South Live: Wednesday 14 March

Professor David Wands, director of the Institute of cosmology and gravitation at the University of Portsmouth, has paid tribute to scientist Stephen Hawking, who died aged 76.

He described him as: "one of the great scientists of our time".

"He had the ambition and the ability to tackle fundamental questions about gravity and quantum mechanics, their role in black holes and the origin of the universe.

"He realised that black holes can emit radiation, which we now call Hawking radiation, which eventually leads them to evaporate.