police interviews where the complainant told of the alleged attack.
The trial continues.
New fossils 'show pterosaurs not in decline'
Scientists have said the discovery of rare pterosaur fossils in Morocco has shown the giant flying reptiles were not in decline at the end of the dinosaur era, as previously thought.
Six new species of pterosaurs were found by researchers from universities in Bath, Portsmouth and Texas.
The scientists said the fragility of pterosaur bones had made them rare, giving a false impression that the creatures were dying out long before dinosaurs became extinct.
Man rescued from flat fire
A man has been rescued from a fire in a ground floor flat in Arborfield near Reading.
Fire crews found a fire in the bedroom of the property in Oak Drive shortly after 01:30 GMT.
The man was treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police said a man was initially arrested on suspicion of arson but was later released when the fire was no longer thought to be deliberate.
Russian spy poison inquiry police close Dorset road
Police investigating the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury have sealed off a road in Gillingham, Dorset.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "The military is assisting police to remove a number of vehicles and items from areas of Dorset, following the incident in Salisbury.
"The public should not be alarmed and the public health advice remains the same."
A BBC correspondent said it seemed likely the operation in Hyde Road was to recover the vehicle that first towed Mr Skripal's car from Salisbury town centre.
Christchurch council 'to seek further advice' on Dorset councils merger plan
Christchurch council has reaffirmed its objection to plans to scrap Dorset's nine councils to create two unitary authorities.
The proposals were approved by the Secretary of State for Local Government, Sajid Javid, last month, though the decision is still subject to parliamentary approval.
Eight of the county's local authorities voted to support the proposals but they were opposed by Christchurch Borough Council.
At a meeting on Tuesday the council voted to continue opposing the plans which would see it merged with Bournemouth and Poole.
The authority said although there was "no arguable error in law", the leader and deputy leader would now meet with counsel "to seek further clarification and advice" on the plans.
Henley-on-Thames memorial garden planned for Beatle legend
Dave Gilyeat
BBC South
Plans are under way to create a memorial garden for George Harrison in the town he made his home.
Kellie Hinton, mayor of Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, said talks had progressed with his widow Olivia and charity the Material World Foundation.
The Beatles legend moved to the Grade II-listed Friar Park in Henley, where Mrs Harrison still lives, in the 1970s.
A previous campaign to erect a statue to the former Beatle was halted following a request from Mrs Harrison.
But Ms Hinton said the charity had confirmed Mrs Harrison was in favour of a garden inspired by the singer and guitarist instead.
Man found dead in town centre street
A man has been found dead in Friar Street, Reading, at about 07:30 this morning.
One witness has told a local newspaper that the man had been sleeping rough in a shop doorway.
Police said the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
Two arrested after 'gunpoint' robbery
Two men have been arrested after a shop in Sturminster Newton was raided by a man reportedly armed with a handgun.
A member of staff at One Stop was allegedly threatened but not hurt in the cash robbery on 5 March.
A 26-year-old man from Stalbridge has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing a firearm in a public place, police said.
A 24-year-old Sturminster Newton man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.
History-making yacht begins crew search
The yacht which carried the first all-female crew around the world is inviting applications from women to take part in a new voyage.
Maiden made history in 1990 when its female crew, led by Tracy Edwards, became the first to sail the Whitbread Round the World Race.
The 58ft (17m) boat will set off on a three-year world tour in September to raise money for women's education.
Maiden is currently being restored in Hamble, Hampshire, after being found in a dilapidated state in the Seychelles.
Ex-champion ice skater on trial for 1995 rape charge
A former British championship ice dancer has appeared in court charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.
Philip Askew, 44, denies the offence which his accuser says took place in in August 1995 when he was aged 21.
In 1995, Mr Askew was a star skater and coached young people at Bracknell ice rink, Reading Crown Court heard.
The trial continues.
Hunt master not guilty of illegal hunting
A man has been found not guilty of illegal fox-hunting in Dorset.
Evo Shirley, 27, master of Portman Hunt, faced charges of hunting a wild mammal with dogs in Shapwick on 8 March last year.
The court was previously shown footage of a “pack of hounds” seemingly chasing a fox that could be seen further down the field with Mr Shirley on horseback, District Judge Nicholls told Poole Magistrates’ Court.
However, he added the court was “not satisfied” it showed Mr Shirley was hunting and he was found not guilty.
Oxford colleges clash over new building
Royal Mail apology over Mother's Day card
A Mother's Day card posted to an 85-year-old great-grandmother by her daughter arrived filled with abusive and misogynist messages.
Dorothy Hopkins, from Woodley, Berkshire, said she was "disgusted" by the card, which was signed "from the loving sorting office".
Royal Mail apologised to Mrs Hopkins and launched an investigation.
A spokesman said anyone caught tampering with mail would face "serious disciplinary action."
The message written by Mrs Hopkins' daughter Mandy, from Dorchester, Dorset, had been crossed out and replaced with a string of insults.
Weather: Sunny spells, mainly dry and breezy
Dan Downs has Tuesday's forecast for the south of England.
Water firm agrees drought shortage deal
A water company has struck a deal to avoid drinking water shortages in the event of a drought in Hampshire.
Southern Water had warned it might have had to breach limits for pumping water from two environmentally-sensitive chalk streams.
The Environment Agency has agreed its proposed limits for the Rivers Itchen and Test would have meant shortages.
It said it would consider any future applications for emergency abstraction of river and groundwater.
Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.
He died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday, his family said.
The Oxford-born scientist was known for his work with black holes and relativity, and wrote several popular science books including A Brief History of Time.
At the age of 22 Prof Hawking was given only a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease.
